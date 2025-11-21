LIV (Liverpool) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) LIV 70 % Chance of Winning NFFC 30 % Fans could anticipate another thriller in the 12th match week of the Premier League, as Liverpool will be going against Nottingham Forest. This awaited clash is all set to take place on 22 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Liverpool takes home ground advantage with the match being at Anfield. The defending champions did not have a good outing lately, as the team has dropped to 8th spot with 6 wins in 11 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against Nottingham Forest as a bright opportunity to get back on track. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also not been able to do well this season, as they stand 19th in the rankings with 2 wins in 11 matches. The team will be eager to win the next game and get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Liverpool suffered a loss against Manchester City by 3-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest finally secured a win over Leeds United by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. Since both teams want to get back on the winning momentum, the next game will prove to be crucial. On this page Facts:

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Liverpool and Nottingham Forest faced each other at Anfield, the match was won by the away team by 0-1.

Liverpool last secured a win over Nottingham Forest during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Liverpool over Nottingham Forest, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Anfield, Liverpool holds the upper hand with four wins as Nottingham Forest has only won one.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with three wins, as Nottingham Forest won one, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

With Liverpool holding a strong record against Nottingham Forest and also having the home ground advantage, they will head to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, they have shown mixed form over the last two home games, losing to Manchester United by 1-2 and winning against Aston Villa by 2-0.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has just regained its form which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. It should also be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Newcastle United by 2-0 and Bournemouth also by 2-0.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest is expected to be one-sided, as Liverpool heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has shown a dominant record against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to grab the win. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has regained its winning momentum which also boosts their confidence levels to some extent. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.45, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 6.90.

The defending champions, Liverpool, had a great start to the tournament but have not maintained the momentum, which has dropped them to 8th spot in the standings with 6 wins and 5 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.64, and they have also made 92 shots out of which 45 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick out of five, as their XG rate stands tall at 17.91 after eleven games. The team has also conceded 17 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.55; still, they have made 75 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Mohamed Salah, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, Florian Wirtz, with 328 passes and 11 tackles, Ryan Gravenberch, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Alexis Mac Allister, with 2 assists and 351 passes in 10 appearances. Liverpool needs some improvements on the defensive side, as the team has players such as Virgil van Dijk, with 7 tackles and 10 interceptions in 11 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 17 tackles and 6 interceptions, Conor Bradley, with 10 tackles and 8 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Andy Robertson, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances. Giorgi Mamardashvili will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 17 saves in 5 appearances.

Liverpool is having a strong unit on the cards but they will need their players to regain their rhythm to secure a win in the next game. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 and conceded 10 goals, which shows that the defensive side has not been able to do well lately. Only one of their last five games this season have ended in a clean sheet, which might even help Nottingham Forest to pull up a comeback in the next game. It is unlikely that Liverpool will win the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has struggled this season, but have almost found their rhythm, as they stand 19th in the standings with 2 wins and 6 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 5 and conceded 10 goals, highlighting the challenges faced their defensive side too. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.91, and they have also made 86 shots out of which 45 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 13.97 after eleven games. Their defensive side marks concerns, as the team has conceded 20 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.82; still, they have managed to secure 88 interceptions and 36 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, and Igor Jesus, with 77 passes and 5 tackles. Moving to the middle, the team has Ibrahim Sangaré, with a goal and 298 passes in 8 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with a goal and an assist, and Nicolás Domínguez, with 67 passes and 6 tackles in 3 appearances. Nottingham Forest also carries some depth on the defensive side, as the team has players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and 33 tackles in 11 appearances, Murillo, with 11 tackles and 16 interceptions in 8 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 5 tackles and 9 interceptions in 11 appearances, and Nicolò Savona, with a goal and 13 tackles in 6 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 37 saves in 11 appearances.

Neco Williams (4) and Morato (3) from Nottingham Forest, and Conor Bradley (3), Milos Kerkez (3), and Dominik Szoboszlai (3), from Liverpool, are close to a one-match suspension for the next game. Both teams might have to look forward to their playtime to ensure that they are available for future games. It can also be predicted that Nottingham Forest will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 122

Liverpool Wins: 60

Nottingham Forest Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 30

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.45

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.90

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.95

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.