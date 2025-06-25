Bollybet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

Bollybet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration Bollybet Bollybet is a young and promising site for sports betting and casino games, operating since 2020. The online platform is licensed by Curacao (No. 8048/JAZ 2018-075) and only supports fair play. In addition, all players from India are offered a generous welcome bonus up to Rs 50,000. This Bollybet review covers everything you need to know about this gambling site. Join and start earning Rs today! Welcome bonus Up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Bollybet

Bollybet Overview

Bollybet is a legal and safe bookmaker and online casino with optimized features for Indian players. The main reason why players keep their eyes on this site is the wide range of entertainment, generous bonuses, popular payment systems and currency, suitable for residents of India. Bollybet is known for their incredible services when it comes to sports betting. They have a variety of sporting events that you can bet on, including IPL. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. Convince yourself by reading our review!

Quick Facts about Bollybet

Game types Sports and eSports Betting, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker), TV games Founder Tagus Media Americas N.V Founded Year 2020 Headquarters Willemstad, Curaçao License Curacao gaming license № 8048/JAZ 2018-075 Welcome bonus 100% up to 50,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PayTm, AstroPay, Net Banking, Cryptocurrency Hindi language Yes

Bollybet Score

We have carefully studied Bollybet's functionality and identified a set of features. However, the platform has a few shortcomings that do not greatly affect the user experience.It can be noted, Bollybet corresponds to all the latest trends in the world of betting. Its main advantages and disadvantages are listed in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages Accept rupees Slow Bollybet withdrawal of funds All official world tournaments and matches are available for betting Support service doesn't have a contact number Big sports book with more than 15 popular disciplines Live betting and live streaming Many bonus offers for new and regular players Amazing collection of casino games, including Indian classics Andar Bahar and Teen Patti

Screenshots of Bollybet

Bollybet pays great attention to the players' comfort, that's why their website is so convenient and pleasant to use. The site has a bright and pleasing to the eye design, made in purple with yellow elements. It is not overloaded with advertisements and all the elements of the interface are well visible and well arranged.

Video Review

The first step to start betting on Bollybet India is to create a new account. We offer you to watch our video overview on how to register on Bollybet quickly!

Bollybet for Android and iOS

Currently, there is a growing number of players who prefer to use a mobile device to earn real money. With this in mind, the Bollybet development team is at the stage of creating a high-tech application based on Android and iOS - Bollybet app. The app gathered all the functionality of the computer version and put them in one place on your gadget. Thus, you can place bets on BollyBet and play online casino games on the go!

For Android

Currently, there is no Bollybet mobile app for Android. However, it is under active development and may be launched in the near future. Once Bollybet apk is launched, you will be able to download it directly from the official website using our instructions:

Visit Bollybet Mobile Site. Go to the official website through the smartphone on which you want to download the app. To save your time, visit the download page directly from our link. Install the Apk-file. Find and download the apk-file for Android. Change the Settings of your Device. Navigate to the security section in your smartphone settings and allow the installation of the app from unknown sources. You don't have to worry as the procedure is safe and will not harm your smartphone. Install Bollybet App. Unzip the apk file and start downloading the app. In a few seconds you will receive a notification of a successful installation.The Bollybet icon will appear in the menu of your Android device, through which at any time you can open the bookmaker and start playing for real money!

For iOS

As in the case of Android phones, owners of iOS devices cannot use the Bollybet app yet. The application will fully meet the requirements of modern betting, combining a full set of tools. When Bollybet app for iPhone and iPad is ready, you will have the opportunity to install it completely free. To do this, the user needs to perform the following steps:

Visit Bollybet. Go to the official website through our link. Go to the Section with the Applications. Visit the applications page and find the file to download the app on iOS. Install the App. Click on the file and wait a couple of minutes, then the Bollybet app for iOS will be automatically installed on your device.

Bollybet Mobile Website

Without the Bollybet app, mobile players can still use the platform. The bookmaker has a perfectly optimized mobile version of the site. A special feature of the mobile website is that it requires no additional installation and works on all types of devices. Users have the same links as in the desktop version, which effectively directs to sections with bets, casino games, bonuses and more. To use the Bollybet mobile website, a player needs to visit the bookmaker's official site via smartphone or tablet.

