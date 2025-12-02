Facts: With 209 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this campaign.

With 409 runs, Meg Lanning is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars Women this season.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women head into this game after a stunning win in the derby against Sydney Thunder Women. They conceded 174 runs and eventually managed to chase the target with ease and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Sydney Sixers are unbeaten in the last three games and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game.

Melbourne Stars Women have been outstanding this season, after a slow start to the campaign where they had one win in first three games, since then they have won four of the last five matches. In the last game they lost against Hobart Hurricanes Women. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 43%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Ellyse Perry was sensational in the last game against Sydney Thunders Women as she scored 77* runs and took her team over the line. So far she has scored 200 runs and we expect her to score well once again in this fixture.

Marizanne Kapp has struggled for consistency this season. In the last game she scored a duck and so far this season she has scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have just one defeat in the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have been brilliant this season they have four wins in the last five matches.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter

Sophia Dunkley has had a sublime campaign so far this season. In the last game she scored 44 and with 209 runs thus far, Dunkley is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has once again been excellent in this campaign as she has scored two centuries and with 409 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner has led her side from the front this season as she has been outstanding so far. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day had a decent outing in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes. She has been solid this season and with 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.