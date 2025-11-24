Facts: With 202 runs, Habibur Sohan is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh A in this campaign.

With 201 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for Pakistan A in this campaign.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Chance of Winning

Bangladesh A were outstanding in the last game against India A in the Semifinals. They batted first in the game and posted 194 runs on the scoreboard. India A managed to tie the score and Bangladesh A won the game in the super over. They were outstanding in the group stages and would be hoping to go all the way this term.

Pakistan A have been the best team in this campaign so far. They had a perfect record in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the Semifinals they went head to head against Sri Lanka A and continued their perfect record as they won the game by five runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A’ chances of winning - 36%

Pakistan A’ chances of winning - 64%

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Prediction & Tips 2025

Akbar Ali headed into this campaign in brilliant form and he has been solid so far this season as he has scored 75 runs with an average of 37.50. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Naeem has struggled throughout this campaign as he scored 42 runs in four matches with an average of 10.50. In the last game he scored 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain 28C 13km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 13km/hr

Bangladesh A and Pakistan A Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BANG PAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh A Team Form

Bangladesh A won two of the three games in the group stages. In the Semifinals they beat India A in the super over.

Pakistan A Team Form

Pakistan A have been phenomenal this season as they have four wins in four games thus far.

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Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Top Batters

Habibur Sohan to be Bangladesh A’ top batter

Habibur Sohan was excellent in the Semifinals against India A as he scored 65 off 46 balls. So far this season he has scored 202 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maaz Sadaqat to be Pakistan A’ top batter

Maaz Sadaqat had a decent game in the semifinals as he scored 23 off 11 balls and we expect him to play a key role in this game. He remains the leading run scorer for Pakistan A which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be Bangladesh A’ top bowler

Ripon Mondol did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back as he has been excellent this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saad Masood to be Pakistan A’ top bowler

Saad Masood was phenomenal in the last game against Sri Lanka A as he bagged three wickets in the game. With seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.