Bollybet for PC

We were surprised by how fast the PC version of the Bollybet website works. It is perfectly optimized, so Indian players can easily make deposits, bet on their favorite sports, watch online broadcasts of sports matches, follow statistics, play online casinos and much more. It provides the perfect gaming experience for new and experienced players. The Bollybet website for PC is a pleasure to use thanks to its excellent design, speed and overall functionality.

Registration

A special feature of bookamker is quick Bollybet registration in a couple of clicks. It is available to Indian users who are at least 18 years old. We've put together a step-by-step guide to help you create an account right in no time:

Visit Bollybet. Go to the official website of the platform by our link . Click on the "Open account" button. Find the registration button in the top right corner of the page and click on it. Fill out the registration form. Enter your email address, think of a username and a strong password. Provide personal information. Provide your first and last name, country, date of birth, and cell phone number. It is important to enter only the correct data so that you can successfully verify your account later. Complete your registration. Accept the terms of use of the Bollybet and complete your registration.All done! As soon as you become a client of Bollybet, all the options of the platform, including deposits, are available to you.

Welcome Bonus

Bollybet has prepared special welcome offers for all new players from India. The platform has developed deposit bonuses for both sports betting fans and casino game lovers. They are automatically credited to the gaming account in the form of bonus money after making a deposit. Consider each of the available Bollybet bonuses and offers in more detail.

Sports Bonus

As part of the sports offer, players can get a 100% bonus of up to Rs. 50,000 to their betting account! You can use it in cricket and other sports betting to win more with less risk. The bonus is valid only once, so it's important to determine the amount before making your first deposit. Let's take a closer look at how the deposit amount affects the Bollybet bonus:

Deposit Amount Bonus Percentage Wagering requirement Expiry Till 10,000 INR 100% 15x Bets on odds 1.5 and above 15 days Till 20,000 INR 100% 20x Bets on odds 1.5 and above 15 days Till 50,000 INR 100% 25x Bets on odds 1.5 and above 15 days

Casino Bonus

For online casino lovers, Bollybet has developed a 100% sign-up bonus of up to Rs. 50,000. The welcome offer gets you to learn more about the mechanism of casino games and win even more rupees. It applies to the first deposit and is available to every player who successfully passes the registration. In the table we reflected the necessary information regarding the Bollybet casino bonus:

Deposit Amount Bonus Amount Wagering requirement Expiry Till 10,000 INR 100% 30x 15 days Till 20,000 INR 100% 40x 15 days Till 50,000 INR 100% 50x 15 days

The Weekly Lucky Draw

During our review, we noted that in addition to the welcome bonuses, Bollybet has several active promotions. The "Weekly Lucky Draw" promotion attracts particular attention. Players get a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 every week. To participate in the promotion, check out its main conditions:

Offer valid for all registered users;

Vail every week between Monday and Sunday;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs 10,000;

Users need to make a maximum deposit in a week;

Winner will be selected by Lucky draw.

Try your luck by taking part in Bollybet's weekly draw!

Login

Having created your Bollybet account, you can log in to it at any time for betting on sports and gambling at the online casino. To access your personal profile, you need to perform the following steps:

Go to the official website using your direct link; Click on the "Login" button at the top of the Bollybet site; Enter the username and password of your gaming account; Click on the confirmation button.

You are now logged in and will be taken to the Bollybet home page. Here you will find a list of available entertainment, just choose the one you like and start earning rupees!

Verification

Absolutely every user must prove his age by verifying his account. The KYC verification procedure at Bollybet is quite standard and necessary for full protection of the gaming account. To do this, the user must provide photos of the documents, proving his identity: passport, driving license or Adhaar card.You also won't be able to withdraw money if you haven't verified your identity. To verify your account, you will need to:

Log in to your account using your username and password; Go to the KYC section through the main menu; Upload a photo of your identity documents (passport, driver's license or Adhaar card); Wait for your application to be approved.

Your request will be processed as soon as possible. Once your account is verified, you get a notification about it and all the withdrawal restrictions will be removed from your Bollybet account!

