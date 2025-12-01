AVFC (Aston Villa) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction AVFC 99 % Chance of Winning WWFC 1 % Things are about to get intense in the Premier League’s 13th match week, as a team from the bottom will be going against one of the top teams. It will be Aston Villa going against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 30 November at 7:35 PM IST, as Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Villa Park. They have shown some of the best performances in the current season, which puts the team 4th in the standings with 6 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against Wolves would also help them to get closer to the top two spots. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have still not secured their first win in the current season, which puts them last in the table. They will be eager to end their winless streak in the current edition of the Premier League. In its previous match, Aston Villa secured a win over Leeds United by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost its previous match against Crystal Palace by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. With Aston Villa on a winning momentum, Wolves will be eager for an upset.

Facts: The last time Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at Villa Park, the home team came out victorious by 3-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last defeated Aston Villa during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Aston Villa over Wolverhampton Wanderers, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Villa Park, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with two wins, as Wolverhampton Wanderers has won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown equal dominance with two wins, as one game ended in a draw.

With Aston Villa having a strong record against Wolverhampton Wanderers combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating Manchester City by 1-0 and Bournemouth by 4-0.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be eager to maintain their recent record against Aston Villa which might help them to get a turnaround. But it should be noted that they have lost both of the last two away games, losing to Fulham by 3-0 and Chelsea also by 3-0.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be one-sided, as Aston Villa enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have shown a favourable record against Wolves in the head-to-head encounters, and they also have home ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown some improvements against Aston Villa in the recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.54, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 6.35.

Aston Villa has strengthened its position among the top teams, as they hold 4th spot with 6 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.25, and they have also made 84 shots out of which 45 shots remained on target inside the box. Aston Villa has also scored two out of five penalties, as their XG rate stands at 10.94 after 12 games. The team has done well on the defensive side, conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; with the team having 69 interceptions and 55 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 157 passes in 12 appearances, and Morgan Rogers, with 3 goals and 2 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has Emiliano Buendía, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 326 passes in 12 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 422 passes in 10 appearances, and Youri Tielemans, with an assist and 300 passes in 6 appearances. Along with that, Aston Villa is having a strong defensive side with players such as Matty Cash, with 2 goals and 21 tackles in 12 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 12 blocks and 6 interceptions in 11 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 3 assists and 15 tackles in 12 appearances, and Pau Torres, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions in 9 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 23 saves in 10 appearances.

With this, it can be said that Aston Villa will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up to help them win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 4 goals, which has allowed them to maintain the winning momentum. Along with that, it should also be noted that two out of the last four wins secured by the team this season have been with a clean sheet. This will allow Aston Villa to put more pressure on Wolves in the next game. It is likely that Aston Villa will win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not found their rhythm this season, as the team holds no wins and 10 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored just 2 goals but conceded 13 goals, which has led to a losing streak for them. This season, the team has scored just 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.58, and they have also made 72 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolverhampton Wanderers has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 11.43 after 12 games. The team has been weak on the defensive side, conceding 27 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.25; still, the team has secured 108 interceptions and 45 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with a goal and 158 passes in 10 appearances, and Tolu Arokodare, with 47 passes and 3 tackles in 8 appearances. Taking a look at the midfield, the team has Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, André, with 391 passes and 23 tackles, and João Gomes, with 489 passes and 31 tackles. Wolves bring the majority of its players from the defensive side, which has stars like Emmanuel Agbadou, with 20 tackles and 6 interceptions in 9 appearances, Jackson Tchatchoua, with 12 tackles and 6 interceptions in 11 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, David Møller Wolfe, with an assist and 3 tackles in 6 appearances, and Toti Gomes, with 9 tackles and 4 interceptions in 9 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 26 saves in 8 appearances.

João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers is the only player to stand close to a suspension in the Premier League, having four yellow cards to his name. Both teams will be able to bring their best line-ups in the next Premier League clash, without worrying much about their line-ups. It can also be predicted that Wolverhampton Wanderers will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 138

Aston Villa Wins: 58

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 45

Matches are Drawn: 35

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.54

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.