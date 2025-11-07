New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand have had a couple of disappointing series in the last month, where they lost against Australia 2-0 in early October and 1-0 against England in late October. In both series, they were inconsistent with the bat and poor with the ball in the death overs. But to cap that all off, the Blackcaps turned up with vengeance and cleanswept England 3-0 in the ODI series. This breath of fresh air will give the Kiwis the much-needed boost and confidence heading into this five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Still, a few questions remain unanswered for the Kiwis: What is the right combination to pick, especially the middle-order conundrum for this series? With Seifert ruled out, Robinson will get a go at the top. With limited fast bowling options, Jamieson and Duffy remain the primary options, with Neesham coming in as the third seamer, while Zachary Foulkes, with his recent surge with the ball, might be picked as the fourth seamer in place of Sodhi if the conditions are highly seam-friendly.

The touring side, West Indies, performed pretty well against Bangladesh in a highly competitive T20I series where they cleanswept the series 3-0 after losing the ODI series 2-1. Alick Athanaze’s performance was commendable, where he scored 87 runs in 3 matches, while Shai Hope continued his good run of form, scoring 101 runs. Though there are a few concerns in the middle order with Sherfane Rutherford not performing as expected, Ackeem Auguste performed well, scoring a fifty in the third T20I, and he is expected to feature at number 5. Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, and Jayden Seales are the primary seamers, while Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase provide value with both bat and ball.

Both teams have had contrasting results in recent times in the T20I format, where West Indies come into this series with a bit of momentum on their side, while the Blackcaps, despite a recent poor run of form, remain a dominant force at home against a highly inexperienced West Indies side, and the chances of winning for New Zealand are high.

New Zealand Chance of Winning: 71%

West Indies Chance of Winning: 29%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The West Indies skipper, Shai Hope, scored 46 and 55 runs in the last two T20I matches and is coming off the back of some really good form. He has scored 464 runs in 14 matches, averaging 38.66, and has smashed three half-centuries and one century. Hope relishes fast-paced tracks and more often than not, scores runs. Though this is only the second time he is going to bat against the Kiwis and the first time at Auckland on a good, pacy track, Hope is expected to score big, and we predict his total runs to be over 24.5.

New Zealand vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland favours the batters and is a high-scoring ground, where the average first innings score is 167 runs. The toss, however, hasn't played a major factor in the outcome of the games, with 13 matches won by teams batting first and 12 matches by teams bowling first. But the trend and tendency of the captains opting to bowl first is higher: 66.7% of the time, teams that won the toss have opted to bowl first. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and chase down the target as dew might come into play later in the game.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, 5th November, Auckland experiences partly sunny weather with a mild temperature of 22°C. Humidity stands at 59%, wind speed at 6 km/h, and there’s a low 10% chance of precipitation.

New Zealand News & Players List

Team News

Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a fractured finger and Mitchell Hay has been called up as his replacement. Devon Conway will don the gloves in the first T20I.

New Zealand Players List

Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay.

Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner © All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand’s recent form hasn’t been great where they lost three of the last five T20I matches played and lost two series 2-0 against Australia and 1-0 against England.

West Indies News & Players List

Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste.

Probable Playing XI

Alick Athanaze Batter Brandon King Batter Shai Hope © Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Ackeem Auguste All-rounder Rovman Powell Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies are coming off the back of a 3-0 series win against Bangladesh, after losing the three-match T20I series against Nepal 2-1. They are currently on a four-match winning streak.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head Record

New Zealand and West Indies have squared off in 20 T20I matches to date. New Zealand holds the upper hand with 11 wins, while West Indies have only managed to win 5. Two matches ended in No Result, and three matches ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 20

New Zealand Won: 10

West Indies Won: 5

Tie: 3

No Result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than West Indies @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

New Zealand will play with their new opening pair of Tim Robinson and Devon Conway for this series. Robinson is in great knick, while Conway, in home conditions, has shown some form in the recently concluded ODI series, which should be a confidence booster. The West Indies are vulnerable when the ball is moving and in seam-friendly conditions, especially given the inexperience of Athanaze and King in New Zealand against the tall, fast Kiwi bowlers. They are bound to lose an early wicket sooner than New Zealand and score less runs for the first wicket.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be the Top Batter for New Zealand @ 4.60 (Parimatch)

The Southpaw hasn’t been good in the only T20I game he played on his return, scoring 8 runs, which included two fours. But he made up for it in the ODI series, scoring 117 runs in 3 matches, averaging 39, which should give him a lot of confidence ahead of the T20I series. We are backing Ravindra to come out on top and score the most runs for New Zealand in this match.

Shai Hope to be the Top Batter for West Indies @ 3.70 (Parimatch)

Without a doubt, Hope is one of the best batters that you can rely on from the West Indies to score runs consistently, which he has done right throughout 2025, scoring 464 runs in 14 matches, averaging 38.66, and has smashed three half-centuries and one century. On a good batting track, expect Hope to kick-start the series with an impactful knock and be the top batter for his side.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the Top Bowler for New Zealand @ 4.00 (Parimatch)

The tall, giant-like fast bowler has done wonders for the Blackcaps in recent times and is a deadly bowler on fast, bouncy, and swinging tracks like the one at Eden Park. He picked up 7 wickets in three matches in the recently concluded ODI series, where he rattled the top order of England with his pace and bounce. At Eden Park, Duffy has picked up 5 wickets in 3 T20I matches. He is a top bowler that you can bet on to pick more wickets than other bowlers in this fixture for the Blackcaps.

Jason Holder to be the Top Bowler for West Indies @ 4.60 (Parimatch)

Jason Holder is one of the major linchpins of the West Indies seam attack, and he has been consistently delivering match-winning spells for the Windies in recent times. In the historic 3-0 win over Bangladesh, Holder was the highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets and was the top bowler in two of those matches. Holder will be key in the death overs, and his variations will come into effect big time on a surface like the one at Eden Park. We are backing Holder to come out on top and outfox the New Zealand batters in the first T20I.

Our Prediction

The odds are heavily in favour of the home team, New Zealand, to win this match. Despite their poor run of form, New Zealand are still a strong side at home and a tough opponent to defeat. While West Indies are currently on a four-match winning streak, their streak is expected to come to an end in this first T20I match. We are going with the bookmakers and backing New Zealand to win the match and go 1-0 up in the series.