Deposit and Withdrawal

Since Bollybet is focused on Indian players, it provides them with the highest level of comfort, including payment issues. Popular among bettors, payment systems for Bollybet deposit and withdrawal are implemented on the platform. Moreover, rupees is one of the main currencies on Bollybet, so Indian players do not need to spend extra time and money for currency conversion.We got acquainted with the available payment options in India and have reflected for you the basic information in the table below.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Processing time Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal time AstroPay Rs 500 Instant Rs 1000 Up to 24 hours UPI Rs 500 Instant - - Cryptocurrency Rs 500 Instant - - NetBanking unavailable as a deposit method - Rs 1000 Up to 24 hours

Cashback

In addition to generous promotions and offers, Bollybet provides a special daily cashback bonus for losses in sports and the online casino. This way, players can make up for some of their losses and try their luck again to win more. Users can get 10% cashback every day, with no maximum limit. Thanks to Bollybe's generous offer, you can play unlimited without the fear of losing!

Official Website

Safety is one of the main aspects of the Bollybet business. It is a reliable and fully legal bookmaker in India with a valid Curacao license. The reason lies in the fact that the company is headquartered abroad, so Indian players can use Bollybet services legally without breaking local laws .Here are some arguments why you should trust the platform:

There is no law prohibiting online betting in India;

Curacao license number 8048/JAZ 2018-075;

The official headquarters is located in Willemstad;

Increased security for all players thanks to SSL encryption;

Comply with all industry standards and adhere to the principles of fair play.

By taking a close look at all these factors, you can be assured of the safety and legality of Bollybet's activities.

Bollybet Sportsbook

Bollybet India has a comprehensive sports betting platform that covers more than 15 different sports, including popular ones among players such as cricket, kabaddi, football and so on. The site offers a huge number of outcomes and tournaments for each sports discipline, and the odds are also competitive. Let's take a closer look at some of the popular disciplines you can bet on.

Cricket

Betting on cricket is one of the main activities of the Bollybet. It gives Indian players access to bets on several leading competitions and tournaments such as:

IPL;

Big Bash League;

T20 Vitality Blast;

Saurashtra Premier League;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

Asia Cup;

NatWest Series;

The Ashes and others.

The bookmaker also offers numerous cricket betting markets along with competitive odds to win. Among the betting options you can find tournament winner,individual total,handicap, the result of the toss and others. At Bollybet, every cricket fan will find an interesting way to make money.

Football

Bollybet bookmaker is extensive, featuring the best football tournaments, as well as a decent mix of some lesser-known tournaments in the world, such as:

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

Copa Libertadores;

Chinese Super League and others.

The site provides a large selection of sports matches with interesting outcomes and odds to suit all tastes.Every football fan will find in Bollybet excellent opportunities to diversify their leisure time and earn some rupees.

Tennis

The main feature of tennis betting at Bollybet is their variety. Players have access to a huge number of tournament events all over the planet, such as:

ATP Challenger Tour;

ITF Women's World Tennis Tour;

ITF Men's World Tennis Tour;

Wimbledon Tournament and more.

The tennis section will always be full of interesting events, odds and outcomes, which is why it is one of the favorites among Indian bettors!

Baseball

If you love to bet on baseball, Bollybet might be the best option for you. It features popular events from all over the world. The best ones for baseball betting are:

CPBL;

Mexican League;

KBO League;

Major League Baseball (MLB) and others.

The odds on baseball on the site are quite high. Each match will allow you to win big money without any restrictions!

Table Tennis

Table tennis is also popular in the betting industry. For this reason,Bollybet offers a wide range of world events for table tennis betting. Among them:

TT Cup (International);

ATP Challenger Tour;

TT Elite Series ;

Ukraine Win Cup.

In popular tournaments you can bet on a lot of interesting matches with different outcomes. On the page of the corresponding match you will find statistics that will help you better predict your table tennis bet and minimize the risk of losing.

eSports

Esports disciplines based on popular computer video games have millions of fans around the world. For this reason, there is a growing interest in betting on them. Bollybet aims to provide the best experience in esports betting. Despite the fact that there aren't many games on the site, bettors have nothing to worry about. Some popular disciplines are represented on the site.

League of Legend

League of Legends is one of the most successful eSports disciplines in the world released by Riot. It is a MOBA game in which two teams of five players fight against each other. There are over 100 characters, and teams can combine them however they want, making each game completely unique. If you are a League of Legends lover, you can bet on all official tournaments at Bollybet, including:

VCS

TCL

LLA and more.

Betting on League of Legends is another popular option for sports betting fans.

