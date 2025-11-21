Brighton vs Brentford Match Predictions BHAFC 51 % Chance of Winning BFC 49 % The 12th match week of the Premier League is about to have some intense clashes for the fans, as Brighton prepares to go against Brentford. This match will be played on 22 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Brighton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at American Express Stadium. Brighton has been able to do well in a few games, which puts them 11th in the standings with 4 wins in 11 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity for them to enter the top ten. On the other hand, Brentford has shown mixed form, which puts them 12th in standings with 5 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to maintain their winning momentum even in the next match, by defeating Brighton. In its previous match, Brighton had a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford secured a win over Newcastle United by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. The battle between these two teams will be legendary, as they eye a spot in the top ten. On this page Facts:

Brighton vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brighton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton vs Brentford Head-to-head

Brighton vs Brentford Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Brighton and Brentford faced each other at American Express Stadium, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Brentford last secured a win against Brighton during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 4-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Brighton over Brentford, four have been with a clean sheet, highlighting their dominance on the defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at American Express Stadium, Brighton holds the upper hand with two wins, as Brentford won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Brighton vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Brentford in the clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Brighton and Brentford have secured one win each, while the remaining three games ended in a draw.

With Brighton having a strong head-to-head record against Brentford, they will also take the home ground advantage which increases their chances of winning. It should be noted that the team has won both of its last two home games, winning against Newcastle United by 2-1, and Leeds United by 3-0.

On the other hand, Brentford will be eager to maintain their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have shown mixed form over the last two away games, as the team won one against West Ham United by 0-2, and lost the other against Crystal Palace by 2-0.

Brighton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match will be intense for the fans to watch, as Brighton goes against Brentford being the favourites to win. Brighton has been strong against Brentford in the clashes against each other, and they will also take the home ground advantage, which further strengthens their chances of winning. On the other hand, Brentford will be taking advantage of their winning momentum, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 1.99, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 3.90.

Brighton has performed well this season, but due to some losses, the team stands at 11th spot in the rankings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.55, and they have also made 100 shots out of which 37 shots remained on target inside the box. Brighton has also scored two out of three penalties and one free kick out of six, as their XG rate stands high at 16.85 after eleven games. The team has also conceded 15 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.36; still, they have made 78 interceptions and 23 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 161 passes in 10 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 3 assists in 11 appearances, and Danny Welbeck, with 6 goals and 152 passes. Moving to the middle, the team has Diego Gómez, with 2 goals and 166 passes in 10 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 272 passes and 12 tackles in 11 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with 2 assists and 300 passes in 9 appearances, and Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 435 passes in 11 appearances. Brighton carries more depth when it comes to the defensive side, which has helped them to get more wins lately. The team will be heading to the next game with defensive players such as Lewis Dunk, with 12 tackles and 8 interceptions in 11 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 19 tackles, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with 17 tackles and 2 interceptions in 10 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 25 saves in 11 appearances.

Brighton will be heading to its next game against Brentford with a formidable line-up, which plays a critical role for its win. Over their last five games, the team has shown notable signs of improvement, as they have scored 8 and conceded 6 goals, allowing them to not lose frequently. Moreover, their last two games in the Premier League have ended with a clean sheet, allowing them to put some pressure on the attacking side of Brentford. It is now likely that Brighton will win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has not been able to maintain its consistency this season, which puts them 12th in the standings with 5 wins and 5 losses in 11 matches. In its last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 4 goals, which highlights their better form. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.55, and they have also made 98 shots out of which 47 shots remained on target inside the box. Brentford has also scored an impressive total of 3 penalties out of 4, and their XG rate stands at 16.67 after eleven games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 17 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.55; still, they have managed to secure 84 interceptions and 46 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has key players such as Igor Thiago, with 8 goals and 167 passes in 11 appearances, and Dango Ouattara, with 2 goals and 132 passes in 10 appearances. Moreover, Brentford is known for its strong midfield unit which covers players such as Kevin Schade, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 470 passes in 11 appearances, and Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 373 passes. The team has made rapid improvements on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Nathan Collins, with 6 tackles and 13 interceptions in 11 appearances, Michael Kayode, with 19 tackles and 11 interceptions, Sepp van den Berg, with 8 tackles and 8 interceptions, and Aaron Hickey, with 6 tackles and 4 interceptions in 6 appearances. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 25 saves in 11 appearances.

Carlos Baleba (3), Lewis Dunk (3), Ferdi Kadioglu (3), and Mats Wieffer (3) from Brighton, and Nathan Collins (4), Kevin Schade (4), Jordan Henderson (3), and Igor Thiago (3) from Brentford are standing close to a one-match suspension. Their playing time in the next game could be affected if any one of them gets a yellow card in the next game, which will put some pressure on both teams. However, it can also be predicted that Brentford will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 81

Brighton Wins: 35

Brentford Wins: 29

Matches are Drawn: 17

Brighton vs Brentford Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.99

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.90

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.