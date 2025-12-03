Bournemouth vs Everton Match Prediction AFCB 71 % Chance of Winning EVFC 29 % There's not much of a break for the players, as the 14th match week of the Premier League is all set to commence with the match between Bournemouth and Everton. This match will be played on 3 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Bournemouth takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth has not been able to do well lately, as the team holds 11th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 13 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against Everton as an opportunity to regain their form. On the other hand, Everton has struggled to secure consistent wins, as they hold 14th spot with 5 wins in 13 matches. They will be eager to regain their form in the upcoming game against Bournemouth. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a loss against Sunderland by 3-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton also secured a loss against Newcastle United by 1-4, which was a home game for the team. Now, both teams aim to regain their form and get their sixth win of the season.

Facts: The last time Bournemouth and Everton faced each other at Vitality Stadium, the match was won by the home team by 1-0.

Everton last defeated Bournemouth during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Bournemouth over Everton, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth holds the upper hand as they have won all the games, with Everton winning none.

Bournemouth vs Everton Chances of Winning

Bournemouth and Everton have shown equal dominance over each other, in their head-to-head matches. Over their last five clashes against each other in the Premier League, Bournemouth holds the upper hand with three wins, as Everton was able to win the remaining two.

With Bournemouth having an upper hand against Everton lately, combined with the home ground advantage, they will be having a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should be noted that the team has gone undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Nottingham Forest by 2-0 and drawing to West Ham United by 2-2.

On the other hand, Everton will be eager to regain their winning momentum which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have also been undefeated in the last two away games, drawing to Sunderland by 1-1 and winning against Manchester United by 0-1.

Bournemouth vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Everton is expected to be intense, as Bournemouth heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Everton in the recent head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which will help the team to come out victorious. On the other hand, Everton has also shown equal dominance over Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters, as they might be able to get a turnaround. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.18, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 3.60.

Bournemouth has not been able to secure wins lately, which pushes them down to 11th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 4 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 21 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.62, and they have also made 130 shots out of which 57 shots remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has also scored two penalties out of three and a free kick out of ten, as their XG rate stands at 19.12 after 13 games. The team has recently struggled on the defensive side, conceding 23 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.77; still, they have made 116 interceptions and 36 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 148 passes in 11 appearances, Amine Adli, with a goal and 124 passes in 10 appearances, and Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 12 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Alex Scott, with a goal and 412 passes, and Tyler Adams, with 2 goals and an assist. Bournemouth needs some depth on the defensive side, as they have players such as Adam Smith, with 2 tackles and an interception in 6 appearances, Julio Soler, with 13 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, Bafodé Diakité, with 14 tackles and 9 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 27 tackles in 13 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 38 saves in 13 appearances.

Bournemouth is having a strong unit ready with them for the next game, but they will have to work on their defences. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 7 but conceded 12 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by their defensive side. It should also be noted that only one of their last five games this season have ended in a clean sheet for the team. This might even allow Everton to get an opportunity for a comeback in this game. It is unlikely that Bournemouth will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton shall not be underestimated, as they have also secured 5 wins and 5 losses in 13 games, which puts them 14th in the standings. In its last five games, they have scored 5 but also conceded 8 goals, highlighting their defensive challenges. This season, the team has scored 14 goals putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 43 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 15.96 after 13 games. The team has also conceded 17 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.31; still, they have made 102 interceptions and 66 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 4 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, and Thierno Barry, with 115 passes and 2 interceptions. Moving to the middle, the team has Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 12 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with 3 goals and 2 assists, James Garner, with a goal and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Tim Iroegbunam, with an assist and 127 passes in 10 appearances. Everton has made some improvements on the defensive side, as they have players such as Michael Keane, with 2 goals and 11 tackles in 13 appearances, James Tarkowski, with an assist and 17 tackles, Jake O'Brien, with 19 tackles and 4 interceptions, and Vitalii Mykolenko, with 11 tackles and 13 interceptions in 10 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 38 saves in 13 appearances.

Troubles mounted for Bournemouth in the next game as David Brooks, Lewis Cook, and Marcos Senesi are suspended for the next game, and Idrissa Gueye from Everton also joined them. Still, Tyler Adams and Álex Jiménez from Bournemouth, and James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam from Everton are close to a one-match suspension. It can be predicted that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in their upcoming match against Bournemouth.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 22

Bournemouth Wins: 10

Everton Wins: 10

Matches are Drawn: 2

Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.18

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.