Virtual Sports

Bollybet prides itself on providing the most diverse selection of online virtual betting. Virtual sports differ from ersports in the way that the match takes place in a computer simulation. If you are passionate about football, you can bet on a variety of virtual events. Bettors can choose among the Spanish Fast League, Italian Fast League, Virtual Europa League and more. In addition to football, the following sports disciplines are available:

Platinum Hounds;

Pro-Pong Table Tennis;

Ice Hockey;

Dashing Derby;

Horse Racing.

The peculiarity of betting on virtual sports is that they work around the clock. The computer program can work non-stop, so virtual matches on Bollybet always continue!

Popular Betting Options at Bollybet

The interface of the sports betting tab on Bollybet is very clear. You will quickly find the desired sport and tournament. The "Live" section presents tournaments that will take place today. In addition, there is a category "Upcoming", which includes events starting in the near future.Here’s a comprehensive rundown of the available sports options and tools presented on Bollybet.

Live Betting

Like most bookmakers, Bollybet provides the opportunity to comfortably place bets in LIVE mode on numerous sporting events. Available options include:

Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Badminton;

Baseball and more.

Live events are marked with a red indicator next to the sports discipline. While betting in LIVE mode, players can study statistics and keep track of odds changes. This way, you can bide time to place a bet in order to predict the best outcome and earn more rupees!

Line (Prematch)

Pre-match betting enables Indian players to bet only before a sporting match or tournament. Bollybet has a large selection of available sports markets in different disciplines to suit all tastes.

Types of Bets

To create maximum variability, Bollybet offers several types of bets, which ensure that every player can find the right strategy.

Single

This is the standard type of bet when you bet on one particular outcome of one particular match.

Multi

This type allows you to place one bet on several events. You collect multiple odds and form a betting sheet. In doing so, the odds are multiplied with each other and you get a big win from calculating the total odds. However, if at least one parlay event does not play, you lose.

How to Place a Bet?

Bollybet's simple interface and mechanisms make it easy for Indian players to bet on different sports. Each sports discipline has its own page where you can see all tournaments and matches. To successfully place a bet, you need to:

1 Login to your Bollybet gaming account Enter your account details on the official website of the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Choose a sports discipline In the section with sports, among the available disciplines, select the desired one and click on it. 3 Decide on the match On the sports discipline page, read and choose the tournament event which is most suitable for you. 4 Select the desired outcome Explore the matches and odds for each of them, then click on the one you are interested in. 5 Choose a sum and confirm your bet Enter the amount of the bet in the special window and confirm the bet.All you have to do is to wait for the end of the match. The money you made will be credited on your Bollybet account automatically. Make your bet

Betting Odds

Each market has its own odds, which directly affect the size of your winnings in the case of a successful bet. Bollybet offers players very attractive odds. They are compiled by a team of top analysts who analyze the probability of a particular outcome. If the game is predictable, the odds will be low, and, accordingly, the winnings will be small. The higher the odds will be, but the higher the risk.

Bollybet Live Streaming

Unfortunately, live streaming is not available at the moment. But this is partly compensated by high quotes and free access to statistics, which is updated almost every minute.Nevertheless, the Bollybet team is working on developing this functionality, and in the near future the live streaming will be available. Keep an eye on our review to be informed.

Bollybet Casino

If you prefer not only sports betting, but also gambling, in the casino section you will find the most interesting things. Bollybet online casino has thousands of games, which are competently divided into categories according to their characteristics and features. In addition to slot machines, it has carefully included many table games, games with live dealers and others to entertain players in all directions. Bollybet casino cooperates only with licensed software providers such as Evolution Gaming, Red Tiger, Boongo, Yggdrasil, which guarantees the fairness of the game and a stable gameplay.

Popular Bollybet Games

All Bollybets games are perfectly optimized and allow you to satisfy your gambling interests with the maximum comfort, winning in a few clicks. Let's take a look at the most popular entertainment on Bollybet available to Indian gamblers:

Slots

The casino features a myriad of slots, ranging from classic to progressive with jackpots. Each slot is unique and has its own theme, game conditions and payouts. The nice thing about Bollybet is that before choosing a suitable slot, players can play a demo version and get acquainted with the interface. 10,001 Nights, Legacy Of Dead, Buffalo Rising are particularly popular.

