WHU (West Ham United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction WHU 12 % Chance of Winning LIV 88 % Two teams that are struggling lately in the Premier League will be going against each other in the 13th match week, as West Ham United prepares for its next game against Liverpool. This match will be played on 30 November at 7:35 PM IST, as West Ham United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at London Stadium. West Ham United have regained their form in the Premier League, as the team holds 17th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 12 matches. For them, continuing this form in the next game against Liverpool will be a big challenge. On the other hand, Liverpool has struggled in the current phases of the tournament, as they have dropped to 12th spot with 6 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against West Ham United proves to be a bright opportunity for them to regain their form. In its previous match, West Ham United had a draw against Bournemouth by 2-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool lost its previous match against Nottingham Forest by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. With Liverpool aiming to regain its form, West Ham will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Liverpool and West Ham United faced each other at London Stadium, the away team came out victorious by 0-5.

West Ham United last defeated Liverpool during the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the home game by 3-2.

Out of the last five wins secured by Liverpool over West Ham United, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at London Stadium, Liverpool holds the upper hand, winning three games, as West Ham United has won one, with one match ending in a draw.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand winning four games, as West Ham United has won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

With Liverpool having a strong record against West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. But it should be noted that they have lost both of their last two away games, losing to Brentford by 3-2 and Manchester City by 3-0.

On the other hand, West Ham United takes the home ground advantage which might help the team to get another unexpected win this season. They have won both of the last two home games, winning against Newcastle United by 3-1 and Burnley by 3-2.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between West Ham United and Liverpool will be one-sided, as Liverpool enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been dominant against West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters, which will help the team to secure yet another win in the next game. On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.79, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 4.20.

Liverpool had a great start to the tournament but the team has fallen to the 12th spot with 6 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 100 shots out of which 54 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of five), as their XG rate stands at 19.84 after 12 games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; still, the team has made 79 interceptions and 35 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Alexander Isak, with an assist and 52 passes in 5 appearances, Mohamed Salah, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Cody Gakpo, with 3 goals and 2 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has Alexis Mac Allister, with 2 assists and 401 passes in 11 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 335 passes and 11 tackles in 10 appearances, Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, and Ryan Gravenberch, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. Liverpool will have to make some changes to their defensive side for the betterment, as the team has players like Ibrahima Konaté, with 18 tackles and 6 interceptions in 12 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 8 tackles and 12 interceptions, and Milos Kerkez, with a goal and 13 tackles in 11 appearances. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 13 saves in 7 appearances.

Liverpool looks strong on paper but they will need to find their rhythm back, if the team wants to secure a dominant win over West Ham United. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored just 5 goals but conceded 11 goals, which shows their overall performance has fallen lately. Also, it should be noted that just one of their last five games this season have ended with a clean sheet. This might even allow West Ham United to get a turnaround in the next game and possibly hand Liverpool another defeat. But it is likely that Liverpool will win the next game against West Ham United without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has regained their form in the Premier League, as the team finally stands at 17th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 7 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 9 goals and conceded 9 too, it has still managed to grab wins. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.25, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 41 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 13.08 after 12 games. The team needs some improvements on the defence, as they have conceded 25 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.08; still, they have made 82 interceptions and 55 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Callum Wilson, with 4 goals and 49 passes in 9 appearances, Luis Guilherme, with 21 passes in 4 appearances, and Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances. Moving to the middle, they have some depth with the help of players like Freddie Potts, with 196 passes and 12 tackles in 7 appearances, and Mateus Fernandes, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances. West Ham United brings the majority of its players from the defensive side with players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 8 tackles and 13 interceptions in 8 appearances, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 16 tackles in 12 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 12 tackles and 6 interceptions, Igor Julio, with an interception and 2 blocks in 4 appearances, and Jean-Clair Todibo, with an assist and 15 tackles in 7 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 34 saves in 8 appearances.

Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool stand close to being suspended in the Premier League for one match. With no player from West Ham United being close to a suspension, this will allow the team to bring their best line-up for the next game. It can also be predicted that Liverpool will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 132

West Ham United Wins: 29

Liverpool Wins: 64

Matches are Drawn: 39

West Ham United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.20

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.