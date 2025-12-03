FUL (Fulham) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction FUL 5 % Chance of Winning MCI 95 % The Premier League is about to have another awaited clash in the 14th match week, as Fulham prepares to go against Manchester City in the next game. This clash will be played on 3 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Fulham takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Craven Cottage. Fulham has now been on top-notch form, which puts them 15th in the standings with 5 wins in 13 matches. They will be keen to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Manchester City. On the other hand, Manchester City gets inches closer to the top spot with 8 wins in 13 games which puts them 2nd in the standings. For them, the next game would be another winning opportunity for the team and possibly get to the top spot. In its previous match, Fulham secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City also secured a win over Leeds United by 3-2, which was a home game for them. With both teams on a winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them continues the same.

Facts: The last time Fulham and Manchester City faced each other at Craven Cottage, with the away team coming out victorious by 0-2.

Fulham last defeated Manchester City during the Premier League 2008/09 edition, winning the away game by 1-3.

Out of the last five wins secured by Manchester City over Fulham, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, Manchester City holds the upper hand with the team winning all the games, as Fulham has won none.

Fulham vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has proven to be strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand, as they have won all five games, with Fulham winning none. Also, two of these wins secured by the team over Fulham have been with a clean sheet.

Since Manchester City is having a strong record over Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, they will also have a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Aston Villa by 1-0 and Newcastle United by 2-1.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking the home ground advantage which could help the team to continue its winning momentum in the Premier League. They have come out victorious in both of their last two home games, winning against Sunderland by 1-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0.

Fulham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester City will be one-sided, as Manchester City enters being the favourites to win. The team has been on a winning streak against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure yet another win in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham will be taking the home ground advantage which might help the team to get a turnaround in the upcoming match against Manchester City. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.68, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 4.60.

Manchester City is inching closer to the top spot in the standings, as they stand at 2nd spot in the rankings with 8 wins and 4 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 27 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2.08, and they have also made 140 shots out of which 72 shots remained on target inside the box. It should be noted that Manchester City has not scored a penalty or a free kick, still their XG rate stands at 25.1 after 13 games. The team has done well on the defensive side, conceding 12 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; and they have also made 93 interceptions with 34 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Erling Haaland, with 14 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, and Jérémy Doku, with a goal and 3 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has Phil Foden, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 12 appearances, Nico González, with a goal and 682 passes, Bernardo Silva, with 2 assists and 506 passes in 13 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Nico O'Reilly, with a goal and 3 assists in 12 appearances. These players will bring a lot to the midfield of the team, and create some pressure on the opposition. They have been strong on the defensive side too, with the help of players such as Rúben Dias, with a goal and 11 interceptions in 13 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game as he has made 4 clean sheets and 19 saves in 10 appearances.

Manchester City is all set to enter the next game with an in-form unit, which will be playing a vital role for the team's victory in the next clash. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 but also conceded 6 goals, which shows that there are some places where the defensive side has struggled. Due to this reason, only one their last five games this season have resulted in a clean sheet. This could also allow Fulham to get a chance to make a comeback in the next game. It is also likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Fulham without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has clearly struggled to grab wins this season, as the team holds 5 wins and 6 losses in 13 matches, which positions them 15th in the points table. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 5 goals, which has helped them to slowly regain form. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.15, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 51 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham has also not scored a single penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 13.56 after 13 games. The team has not been able to keep up their defence, as they have conceded 17 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.31; still, they have made 92 interceptions and 42 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with 2 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, Samuel Chukwueze, with 3 assists and 75 passes in 6 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 3 goals and 215 passes in 12 appearances, and Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 13 appearances. Fulham has some strong players present in the middle, such as Josh King, with an assist and 191 passes in 13 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals and 377 passes in 12 appearances, and Sander Berge, with 575 passes and 18 tackles in 13 appearances. The team has made some improvements on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Kenny Tete, with a goal and 34 tackles in 10 appearances, Calvin Bassey, with 22 tackles and 7 interceptions in 13 appearances, and Joachim Andersen, with 17 tackles and 9 interceptions in 12 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 35 saves in 13 appearances.

Bernardo Silva and Gianluigi Donnarumma from Manchester City are having 4 yellow cards each to their names, which puts them one away from a suspension. Fulham has none of its players close to being suspended, which will allow them to bring their best line-up without any interruptions. It can be predicted that Manchester City will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Fulham.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 76

Fulham Wins: 17

Manchester City Wins: 43

Matches are Drawn: 16

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.60

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.68

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.