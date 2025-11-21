Fulham vs Sunderland Match Prediction FUL 46 % Chance of Winning SAFC 54 % The Premier League will provide fans with yet another intense clash in the 12th match week, as Fulham is set to face off Sunderland in the next game. This clash will be taking place on 22 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Fulham takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Craven Cottage. They have not been able to get off to a good start this season, which puts them 15th in the standings with just 3 wins in 11 matches. However, the next game against Sunderland could help the team to regain its rhythm and win games consistently. On the other hand, Sunderland remains among the key performers this season, as they hold 4th spot in the rankings with 5 wins in 11 matches. They will also be eager to maintain their momentum even in the next game against Fulham. In its previous match, Fulham suffered a loss against Everton by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland had a draw against Arsenal by 2-2, which was also a home game for the team. As Fulham aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game, Sunderland will try to get a spot in the top three. On this page Facts:

Fulham vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Fulham vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Fulham vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Fulham and Sunderland faced each other at Craven Cottage, the away team came out victorious by 1-4.

Fulham last secured a win over Sunderland during the Premier League 2013/14 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Fulham over Sunderland, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, Sunderland holds the upper hand with three wins, as Fulham won only one, with the remaining one match ending in a draw.

Fulham vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Sunderland has been strong against Fulham in the clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both teams have shown equal dominance, with Fulham and Sunderland winning two games each, and one match ending in a draw.

Fulham has been able to show better performances in the Premier League over Sunderland and also take the home ground advantage which enhances their chances of winning. The team has shown mixed form over their last two home games, losing one to Arsenal by 0-1 and winning the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0.

On the other hand, Sunderland has been strong against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also holds a better form, which could help them to turn the tables. But, they have shown mixed form too, in their last two away games, losing to Manchester United by 2-0, and winning against Chelsea by 1-2.

Fulham vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash in the 12th match week between Fulham and Sunderland will be a close one, as Fulham enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has shown impressive form against Sunderland in the Premier League clashes, and also takes home ground advantage, which will help them to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Sunderland has been strong against Fulham in the overall encounters, and has maintained a winning momentum which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 2.19, has a higher chance of winning against Sunderland, with the odds of 3.72.

Fulham has not been able to find its rhythm this season, which puts them down to 15th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 6 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.09, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 41 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham has still not scored a single penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 10.95 after eleven games. The main concern lies on the defensive side, as the team has conceded 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.45; still, they have managed to secure 77 interceptions and 34 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Kevin, with 100 passes and 7 tackles in 8 appearances, and Harry Wilson, with 2 goals and 177 passes in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Sander Berge, with 489 passes and 14 tackles in 11 appearances, Josh King, with 162 passes and 16 tackles, and Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals and 317 passes in 10 appearances. Fulham will be eager to bring some improvements on the defensive side, as they have players such as Kenny Tete, with 26 tackles and 9 interceptions in 8 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 15 tackles and 9 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with 16 tackles and 7 interceptions in 11 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 33 saves in 11 appearances.

Fulham does have a strong unit, but the team needs to find their rhythm back if it wants to grab a big win in the next game against Sunderland. Over their last five games this season, their form has been a concern, with the team scoring 5 and conceding 8 goals, which also shows the challenges being faced by the team lately. But their only win in the last five games has also been with a clean sheet, which could allow them to put some pressure on Sunderland. It is now likely that Fulham will win the next game against Sunderland without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland has been among the top teams this season, marking its comeback in style, which puts it 4th in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 7 and conceded 6 goals, which shows they have shown equal performances lately. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.27, and they have also made 60 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 10.45 after eleven games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded just 10 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.91, as they have made 83 interceptions and 41 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Wilson Isidor, with 4 goals and 63 passes in 11 appearances, and Bertrand Traoré, with 92 passes and 3 passes in 6 appearances. Sunderland brings top-quality players in the midfield unit, which has stars such as Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 375 passes and 17 tackles in 11 appearances, and Granit Xhaka, with a goal and 3 assists. The team has also done well on the defensive side this season, with the help of players such as Reinildo Mandava, with 16 tackles and 9 interceptions in 8 appearances, Lutsharel Geertruida, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions, Dan Ballard, with 2 goals and 265 passes in 9 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with a goal and an assist, and Trai Hume, with an assist and 18 tackles in 11 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 39 saves in 11 appearances.

Sasa Lukic from Fulham has been suspended for the next game against Sunderland. Granit Xhaka (4) and Noah Sadiki (4) from Sunderland, and Calvin Bassey (3) from Fulham are close to a one-match suspension in the Premier League. Both teams might bring out some necessary changes to their line-up if any of these players receive another yellow card. It can also be predicted that Sunderland will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Fulham.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 86

Fulham Wins: 20

Sunderland Wins: 26

Matches are Drawn: 20

Fulham vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.19

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.72

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.