TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction TOT 66 % Chance of Winning FUL 34 % Fans are delighted for the next Premier League match in the 13th match week, as Tottenham Hotspur will be going against Fulham in a thrilling encounter. Both teams will face each other on 30 November at 1:30 AM IST, as Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has shown mixed performances in the current season, which puts them in 9th position in the standings with 5 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against Fulham would help the team to regain its winning momentum. On the other hand, Fulham has also struggled to secure consistent wins this season, which puts them 15th in the table with 4 wins in 12 matches. They will be eager to maintain their form in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, and get close to the top ten. In its previous match, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a loss against Arsenal by 4-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham secured a win over Sunderland by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. With Tottenham aiming to regain its winning momentum, Fulham will be eager to continue its form.

Facts: The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham faced each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham last secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Tottenham Hotspur over Fulham, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur holds the upper hand with three wins, as Fulham holds none, with the remaining two games ending in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have shown equal dominance, winning two games each, as one match ended in a draw.

With Tottenham Hotspur having a strong record against Fulham, combined with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should be noted that they have not won any of their last two home games, losing one to Chelsea by 0-1 and drawing the other against Manchester United by 2-2.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking advantage of its recent record against Tottenham which could help them to turn the tables. They have lost both of their last two away games, losing to Newcastle United by 2-1 and Everton by 2-0.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham will be a lot intense, as Tottenham enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been dominant against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters and also have a home ground advantage which could help the team to come out victorious. On the other hand, Fulham has secured consecutive wins over Tottenham lately, which could help them to turn the tables and grab the win. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.18, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 3.52.

Tottenham Hotspur has struggled to grab wins in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 5 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches, which puts them 9th in the tables. This season, the team has scored 20 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 80 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham Hotspur is yet to make a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 11.16 after 12 games. They have also done well on the defensive side, conceding 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17; and they have also made 71 interceptions and 25 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Richarlison, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Wilson Odobert, with an assist and 139 passes in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Mohammed Kudus, with a goal and 4 assists in 11 appearances, João Palhinha, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Rodrigo Bentancur, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances. Tottenham Hotspur has great depth on the defensive side, with players such as Djed Spence, with 15 tackles and 3 interceptions in 11 appearances, Destiny Udogie, with an assist and 10 tackles in 8 appearances, Kevin Danso, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, and Micky van de Ven, with 3 goals and 14 tackles in 12 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 38 saves in 12 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur will be heading to the next game with an in-form unit, which will play a vital role for the team's win against Fulham. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 7 but conceded 9 goals, which has cost them a few games. Tottenham will have to make some improvements on their defensive side, as the team holds just one clean sheet over their last five games this season. Along with that, their current form on the defensive side might even allow Fulham to stage a comeback in the next game. It is likely that Tottenham Hotspur will win the next game against Fulham without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has failed to perform consistently this season, as they stand 15th in the standings with 4 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 5 goals but also conceded 5 goals, which has prevented them from securing consistent wins. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 88 shots out of which 48 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham is also yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 13.11 after 12 games. They have not been good on the defensive side, as the team has conceded 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, they have made 83 interceptions and 35 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Raúl Jiménez, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 2 goals and 197 passes, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Kevin, with 121 passes and 7 interceptions in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Josh King, with 176 passes and 16 tackles in 12 appearances, Sander Berge, with 551 passes and 17 tackles, and Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals and 354 passes in 11 appearances. Fulham will have to make some improvements on their defensive side, which has players such as Kenny Tete, with 28 tackles and 10 interceptions in 9 appearances, Joachim Andersen, with 16 tackles and 9 interceptions in 11 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with 18 tackles and 7 interceptions in 12 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 36 saves in 12 appearances.

Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur has been suspended for the next game against Fulham, for accumulating 5 yellow cards. Along with that, no player from either Tottenham Hotspur or Fulham is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that Fulham will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 93

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 49

Fulham Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 29

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.18

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.