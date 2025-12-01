Chelsea vs Arsenal Match Prediction CHE 39 % Chance of Winning ARS 61 % The Premier League is all set to end its 13th match week with an intense clash, as Chelsea will be going against Arsenal in the next game. This match will be played on 30 November at 10:00 PM IST, as Chelsea takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stamford Bridge. The team has been among the top performers this season, as they hold the 2nd spot in the standings with 7 wins in 12 matches. Still, their next game against Arsenal would prove to be a bigger challenge for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal has been rocking this season, as the team holds the top spot with an impressive total of 9 wins in 12 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against Chelsea as an opportunity to be the first team to get 10 wins this season. In its previous match, Chelsea secured a win over Burnley by 0-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal was able to defeat Tottenham Hotspur by 4-1, which was a home game for the team. As both teams clash against each other in the next Premier League game, it will be proven who deserves the top spot the most.

Facts: The last time Chelsea and Arsenal faced each other at Stamford Bridge, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea last defeated Arsenal during the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the away game by 0-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Arsenal over Chelsea, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Chelsea has won none, and two games ended in a draw.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Chelsea in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Chelsea has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Arsenal having a strong head-to-head record over Chelsea, they will be entering the next game with a higher chance of winning. Along with that, it should be noted that the team has gone undefeated in its last two away games, winning against Burnley by 0-2 and drawing to Sunderland by 2-2.

On the other hand, Chelsea takes the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. But they have shown mixed form over the last two home games, with the team losing one against Sunderland by 1-2 and winning the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 3-0.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal will be a thriller involving the top teams, as Arsenal enters the game being the favourites to win. They have showcased dominance against Chelsea in the head-to-head encounters, which will help them to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Chelsea will be taking the home ground advantage and have also been on a winning streak, which might help them to get a turnaround. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 2.22, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Chelsea, with the odds of 3.38.

Arsenal has now cemented its place at the top of the table in the Premier League, as the team remains at the top with 9 wins and a loss in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 24 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 120 shots out of which 67 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also managed to score two out of two penalties, as their XG rate stands at 21.26 after 12 games. The team also has a strong defensive side, as they have conceded only 6 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.50; with Arsenal still having 74 interceptions and 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 3 goals and 270 passes in 10 appearances, and Leandro Trossard, with 3 goals and 3 assists. Arsenal has some of the best players in the middle, with stars like Eberechi Eze, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Mikel Merino, with a goal and 2 assists, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 12 appearances, and Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and an assist. The team also has a dominant defensive unit with players such as William Saliba, with 11 tackles and 3 interceptions in 11 appearances, Piero Hincapié, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 7 clean sheets and 17 saves in 12 appearances.

Arsenal is having one of the best sides ready with them for the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea, which will help them to come out victorious. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 goals and conceded just 3 goals, which shows their overall dominance in the Premier League. Along with that, it should also be noted that Arsenal holds three clean sheets in their last five games this season, which could help them to put some pressure on the attacking side of Chelsea. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Chelsea with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Chelsea shall also not be underestimated, as they stand at the 2nd spot in the standings with 7 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded just 2 goals, which shows that their form is also quite similar to Arsenal right now. This season, the team has scored 23 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.92, and they have also made 134 shots out of which 63 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of seven), as their XG rate stands at 22.47 after 12 games. They have also done well on the defence, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; and they have also secured 129 interceptions with 31 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, Liam Delap, with 32 passes in 5 appearances, Jamie Gittens, with an assist and 100 passes in 10 appearances, and João Pedro, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 12 appearances. Chelsea will be having two key players available in the middle, which covers players such as Enzo Fernández, with 4 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Andrey Santos, with 157 passes and 11 tackles in 9 appearances. The team also has some strong players on the defensive side, including stars like Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 26 tackles in 12 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions in 8 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 13 tackles in 11 appearances, and Reece James, with a goal and 2 assists in 12 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 6 clean sheets and 20 saves in 12 appearances.

No player from either Chelsea or Arsenal is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely. But it should be noted that Chelsea has already received 24 yellow cards and 3 red cards this season. It can be predicted that Chelsea will get two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Chelsea in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 211

Chelsea Wins: 66

Arsenal Wins: 84

Matches are Drawn: 61

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.38

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.22

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.