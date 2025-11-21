WWFC (Wolverhampton) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction WWFC 26 % Chance of Winning CPFC 74 % The Premier League is all set to provide fans with yet another close clash in the 12th match week, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going against Crystal Palace. This clash will be taking place on 22 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage with the match being at Molineux Stadium. The Wolves have still not been able to find a good start to the current season, holding the last spot in the standings with no wins in 11 games. They will remain keen to secure a win against Crystal Palace in the next game. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has shown mixed performances in this season, which puts them 10th in the standings with 4 wins in 11 matches. Their upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers could help them to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost to Chelsea by 3-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a goalless draw in its previous match against Brighton, which was also a home game for the team. Both teams will now remain eager to regain their winning momentum in the next game. On this page Facts:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace faced each other at Molineux Stadium, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last defeated Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Wolverhampton Wanderers, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Molineux Stadium, both Wolves and Crystal Palace have won two games each, with one game ending in a draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Crystal Palace in the clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with three wins, as Wolves won one, and one game ended in a draw.

With Crystal Palace having a strong record over Wolves lately, this also increases their chances of winning in the next game. However, this team has not won any of its last two away games, losing to Everton by 2-1 and Arsenal by 1-0.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking the home ground advantage which might help the team to turn the tables. But they have also not won any of their last two home games, drawing against Brighton by 1-1 and losing the other against Burnley by 2-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace will be intense, as Crystal Palace enters the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Wolves in the head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, which could help the team to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold a better record against Crystal Palace in overall encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.98, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.88.

Crystal Palace has been able to perform well this season but holds 10th spot with 4 wins and 2 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.27, and they have also made 98 shots out of which 45 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has managed to score two penalties this season, as their XG rate stands at 19.28 after eleven games. Crystal Palace has done well on the defence, with the team conceding 9 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.82, and they have made 107 interceptions with 29 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 6 goals and 140 passes in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Daichi Kamada, with 291 passes and 27 tackles in 9 appearances, Jefferson Lerma, with an assist and 159 passes in 10 appearances, and Adam Wharton, with 290 passes and 12 tackles in 9 appearances. Crystal Palace brings the majority of their star players on the defensive side with players such as Daniel Muñoz, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 40 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 20 tackles, Jaydee Canvot, with 48 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, and Chris Richards, with 398 passes and 26 tackles in 11 appearances. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 25 saves in 11 appearances.

Crystal Palace will be heading to the next Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a strong unit, which will play a vital role for its win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored and conceded 6 goals, which highlights the mediocre performances shown by them. But it should also be noted that both of their last two games this season have ended in a clean sheet for the team. This will also allow Crystal Palace to put some pressure on the attacking side of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is now likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to struggle in the Premier League, standing at the last spot with no wins and 9 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored just 3 and conceded 12 goals, which shows the challenges faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored just 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.64, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 32 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolves have also managed to score a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands at 9.64 after eleven games. They have not done well on the defence, with the team conceding 25 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.27; still, they have made 100 interceptions and 43 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 92 passes in 8 appearances, and Jørgen Strand Larsen, with a goal and 141 passes in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has André, with 344 passes and 18 tackles in 11 appearances, João Gomes, with 444 passes and 27 tackles, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 180 passes and 10 tackles in 10 appearances. Wolves do bring some depth on the defensive side, as the team holds players such as Hugo Bueno, with 25 tackles and 15 interceptions in 11 appearances, Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 23 tackles in 8 appearances, Toti Gomes, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and an assist, and Jackson Tchatchoua, with 11 tackles and 5 interceptions in 10 appearances. Sam Johnstone is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 24 saves in 7 appearances.

Will Hughes and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace and André, Matt Doherty, and João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers have received 3 yellow cards each, putting them two away from a one-match suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Crystal Palace is close to being suspended. It can be predicted that Wolverhampton Wanderers will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 78

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 30

Crystal Palace Wins: 28

Matches are Drawn: 20

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.88

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.98

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.