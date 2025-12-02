Facts: Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer of Ireland’s tour of Bangladesh with 89 runs in two innings.

Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys stands as the top wicket-taker of the series with four wickets in two innings.

Bangladesh have a 6-3 scoreline against Ireland in ten T20I head-to-head games.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chances of Winning

Ireland made a solid start to the series as they won the first T20I against Bangladesh as the visiting team. The former, having been asked to field first, posted 181 runs on the board where top-order batter Harry Tector led the innings with 69* runs. Tim Tector, Curtis Campher and skipper Paul Stirling were next in line with 32, 24 and 21 runs, respectively, and the team had a defensible score. The bowlers kept the hosts down to 142/9 by the end of the game, and they took victory by 39 runs.

In the second game, though, the home team fought back as they restricted Ireland to 170 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker top-scored with 41 runs, followed by Tim Tector’s 38 and Paul Stirling’s 29. Bangladesh’s batters went hammer and tongs during their chase considering skipper Litton Das and opener Parvez Hossain Emon notched up 57 and 43 runs, respectively. During the final over, the hosts overcame the target with four wickets in hand.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 74%

Ireland chance of winning - 26%

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2025

Ireland to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Paul Stirling and Tim Tector formed a solid opening pair for Ireland in the series so far, having secured totals of 57 and 40 runs in the two games the team has played. Although the former was the first to lose his wicket on both occasions, Stirling and Tector have competitive averages of 25.00 and 35.00, respectively, in the tournament. They have the potential to put on a big score in the upcoming game, too.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium has hosted both games in the series so far where the teams batting and fielding first share one win apiece. The toss winners, too, chose both options but the average first innings score of 176 is quite defensible and that makes batting first the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Chattogram has a low 10% chance of rain on match day and the conditions will be cloudy with the temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Bangladesh and Ireland Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fell short in terms of batting strength in the first match but they made up for it immediately in the second game. Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon are particularly powerful at the moment, and they are expected to continue putting in solid performances.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland’s batters were on the money in the first game of the series, and their performance was a tad less impactful in the second encounter. Their bowlers struggled to curtail the opposition and that is going to be the case in the next match, too.

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Towhid Hridoy was not among the top scorers for Bangladesh in the last outing against Ireland where he scored a mere six runs before his dismissal. However, he top-scored for the team in the first game with 83* runs and stands as their leading run-getter overall with 89 runs in two innings. He is expected to bounce back and come good in the final encounter.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Although Harry Tector was not Ireland’s top batter in the last game, having notched up 11 runs, he remains their leading run scorer in the competition with 80 runs in two innings. He has a 69* half-century under his belt, and his T20I career average of 24.42 is quite strong. He is the top contender to be their standout batter in the next match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Mahedi Hasan to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Mahedi Hasan took part in his first game of the tournament in the previous encounter and he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh with a three-wicket haul in four overs along with an economy rate of 6.25. He is now their joint leading bowler with a stellar average of 8.33 which makes him the favorite against Ireland in the upcoming fixture.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Mark Adair was the top wicket-taker for Ireland in the previous game and he was tied for the position with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 9.00. He is also tied for the top spot overall with four wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 14.00, making him the leading choice in the next game as well.