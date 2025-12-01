CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction CPFC 51 % Chance of Winning MUFC 49 % The Premier League will be offering fans with back to back intense clashes in the 13th match week, as Crystal Palace will be facing Manchester United in the next game. Both teams will go against each other on 30 November at 5:30 PM IST, as Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Selhurst Park. They have been among the top performers in the current season, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against Manchester United could help the team to get closer to the top three. On the other hand, Manchester United continues their mixed form, as the team holds 10th spot in the rankings with 5 wins in 12 games. They will also be eager to defeat Crystal Palace in the next game and get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Crystal Palace secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United lost its previous match against Everton by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. The next game promises to be intense, as both teams eye their 6th win of the season.

Facts: The last time Crystal Palace and Manchester United faced each other at Selhurst Park, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Manchester United last defeated Crystal Palace during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Crystal Palace over Manchester United, four have been with a clean sheet, which shows their defensive strength.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with two wins, as Manchester United has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. But Crystal Palace holds the upper hand in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, as they have won three games and Manchester United has won one, with the remaining one match ending in a draw.

With Crystal Palace having a strong record over Manchester United lately, combined with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning the next game. It should be noted that they have not lost any of the last two home games, winning against Brentford by 2-0 and drawing against Brighton by 0-0.

On the other hand, Manchester United will be taking advantage of its overall dominance against Everton, which could help them to stage a comeback. They have also shown impressive form over the last two away games, drawing against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur by 2-2 scores each.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be a close one, as Crystal Palace enters the game being the favourites to win. They have been able to secure consecutive wins over Manchester United in the recent encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which could help them to get another win. On the other hand, Manchester United has been dominant against Crystal Palace in the overall head-to-head encounters, which also puts them as a close contender. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.45, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 2.82.

Crystal Palace has been among the top-performing teams this season, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 106 shots out of which 48 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands high at 20.56 after 12 games. Their defensive side has also been dominant this season, as they have conceded 9 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; with the team having 117 interceptions and 31 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 6 goals and 148 passes in 12 appearances. Crystal Palace brings the best quality players from the middle, as the team has Yéremy Pino, with a goal and 234 passes in 10 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 322 passes and 31 tackles, and Adam Wharton, with an assist and 345 passes. They also have a strong defensive side with players such as Daniel Muñoz, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 42 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with 2 assists and 23 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, and Chris Richards, with 26 tackles and 18 interceptions in 12 appearances. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game as he has made 6 clean sheets and 26 saves in 12 appearances.

Crystal Palace has maintained its top-notch form with this squad, which will be playing a vital role for its win in the next game against Manchester United. Over its last five games, the team has scored 7 goals and conceded just 4, which has allowed them to grab consistent wins lately. Along with that, it should be noted that three of their last five games this season have ended with a clean sheet. This might even allow Crystal Palace to put some pressure on the attacking side of the opposition. It is likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United has also shown almost similar performance, as the team holds 10th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded 8 goals, which highlights the need for some improvements on the defensive side. This season the team has scored 19 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.58, and they have also made 62 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored one out of three penalties, as their XG rate stands at 20.13 after 12 games. Manchester United has been the same on the defence, conceding 19 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.58; still, the team has made 93 interceptions and 29 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Joshua Zirkzee, with 60 passes and 2 tackles in 5 appearances, Amad Diallo, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Bryan Mbeumo, with 5 goals and an assist in 12 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 12 appearances, and Casemiro, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. Manchester United brings depth with the defensive side, as the team has Patrick Dorgu, with an assist and 23 tackles in 11 appearances, Noussair Mazraoui, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions in 6 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with a goal and 18 tackles in 12 appearances, and Luke Shaw, with an assist and 25 tackles. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 14 saves in 6 appearances.

Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace and Patrick Dorgu and Casemiro from Manchester United stand just one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Crystal Palace or Manchester United is standing close to a suspension in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that Crystal Palace will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 68

Crystal Palace Wins: 13

Manchester United Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 14

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.45

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.82

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.