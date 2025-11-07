Facts

Gujarat’s Siddharth Desai is the third leading wicket-taker of the competition with 20 wickets in six innings.

Services’ Arjun Sharma is the top bowler of the tournament, having claimed 26 wickets in six innings.

Gujarat lead their head-to-head tally against Services with a 2-0 scoreline thus far.

Gujarat vs Services Chances of Winning

Gujarat faced their second defeat on the trot as they took on Haryana in the last game, having scored a mere 163 runs while batting first. Kshitij Patel’s 50 was the standout performance from the innings but the bowlers, naturally, could not defend the score. They allowed Haryana to pile on 239 runs, and Gujarat’s batters faltered yet again as they were bundled out for 137 runs. Although the bowlers did their absolute best by capturing six wickets in the final innings, they could not stop the opposition which resulted in a four-wicket defeat.

On the contrary, Services lost after a two-match winning streak as they faced Uttarakhand last time out. The latter racked in 257 runs in the first innings and Services made it as close as possible, having scored 223 runs in response. Although Uttarakhand added a mere 105 runs to their original tally, Services absolutely made a meal of their chase by getting bowled out for a measly 88 runs in the final innings, leading to a 17-run defeat.

Gujarat chance of winning - 57%

Services chance of winning - 43%

Gujarat vs Services Tips

Services to score low before first dismissal

Shivam Kumar is the only recurring opener for Services this season, having led the innings with Jayant Goyat and Irfan Ali in the last three matches. However, their first partnerships have been substandard as they have secured totals of 12, 20, 2, 29 and 34 runs, and the gradual decline in performance does not inspire confidence. They are expected to remain on the backfoot as they take on Gujarat, too.

Gujarat vs Services Toss Prediction

Manipur and Bihar met at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in the first encounter held at the venue earlier this season, and the former were 387/6 after electing to bat first. The last two days were washed out but it was clear that the batters were absolutely thriving on the surface. This makes batting first the favored choice in the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no threat of rain at Nadiad on the day of the game with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Sunny no rain 28* no wind

Sunny no rain 28* no wind

Gujarat vs Services Player List

Playing GUJ SER First Team Second Team no information yet

Services Team Form

Services saw a huge downturn in performance last time around but they are expected to return to form against Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Services Head-to-Head

In the two head-to-head games between Gujarat and Services, the former emerged victorious on both occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Gujarat - 2

Services - 0

Gujarat vs Services Best Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Urvil Patel was Gujarat’s second leading batter in the previous game against Haryana where he scored 9 and 44 runs in the two innings. He has extended his lead as their top run scorer overall, having amassed 212 runs in five innings with an average of 53.00. Given his consistency, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Ravi Chauhan to be Services’ Best Batter

Ravi Chauhan was the second highest run scorer for Services in the previous outing, having notched up 51 and 13 runs against Uttarakhand. He now stands as the team’s leading batter overall with 142 runs in five innings and an average of 35.50. He is expected to lead the charge against Gujarat in the next encounter.

Gujarat vs Services Best Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Desai was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the last game against Haryana, as predicted, and he was tied for the position as he claimed four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He remains their top bowler in the competition as he has claimed 20 wickets in six innings. His incredible average of 15.55 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Services.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous encounter panned out as expected since Arjun Sharma emerged as the top bowler for Services with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and a whopping six wickets in the following innings. He has 26 wickets in six innings, making him their top wicket-taker this season, and his commendable average of 10.11 makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.