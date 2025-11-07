Facts

Swapnil Singh remains Tripura’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 14 wickets in five innings. Riyan Parag continues to be the top bowler for Assam this season with 11 wickets in five innings. Assam have a dominant 4-0 record against Tripura in their last five head-to-head games.

Tripura vs Assam Chances of Winning

After losing two games in a row, Tripura managed to end their previous match against Bengal in a draw after the latter batted first and scored 336 runs. During Tripura’s chase, they managed to take the lead as they posted 385 runs on the board; Hanuma Vihari led the onslaught with 141 runs while skipper Manisankar Murasingh was a close second with an unbeaten 102 runs. The bowlers were also able to showcase their prowess in the third innings as Bengal were 90/3. However, at this juncture, the match was drawn due to a shortage of time.

Assam, too, drew their previous encounter against Railways where the latter scored 224 runs while batting first. In the second innings, Assam notched up 209 runs before getting bundled out - top order batter Swarupam Purkayastha was the leading run scorer with 121 runs, and he did not receive much assistance from the other batters. On the final day, Railways were 97/1 when the sides ran out of time, resulting in a stalemate.

Tripura chance of winning - 74%

Assam chance of winning - 26%

Tripura vs Assam Tips

Assam to score low before first dismissal

Pradyun Saikia has been Assam’s mainstay this season and he has opened with Abhishek Thakuri and Parvej Musaraf in the previous three matches. Together, the openers set up totals of 1, 1, 4, 41 and 21 runs, and it is quite clear that they lack the firepower to challenge Tripura’s bowlers in the next game. They are expected to put on a subpar score in the upcoming match, too.

Tripura vs Assam Toss Prediction

In the last game between Tripura and Bengal held at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, the former elected to field first and it certainly helped considering they overhauled a 336-run target. Although the match was drawn, the toss winners elected to field first in two of the three matches held at the venue last season. This makes chasing the preferred option in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Agartala and there is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation on match day. The temperature is expected to soar to 32 degrees Celsius.

Sunny no rain 32* no wind

Sunny no rain 32* no wind

Tripura vs Assam Player List

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Assam Team Form

Assam were not strong with the bat in the previous outing, and they do not have what it takes to overcome Tripura.

Tripura vs Assam Head-to-Head

Assam have a massive advantage over Tripura with four victories in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tripura - 0

Assam - 4

Draw - 1

Tripura vs Assam Best Batters

Hanuma Vihari to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Hanuma Vihari emerged as the leading run scorer for Tripura with 141 runs in their solitary innings against Bengal last time out. He has claimed the top spot overall with a total of 197 runs in five innings and an average of 39.40, and he is expected to keep up the momentum in the next game as well.

Sibsankar Roy to be Assam’s Best Batter

In the last game against Railways, Sibsankar Roy was not a top contributor for Assam as he scored a mere 14 runs in the sole innings. Nevertheless, he is their second leading batter in the competition so far with 172 runs in five innings, and his average of 43.00 is among the best in the team. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Tripura vs Assam Best Bowlers

Swapnil Singh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh was not among the top bowlers for Tripura in the last match against Bengal where he captured a single wicket across two innings. However, he remains their leading wicket-taker overall with 14 wickets in five innings and an outstanding average of 18.35 which makes him the favorite against Assam.

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Riyan Parag delivered just two overs across two innings in the last game against Railways, and he failed to capture any wickets. Despite that, he continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with a total of 11 wickets in five innings. Averaging at 14.54, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Tripura in the next encounter.