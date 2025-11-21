AFCB (Bournemouth) vs WHU (West Ham) Match Prediction AFCB 61 % Chance of Winning WHU 39 % The Premier League is about to bring another intense match for the fans in the 12th match week, as Bournemouth prepares to go against West Ham United. This match will be taking place on 22 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Bournemouth takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Vitality Stadium. The team has shown some great performances this season, which puts them 9th in the standings with 5 wins in 11 matches. Their upcoming match against West Ham United will be an opportunity for them to grab another win and get close to the top five. On the other hand, West Ham United has struggled to secure wins, as they hold 18th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to defeat Bournemouth in the next game and get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a loss against Aston Villa by 4-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, West Ham United secured a win against Burnley by 3-2, which was a home game for the team. With Bournemouth eager to regain its winning momentum, West Ham United will try its best to continue its streak. On this page Facts:

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Bournemouth and West Ham United faced each other at Vitality Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Ham United last defeated Bournemouth during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the away game by 0-4.

Out of the four wins secured by Bournemouth against West Ham United, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth and West Ham United hold one win each, with the remaining three games ending in a draw.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

West Ham United has been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United holds the upper hand with one win, as Bournemouth has won none, and the remaining four games ended in a draw.

However, Bournemouth has shown better form lately and also take the home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has won both of its last two home games, winning against Fulham by 3-1 and Nottingham Forest by 2-0.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking advantage of its strong record against Bournemouth which might help them to turn the tables. But they have lost both of their last two away games, losing to Arsenal by 2-0 and Leeds United by 2-1.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Bournemouth and West Ham United is likely to be one-sided in the favour of Bournemouth. The team holds home ground advantage in the upcoming match and has also shown a better form, which will help the team to come out victorious. On the other hand, West Ham United has been strong against Bournemouth in the clashes against each other, and cannot be underestimated for the next game. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.64, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 5.35.

Bournemouth has given some strong performances this season, but the recent losses has dropped them to 9th in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.55, and they have also made 98 shots out of which 38 shots remained on target inside the box. They have also scored a penalty out of two and a free kick out of nine, as their XG rate stands at 13.37 after eleven games. On the defensive side, the team has not been able to do well lately, conceding 18 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.64; still, they have secured 100 interceptions and 33 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 120 passes in 9 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances, and Justin Kluivert, with a goal and 140 passes in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Marcus Tavernier, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Tyler Adams, with a goal and an assist, and Alex Scott, with a goal and 350 passes. Bournemouth holds some depth moving to the defensive side, with the help of players like Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 23 tackles in 11 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 18 interceptions, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 4 appearances, and Veljko Milosavljevic, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 35 saves in 11 appearances.

Bournemouth has a strong line-up ready for its upcoming match against West Ham United, which will help them come out victorious. But their form will be putting concerns, as the team has scored 9 and conceded 11 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by their defence. Due to this reason, none of their last five games this season have ended in a clean sheet. This might even allow West Ham United to grab a chance for a comeback in the next game. As of now, it is unlikely that Bournemouth will win the next game against West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has now regained its winning momentum, which puts them 18th in the standings with 3 wins and 7 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 9 goals, but they have made some improvements lately. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.18, and they have also made 90 shots out of which 40 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 12.43 after eleven games. But the team has struggled on the defensive side, conceding 23 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.09, still, they have made 73 interceptions and 48 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 180 passes in 9 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Callum Wilson, with 2 goals and 45 passes in 8 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has players such as Mateus Fernandes, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Freddie Potts, with 172 passes and 9 tackles in 6 appearances, and Tomás Soucek, with 2 goals and 164 passes in 8 appearances. West Ham has also made some improvements on the defensive side, as the team will be heading to the next game with players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 7 tackles and 10 interceptions in 7 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 10 tackles and 13 blocks in 11 appearances, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 12 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 16 tackles in 11 appearances. Alphonse Areola is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 24 saves in 7 appearances.

Lucas Paquetá from West Ham United has been suspended for the upcoming match against Bournemouth. Along with that, Tyler Adams (4), Marcos Senesi (3), Álex Jiménez (3), and David Brooks (3) from Bournemouth, and Maximilian Kilman (3) and Crysencio Summerville (3) from West Ham United are close to being suspended. Taking a look at the previous records, it can be predicted that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 22

Bournemouth Wins: 4

West Ham United Wins: 9

Matches are Drawn: 9

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.64

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.