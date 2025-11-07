FACTS

Mitchell Santner has taken 10 T20I wickets against West Indies, the joint-highest among active New Zealand bowlers.

Jason Holder has clinched 17 wickets in his last 10 T20 innings and is only six short of 100 T20I wickets.

NZ vs WI, 2nd T20I Chance of Winning

New Zealand fell just seven runs short while chasing a 165-run target in the first of the five-match home series. Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes picked up two wickets each, and captain Mitchell Santner smashed an unbeaten 55 runs off just 28 balls, but it was not enough. The Kiwis remain without a win in their last seven T20I matches and will be under pressure in the upcoming game on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the West Indies pulled off a thrilling win by defending 20 runs in the 20th over of the last match. Captain Shai Hopes’ maiden T20I fifty against the Caribbean side gave them a fighting total after a poor start from the openers. Spin all-rounder Roston Chase and the pacer Jayden Seales claimed three wickets each to give West Indies a deserving win. This was the fifth consecutive T20I win for West Indies, and they are likely to make it six in six in the second game against New Zealand.

New Zealand chances of winning - 45%

West Indies chances of winning - 55%

NZ vs WI Prediction & Tips 2025

Captain Mitchell Santner led by example in the first T20I game against the West Indies.The spin all-rounder struggled with the ball, but played a memorable knock with the bat. While batting at No. 8, Santner smashed 55* off just 28 balls with the help of ten boundaries to take the game to the wire. Santner has scored 91 runs in the last two T20I innings and has managed to cross a 25-run mark in each of his last five overall innings in white-ball cricket.

For West Indies, Roston Chase emerged as the best player in the first T20I game against New Zealand. Chase contributed with the bat by scoring 28 runs off 27 balls and then bowled the match-winning spell by taking three wickets. He claimed two wickets in the 16th over to shift the game’s momentum towards his team. Chase has been in good form with the bat in the T20 cricket and is likely to score at least 30 runs and take a wicket in the second match on Thursday.

NZ vs WI Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. New Zealand almost pulled off a successful 165-run chase in the last game after choosing to bowl first. Fast bowlers are expected to dominate with the new ball, so captains are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for clear skies in Auckland on Thursday. There is no chance of precipitation during the entire paly. The temperature will remain pleasant at 20 degrees Celsius with 85% humidity in the air.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won all of their last five T20I games. They have lost four of their last ten matches across formats.

NZ vs WI Head to Head

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record against West Indies with 10 wins, six losses, and one draw in 21 T20I meetings so far. However, the Caribbean side have won their last three encounters against the Kiwis.

NZ vs WI Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be New Zealand’s top batter

The young Kiwi opener gave his team a stunning start by scoring 27 runs off 21 balls in the last match. Robinson has been the consistent run-getter across formats lately, with two centuries in his last ten innings. He has scored 237 runs in his last five overall innings and notably scored a brilliant unbeaten hundred against Australia last month. Robinson can be tipped to score a fifty in the second T20U match against West Indies.

Shai Hope to be West Indies' top batter

The West Indies captain continued his red-hot form in white-ball cricket by scoring a brilliant fifty in the last match. Hopes smashed 53 runs off 39 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes after West Indies lost both openers cheaply. He also scored a fifty in the previous match and has made 154 runs in his last three T20I innings. Hopes is likely to score at least 40 runs in this fixture on Thursday.

NZ vs WI Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s top bowler

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer picked up two big wickets in the last match to continue his excellent run of form in T20 cricket. Duffy gave the Kiwis a breakthrough in the very first over and finished with 2/19 figures. He has taken 10 wickets in his last five overall innings, and is the only Kiwi player in the top-ten ranked bowlers in T20I cricket. Duffy is expected to claim at least three wickets in this fixture.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

The experienced pace all-rounder has been in good form with the ball lately. Holder went wicketless in the last match but has claimed eight wickets in his last five innings in the T20I cricket. He is on the verge of becoming the first West Indies bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets and is likely to claim at least two wickets in this match on Thursday.