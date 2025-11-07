NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction NFFC 46 % Chance of Winning LUFC 54 % The Premier League is about to bring another exciting clash for the fans in the 11th match week, as Nottingham Forest will be facing Leeds United in the next game. This match will be played on 9 November at 7:30 PM IST, as Nottingham Forest will take the home ground advantage with the match being at The City Ground. Their performances have not been good this season, as the team holds one win in 10 matches, which puts them 19th in the standings. However, the next game against Leeds United could help them win another. On the other hand, Leeds United have performed well, as the team holds 3 wins in 10 matches, which puts them 16th in the standings. The team will also be eager to secure another win and enter the top fifteen. In the previous match, Nottingham Forest had a draw against Manchester United by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United lost their last game to Brighton by 3-0, which was an away game for the team. With both teams eager to end their losing momentum, only one will come out at the top.

Facts: The last time Nottingham Forest and Leeds United faced each other at The City Ground, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Leeds United last secured a win over Nottingham Forest during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Nottingham Forest over Leeds United, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand with four wins, as Leeds United only won one.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Nottingham Forest has been strong against Leeds United in their clashes against each other. But over their last five games in the Premier League, Leeds United has the upper hand with two wins, as Nottingham Forest won just one, with the other two games ending in a draw.

With Nottingham Forest having a strong record against Leeds United, combined with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning the next game. It should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing to Chelsea by 0-3 and drawing against Manchester United by 2-2.

On the other hand, Leeds United will take advantage of their recent wins against Nottingham, which could help them reverse their fortunes. But they have lost both of their last two away games this season, losing to Burnley by 2-0 and Brighton by 3-0.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League is all set for another intense clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, as Nottingham Forest enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team holds a strong record against Leeds United and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to come out victorious. But it should be noted that Leeds United has been dominant against Nottingham in the recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.19, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 3.45.

Nottingham Forest is still looking for ways to regain its form, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings with a win and 6 losses in 10 games. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.70, and they have also made 74 shots out of which 39 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest is yet to score a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands high at 11.49 after ten games. On the defence, the team has conceded 19 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.90; still, they have made 80 interceptions and 34 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 202 passes in 10 appearances, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, and Igor Jesus, with 66 passes and 5 tackles. In the middle, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 741 passes, and Douglas Luiz, with 111 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances. As some improvements are required to the defensive side, the team has Nikola Milenkovic, with 3 tackles and 8 interceptions in 10 appearances, Nicolò Savona, with a goal and 11 tackles in 5 appearances, Neco Williams, with a goal and 27 passes in 10 appearances, and Murillo, with 8 tackles and 13 interceptions in 7 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game as he has made 35 saves in 10 appearances.

Nottingham Forest has a formidable line-up ready for the next game against Leeds United, which will help them to get the win. But their form remains a concern, as the team has scored 2 and conceded 10 goals over their last five games this season. Along with that, none of their last five games this season have finished with a clean sheet for the team. This might allow Leeds United to stage a comeback in the next game and grab the win. As of now, it is unlikely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United has not been able to perform consistently this season, which puts them 16th in the standings with 3 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored just 5 and conceded 10 goals, which shows the issues being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.90, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Leeds United has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of four), as their XG rate stands at 12.38 after ten games. The team has also not done well with the defence, conceding 17 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.70; still, they have made 88 interceptions and 22 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 100 passes in 8 appearances, and Noah Okafor, with 2 goals and 94 passes in 7 appearances. In the middle, the team has Sean Longstaff, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Brenden Aaronson, with a goal and 159 passes, and Ao Tanaka, with 202 passes and 7 interceptions in 8 appearances. Leeds United will be having some star players in the defensive side, such as Jayden Bogle, with 26 tackles and 14 interceptions in 10 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 19 tackles and 10 interceptions, Ethan Ampadu, with 21 tackles and 8 interceptions in 8 appearances, Joe Rodon, with 2 goals and 8 tackles in 10 appearances, and Jaka Bijol, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 9 saves in 5 appearances.

Neco Williams (4) and Morato (3) from Nottingham Forest and Ethan Ampadu (3) from Leeds United are the only players who stand at the risk of being suspended in the upcoming Premier League match. It is also likely that Nottingham Forest will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match, taking a look at their track record this season.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 102

Nottingham Forest Wins: 35

Leeds United Wins: 32

Matches are Drawn: 35

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.19

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.