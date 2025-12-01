NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction NFFC 43 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 57 % In the Premier League, even the games which do not involve the top teams can be intense, like the setup of the 13th match week's next game between Nottingham Forest and Brighton. This match will be taking place on 30 November at 7:35 PM IST, as Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage with the match being at The City Ground. Nottingham Forest has finally regained their winning momentum, which puts them 16th in the table with 3 wins in 12 matches. However, their next game against Brighton could be challenging to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, Brighton has shown some great performances this season, holding the 6th spot with 5 wins in 12 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to enter the top five yet again. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest secured a win over Liverpool by 0-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton also secured a win over Brentford by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. Both Nottingham and Brighton will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

Facts: The last time Nottingham Forest and Brighton faced each other at The City Ground, the home team came out victorious by 7-0.

Brighton last secured a win over Nottingham Forest during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Brighton over Nottingham Forest, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brighton has won the remaining two games.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest and Brighton both have shown equal dominance, winning two games each, as the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Brighton has shown better form in the Premier League, and also performed well against Nottingham in the recent games which increases their chances of winning. It should be noted that they have not won any of the last two away games, losing to Manchester United by 4-2 and drawing to Crystal Palace by 0-0.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be taking the home ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have gone undefeated in the last two home games, drawing to Manchester United by 2-2 and winning against Leeds United by 3-1.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will keep fans to the edge of their seats, as Brighton enters the game being the favourites to win. They have showcased better form in the Premier League lately, which further boosts their confidence levels for the next game. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has been strong against Brighton in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.57, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.80.

Brighton has been among the top performing teams this season, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has made 19 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.58, and they have also made 110 shots out of which 40 shots remained on target inside the box. Brighton has also scored two out of three penalties and a free kick (out of seven), as their XG rate stands at 18.06 after 12 games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, the team has made 86 interceptions and 24 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 185 passes in 11 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 4 assists in 12 appearances, and Danny Welbeck, with 7 goals and 177 passes. Moving to the middle, the team has Carlos Baleba, with 290 passes and 12 tackles in 12 appearances, Diego Gómez, with 2 goals and 196 passes in 11 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with 2 assists and 343 passes in 10 appearances, and Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 517 passes in 12 appearances. Brighton brings some depth on the defensive side also with the help of players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 20 tackles in 12 appearances, Oliver Boscagli, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in one appearance, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with 19 tackles and 4 interceptions in 11 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 28 saves in 12 appearances.

Brighton is having a strong squad ready with them for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, which will help them to come out victorious. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 6 goals, as they also made some improvements on the defensive side lately. This has helped Brighton to grab two clean sheets in its last five Premier League games. It will also allow the team to pull up some pressure on the attacking side of Nottingham Forest. As of now, it is likely that Brighton will win the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has regained their winning momentum, as the team now holds 16th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 8 goals but also conceded the same, as it highlights some defensive improvements. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 100 shots out of which 49 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 15.55 after 12 games. Their defensive side has not gone well, with the team conceding 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; still, they have secured 95 interceptions and 46 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, and Igor Jesus, with 88 passes and 7 tackles. Moving to the middle, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, Nicolás Domínguez, with 79 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Ibrahim Sangaré, with a goal and 313 passes in 9 appearances, and Elliot Anderson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances. Nottingham Forest needs some improvements on the defensive side, as the team has players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Murillo, with a goal and 17 interceptions in 9 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 5 tackles and 10 interceptions in 12 appearances, and Nicolò Savona, with 2 goals and 14 tackles in 7 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 40 saves in 12 appearances.

Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest stand close to a one-match suspension in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Nottingham Forest or Brighton is close to being suspended. It can also be predicted that Nottingham Forest will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Brighton.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 44

Nottingham Forest Wins: 18

Brighton Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 13

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.80

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.57

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.