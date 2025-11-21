NUFC (Newcastle) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction NUFC 28 % Chance of Winning MCI 72 % Another much-awaited clash in the Premier League is all set to take place in the 12th match week, as Newcastle United will be going against Manchester City. This match will take place on 22 November at 11:00 PM IST, as Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at St James Park. They have given mixed performances in the current season, which positions them 14th in the standings with just 3 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the next game against Manchester City. On the other hand, Manchester City has proven to be dominant in the current season, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 7 wins in 11 matches. For them, the match against Newcastle will be another opportunity to get a win, and get closer to the top spot. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Brentford by 3-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City secured yet another win in its previous match against Liverpool by 3-0, which was a home game for the team. As one team aims to end its losing streak, the other will be keen to maintain their winning momentum. On this page Facts:

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Manchester City faced each other at St James' Park, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United last secured a win over Manchester City during the English League Cup 2023, winning the home game by 1-0.

Over the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Newcastle United, four have been with a clean sheet, showing its dominance in defence.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Manchester City holds the upper hand with two wins, as Newcastle United has won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand with four wins, as Newcastle United has won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

With Manchester City having a dominant record against Newcastle United in the head-to-head encounters, they also have a higher chance of winning the next game. However, it should be noted that they have shown mixed form over the last two away games, winning against Brentford by 0-1 but losing to Aston Villa by 1-0.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and grab a win. They have won both of their last two home games, winning against Nottingham Forest by 2-0 and Fulham by 2-1.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City is expected to be intense, as Manchester City enters the game being the favourites to win. The team has shown its dominance against Newcastle United in the head-to-head encounters, which will help it to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Newcastle United will be taking the home ground advantage, which might play a crucial role for them to turn the tables and steal the win. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 2.01, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 3.55.

Manchester City has been among the strongest teams in the current season, as they hold the 2nd spot in the standings with 7 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 23 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.09, and they have also made 114 shots out of which 55 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester City is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, still their XG rate stands high at 19.51 after eleven games. They have also maintained the strength on the defensive side, conceding 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.73; and they have also made 81 interceptions with 30 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Erling Haaland, with 14 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Jérémy Doku, with a goal and 3 assists. Manchester City also brings depth to the midfield, with the help of players such as Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 2 assists in 6 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 assists and 377 passes in 11 appearances, Nico González, with a goal and 522 passes in 10 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and an assist, and Nico O'Reilly, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances. The team also has some strong players present on the defensive side, such as Rúben Dias, with 6 tackles and 11 interceptions in 11 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 7 tackles in 7 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 15 saves in 8 appearances.

Manchester City will be heading to the next game with a strong squad, from the attack to the defence, which will play a crucial role in their win over Newcastle United. Over their last five games in the Premier League, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 2 goals, which shows their overall dominance in the Premier League. Along with that, three of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which will allow the team to dominate against the attacking side of Newcastle United. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be keen to regain its winning momentum, as the team holds 14th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 5 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 7 goals but also conceded 9 goals, which shows that it requires some improvements on the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 80 shots out of which 44 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 13.18 after eleven games. The team has not been well on the defensive side lately, conceding 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.27; still, they have made 87 interceptions and 33 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Anthony Gordon, with 128 passes and 5 tackles in 7 appearances, and Nick Woltemade, with 4 goals and 112 passes in 8 appearances. Taking a look at its midfield, Newcastle United has some star players such as Harvey Barnes, with a goal and 120 passes in 11 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, Joelinton, with 243 passes and 11 tackles in 9 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 562 passes in 11 appearances, and Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. On the defensive side, the team will be coming with players like Kieran Trippier, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions in 9 appearances, Sven Botman, with 6 tackles and 6 interceptions, Malick Thiaw, with 9 tackles and 11 interceptions in 8 appearances, and Dan Burn, with an assist and 15 tackles in 11 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 36 saves in 11 appearances.

Phil Foden from Manchester City, and Dan Burn and Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United are having three yellow cards each to their name, which puts them two yellow cards away from a one-match suspension. It can also be predicted that Newcastle United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 194

Newcastle United Wins: 73

Manchester City Wins: 79

Matches are Drawn: 42

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.55

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.01

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.