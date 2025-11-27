Sunderland vs Bournemouth Match Prediction SAFC 34 % Chance of Winning AFCB 66 % The intense clashes in the Premier League have just started, as the 13th match week will bring in the exciting clash between Sunderland and Bournemouth. This match will be played on 29 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Sunderland takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stadium of Light. Sunderland has received a strong start to the tournament, as the team still holds 7th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against Bournemouth proves to be a real challenge for the team to maintain its momentum. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also shown similar performance to Sunderland this season, but they stand 8th in the standings, just behind them. However, their next game against Sunderland could help the team to get a win and easily get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Sunderland suffered a loss against Fulham by 1-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth had a draw against West Ham United by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will be eyeing their sixth win of the season in the next Premier League clash. On this page Facts:

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Sunderland and Bournemouth faced each other at Stadium of Light, the away team came out victorious by 0-1.

Sunderland last defeated Bournemouth during the Premier League 2016/17 edition, winning the away game by 1-2.

Out of the two wins secured by Bournemouth over Sunderland, both of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stadium of Light, both teams have shown equal competition, with Sunderland and Bournemouth winning one game each, as the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Sunderland has been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. But when it comes to the Premier League, Bournemouth holds the upper hand, as they have won two out of the four games against each other, and Sunderland has won one, with one game ending in a draw.

With Bournemouth having a strong record over Sunderland in the Premier League, they will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Manchester City by 3-1 and Aston Villa by 4-0.

On the other hand, Sunderland takes the home ground advantage which could help the team to get a turnaround in the next game against Bournemouth. However, they have also not won any of their last two home games, drawing to Everton by 1-1 and Arsenal by 2-2.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Sunderland and Bournemouth will keep the fans to the edge of their seats, as Bournemouth enters the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Sunderland in the Premier League head-to-head matches, which will play a crucial role for the team's win in the next game. On the other hand, Sunderland takes the home ground advantage and they have also been strong against Bournemouth in the overall games, which could help them to get another unexpected win. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.43, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 2.90.

Bournemouth started off well this season, but have not been able to do well lately, which puts the team down at 8th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 19 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.58, and they have also made 118 shots out of which 49 shots remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has also scored two out of three penalties and a free kick out of nine, which puts their XG rate at 17.42 after 12 games. The team has not done well on its defence lately, as they have conceded 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; still, they have made 107 interceptions and 34 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 133 passes in 10 appearances, and Junior Kroupi, with 4 goals and 88 passes in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, Bournemouth will be bringing some depth with the help of players such as Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, David Brooks, with an assist and 229 passes in 11 appearances, Alex Scott, with a goal and 392 passes in 12 appearances, Lewis Cook, with 153 passes and 6 tackles in 6 appearances, and Tyler Adams, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances. The team will be needing some improvements on the defence, where they have players like Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 24 tackles in 12 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 3 assists and 19 tackles, and Bafodé Diakité, with 11 tackles and 8 interceptions in 9 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 35 saves in 12 appearances.

Bournemouth will be entering the next game with a formidable line-up, which is capable enough to provide them with a strong win over Sunderland. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 but conceded 12 goals, which shows that although their attacking side has done well, the defence has not converted those opportunities to wins. Along with that, only one of their last five games this season have ended in a clean sheet, which might allow Sunderland to get a turnaround in the next game. It is unlikely that Bournemouth will win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland has shown similar performances to Bournemouth this season, as they hold 7th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded just 5 goals, which has helped them to maintain a winning momentum. This season the team has scored 14 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 64 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, Sunderland has scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 10.62 after 12 games. The team has done well on the defensive side, conceding just 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; and the team has still secured 92 interceptions with 47 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Wilson Isidor, with 4 goals and 66 passes in 12 appearances, and Bertrand Traoré, with 107 passes and 8 tackles in 7 appearances. The team also brings some in-form players to the middle, which includes stars such as Noah Sadiki, with 403 passes and 17 tackles in 12 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with a goal and 3 assists, and Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances. Sunderland brings the best of its players on the defensive side, which has stars like Trai Hume, with an assist and 21 tackles in 12 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Dan Ballard, with 2 goals and 9 tackles, Lutsharel Geertruida, with 11 tackles and 3 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Reinildo Mandava, with 18 tackles and 11 interceptions. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 43 saves in 12 appearances.

Tyler Adams, David Brooks, Álex Jiménez, and Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth, and Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka from Sunderland stand just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension. Bournemouth has its key players at risk of suspension, which might affect their playtime in the next game. It can also be predicted that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Sunderland.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 10

Sunderland Wins: 5

Bournemouth Wins: 2

Matches are Drawn: 3

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.97

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.43

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.