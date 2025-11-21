Burnley vs Chelsea Match Prediction BURL 16 % Chance of Winning CHE 84 % The 12th match week of the Premier League is all set to commence, with Burnley going against Chelsea in its opening game. This match will be played on 22 November at 6:00 PM IST, as Burnley takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Turf Moor. The team is yet to bring up its best this season, as they hold 17th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match against Chelsea. On the other hand, Chelsea has been among the top performers this season, holding the 3rd spot with 6 wins in 11 matches. The next game against Burnley comes as an opportunity for the team to bring up another win. On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. It should be noted that their form over the last two home games has been mixed, with the team holding a win against Leeds United by 2-0 and losing to Arsenal by 0-2. On this page Facts:

Burnley vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Burnley and Chelsea faced each other at Turf Moor, the away team came out victorious by 1-4.

Burnley last defeated Chelsea during the English Division 2’s 1982/83 edition, winning the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Chelsea against Burnley, four have been with a clean sheet, showing its overall dominance.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, Chelsea holds the upper hand by winning all the games, as Burnley has won none.

Burnley vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea is likely to be one-sided, with Chelsea entering as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters and has maintained a winning momentum, which will help them to clinch another win in the next game. On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and grab another win. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.56, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 6.45.

Chelsea has been among the key performers this season, holding the third spot with 6 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 21 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.91, and they have also made 124 shots out of which 57 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of seven), as their XG rate stands at 20.75 after eleven games. The team has also done well on its defence, conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, as they have also managed to grab 117 interceptions and 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Liam Delap, with 21 passes in 4 appearances, João Pedro, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances, and Alejandro Garnacho, with a goal and 2 assists in 6 appearances. Chelsea also brings depth to the midfield, heading to the game with players such as Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Moisés Caicedo, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. On the defensive side, the team has Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 24 tackles in 11 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 12 tackles in 10 appearances, Malo Gusto, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with 4 tackles and 7 interceptions in 5 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 18 saves in 11 appearances.

Chelsea will be heading to the next game against Burnley with a strong unit, which will play a crucial role for the team's win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 goals and conceded just 3 goals, which shows the strength they have across both defensive and attacking sides. Moreover, it should be noted that three of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which will allow them to bring up challenges to the attacking side of Burnley. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has shown inconsistent performances this season, which puts them 17th in the standings with 3 wins and 7 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and also conceded 9 goals, highlighting the challenges faced by the defensive unit. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.27, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 24 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 8.3 after eleven games. The main concern lies on the defensive side, as the team has conceded 22 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2; still, they have managed to grab 109 interceptions and 55 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Loum Tchaouna, with a goal and 112 passes in 10 appearances. Burnley will be having some depth in the middle with players like Lesley Ugochukwu, with 2 goals and 169 passes in 10 appearances, Zian Flemming, with 3 goals and 67 passes in 8 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 303 passes, and Josh Cullen, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. Moving to the defensive side, Burnley needs some improvements as they head to the next game with players such as Kyle Walker, with an assist and 20 tackles in 11 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 4 assists and 22 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 10 tackles and 15 interceptions, and Axel Tuanzebe, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 46 saves in 11 appearances.

Jaidon Anthony and Kyle Walker from Burnley have three yellow cards each to their name, keeping them two away from a one-match suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Burnley or Chelsea is close to being suspended, allowing the teams to bring their best line-ups for the next game. It can also be predicted that Burnley will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 106

Burnley Wins: 37

Chelsea Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 27

Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.45

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.56

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.