Poker

Poker is a classic casino entertainment in which there are a huge number of combinations. The goal of the player is to get the strongest combination of cards on the gaming table or to force the opponent to surrender all cards. Bollybet offers several different versions of poker, among which Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker and Caribbean Stud Poker stand out.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another classic card game where there are two players on the playing field: the player and the banker. The task of the user is to choose which of the players has a higher combination of cards according to the results of the change. Bollybet customers are offered different variations of popular entertainment, such as Baccarat Punto Blanco, 3d Baccarat, Baccarat Super 6 and many others.

Blackjack

During blackjack, the player must score as many points as possible, close to 21. Each card has its own value. In this case, if the player gets a sum of points greater than 21, then his bet loses. If the sum of points on the dealer's cards is greater than 21, then all bets remaining in the game win. The blackjack section features many variations of the game with low and high stakes, including American Blackjack, Blackjack Neo, Multihand Blackjack.

Roulette

The game of roulette is one of the classic forms of entertainment in casinos, where players can try their luck and enjoy the game. Roulette consists of a spinning wheel with 36 numeric red and black sectors and one (in the case of the American double) green "zero" sector. The choice of outcomes on which you can bet is huge. The payout ratio and, accordingly, the possible amount of winnings depends on the choice of the outcome. Players can bet on a certain number, range, black/red, even/odd, the whole column and others. Popular types of roulette at Bollybet include:

European Roulette;

French Roulette;

American Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Mini Roulette.

Choose the best for your taste and enjoy playing!

Jackpot Games

Jackpot games are of particular interest to Indian players. They give you the opportunity to earn a large sum of money in a single game with a small bet. Popular online jackpot games on Bollybet that you can enjoy are Rainbow Jackpots and Jungle Jackpots. You can also play these games for free with virtual money. But to win real money, you need to make a deposit.

Bingo

Bingo is a game of chance based on cards. Cards show a grid of numbers, a row of which make up the winnings, chosen at random. Bollybet offers a number of bingo games with different themes and gameplay, including Rainforest Magic Bingo, Sweet Alchemy Bingo, Viking Runecraft Bingo. Thanks to Bollybet's convenient functionality you can play this classic entertainment online from your computer or smartphone.

TV Games

TV Games is a new type of live casino entertainment that resembles a television show.The game shows take place in real time with live presenters who comment on the action and interact with players. In addition to entertainment, they can also bring in big cash prizes. Among Bollybets games, the most popular ones are:

Crazy Time;

Candyland;

Monopoly Live;

Cash or Crash;

Dream Catcher.

This format is ideal for players looking for an enjoyable gaming experience without the need for special skills.

Support

If you have any problems or questions related to deposits, withdrawals or betting at Bollybet, you can always contact the customer support team. Highly qualified specialists work around the clock and are happy to help solve your problems in the shortest possible time. At the moment the contact number is not available. Nevertheless, Bollybet has provided its users with several ways to resolve their issues:

Online chat: available on the official website.

Email: support@bollybet.com.

All methods work great, so it all depends on what kind of problem you have. The live chat service is fast, and in most cases you can expect a response within one minute. However, if it's a more serious problem, it's better to use email.

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion, from our Bollybet review we see that it is a decent Indian betting site. There are no significant flaws that could spoil the impression. Bollybet combines all the basic tools you need for comfortable betting, including a large sportsbook, LINE and LIVE betting. Since the bookmaker's inception, it has shown great progress in providing a high level of service to its players.After careful study and analysis of the website, we decided to give Bollybet a high rating and the Sportscafe seal of approval. This seal of approval means that Bollybet is a reliable, safe and legal betting site in India .

The Most Common Questions about the Bollybet

We have collected the most popular questions about Bollybet in India and answered them. Study them below and you can avoid some difficulties.

Is Bollybet Legal in India?

Yes, Bollybet is a legal online betting site in India. It is regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission and conducts only fair play. The bookmaker accepts rupees and Indian players will have no problem playing on the site.

Is Bollybet Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, Bollybet is licensed by Curacao, for this reason it is a safe and reliable platform. You can safely deposit and withdraw money from your gambling account without worrying about the security of your money transactions. With Bollybet your bets are as safe as possible.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you cannot do this. According to Bollybet's fair play rules, every user has the right to create and use only one betting account. That said, one account is enough to play on all Bollybet’s platforms.