Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

After two back-to-back draws, Hyderabad took their first victory of the season during the previous game against Himachal Pradesh where the latter scored 318 runs while batting first. Hyderabad were trailing during their chase as they were bundled out for 278; Chama Milind top-scored as he narrowly missed out on a century with 98 runs while the rest of the batters were not on par. Himachal Pradesh added 303 runs to their tally but the Rahul Singh-led team pulled off a miraculous fourth-innings chase - opener Abhirath Reddy remained not out on 175 while wicket-keeper batter Rahul Radesh was next in line with a 66-run knock. In the end, the Telangana-based side emerged victorious with four wickets in hand.

Rajasthan’s batters absolutely knocked it out of the park in the last game against Mumbai where the bowlers kept the latter down to 254 runs. During Rajasthan’s chase, Deepak Hooda anchored their innings with a whopping 248 runs, followed by Kartik Sharma’s 139 and Sachin Yadav’s 92. The team notched up a total of 617 runs before declaring, and they allowed Mumbai to score 269 runs before a lack of time forced a draw between the sides.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 55%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 45%

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before first dismissal

Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy have been the linchpin openers for Hyderabad in the competition so far, and their collaboration has yielded strong results for the team. Although the last match was not their a showcase of their best performance, considering they scored 13 and 10 runs, they set up massive totals of 58* and 65 runs in the two matches prior to that. They are on course to return to form and post yet another competitive stand in the next match.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

NexGen Cricket Ground hosted their first Ranji Trophy game between Hyderabad and Delhi last time out where the latter elected to field first. Although the batters received substantial support from the surface, the chasing side were able to make up ground rather well. The match was ultimately drawn but bowling first will remain the preferred option at the venue in the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no possibility of rainfall at Hyderabad at the time of the match and the weather will permit an uninterrupted game with sunny conditions. The temperature will touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, Kodimela Himateja, Tanmay Agarwal, Aelgani Varun Goud, Chama Milind, Rohit Rayudu, Saranu Nishanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ali Diamond, Rahul Radesh, Anikethreddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rahul Singh (C) Batter Kodimela Himateja Batter Aelgani Varun Goud All-rounder Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Chama Milind All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder B Punnaiah Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s all-round performance was powerful in the last game, and they are expected to put on another strong batting display in the next game.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (C), Sachin Yadav, Abhijeet Tomar, Mukul Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi, Sumit Godara, Deepak Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Kukna Ajay Singh, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, Ashok Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Arafat Khan, Ram Chouhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Yadav Batter Abhijeet Tomar Batter Mahipal Lomror (C) All-rounder Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Kukna Ajay Singh All-rounder Ashok Sharma All-rounder Akash Singh All-rounder Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan have been rather erratic in the season so far but their batting performance saw a massive upswing in the last match. However, their ability to sustain it is suspect which puts them on the backfoot against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

Rajasthan have the upper hand over Hyderabad, having won two of their last five head-to-head games while the other three matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hyderabad - 0

Rajasthan - 2

Draw - 3

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar has been Rajasthan’s mainstay opener, having opened with Sachin Yadav and Sumit Godara in the previous three matches. However, their partnerships have not been particularly impressive considering they secured totals of 30, 7, 1, 19 and 35 runs. On the other hand, Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy have been a tad more prolific in this regard as they set up stands of 13, 10, 58* and 65 runs in the last three outings. Despite their downtrend in the previous encounter, the bookmakers anticipate the latter to come good and put on a big total in the upcoming fixture.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal was not among Hyderabad’s top scorers in the last game against Himachal Pradesh, having scored 33 and 5 runs. However, he continues to be their leading run-getter in the tournament so far with 220 runs in four innings. He has a century and half-century under his belt along with an average of 55.00, and he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected since Deepak Hooda led Rajasthan’s run charts against Mumbai as he notched up a 248-run double century. He is in a league of his own with a whopping 411 runs in four innings and an average of 102.75, and he remains the top choice against Hyderabad, too.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Tanay Thyagarajan emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad against Himachal Pradesh as he claimed four wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He has extended his lead overall with 11 wickets in four innings and an average of 23.00, making him the top contender against Rajasthan as well.

Kukna Ajay Singh to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Kukna Ajay Singh was Rajasthan’s top bowler against Mumbai last time out, having captured a four-wicket haul in the first innings and two more wickets in the second. He is now their second leading wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 24.71. Based on his present form, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction

Rajasthan have had a mixture of results in the tournament so far as they currently occupy third place in the Group D standings with a win, a loss, a draw and a competitive net run rate of 1.214. Hyderabad are the table toppers with two draws, a win and a net run rate of 1.136. Although they are down 0-2 against Rajasthan in the last five head-to-head games, they are a balanced side which makes Hyderabad the favorites to dominate the next match as well.