FACTS

With eight wickets, Ripon Mondol was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh A in the last campaign. With 147 runs, Sahan Arachchige was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka A in the last campaign.

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Chance of Winning

Bangladesh A missed the playoffs in the last campaign but have been sensational so far in this campaign. They have a perfect record thus far and with two wins in two games, Bangladesh A are at the top of the table. In the last game they dominated against Afghanistan and they won the game by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka A did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against the defending champions Afghanistan A. In the last game against Hong Kong, they bounced back and won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A’ chances of winning - 37%

Sri Lanka A’ chances of winning - 63%

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Prediction & Tips 2025

Akbar Ali headed into this campaign in brilliant form and he continued his form in the opening game against Hong Kong as he scored 41 off 13 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Lasith Croospulle has struggled to make an impact this season as in the opening game he scored one against Afghanistan A and in the last match he scored 13 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last six games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 30C 29 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 29 Km/hr

Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BANG SRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh A Team Form

Bangladesh A have been sensational so far in this tournament as they have two wins in two games and are at the top of the table.

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A lost the opening game but bounced back in the last match as they beat Hong Kong by seven wickets.

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Top Batters

Habibur Sohan to be Bangladesh A’ top batter

Habibur Sohan did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was incredible in the opening game and we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Nuwanidu Fernando to be Sri Lanka A’ top batter

Nuwanidu Fernando was sensational in the opening game and he continued his form in the last match against Hong Kong as he scored 47 off 27 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be Bangladesh A’ top bowler

Ripon Mondol had a solid campaign in the last Asia Cup as he was the standout bowler for his side. So far this season Mondol has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dunith Wellalage to be Sri Lanka A’ top bowler

Dunith Wellalage was expected to play a key role in this game, after a slow start in the opening game he bounced back in the last match as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.