Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
YOR
48%
Chance of Winning
SOM
52%
Parimatch
T20
Headingley
Who will win?
Facts:
- Yorkshire and Somerset will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 Blast.
- Adam Lyth, from Yorkshire, has scored 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18.
- Daniel Sams, from Somerset, has taken 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.64.
Yorkshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak right now, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.25, and Daniel Sams, who holds 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.64. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be eager to win and advance to the next stage. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18, and Hasan Ali, who holds 25 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 12.92.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%
Yorkshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire has been one of the best teams in the North Group. The team finished 2nd in the standings with 7 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches, as they are among the few teams to get 30 points this season. But their recent form will cause them some trouble in the quarter final game. Taking the home-ground advantage, Yorkshire will aim to win this game and advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 383 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.81, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 233 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.88. Andrew Tye has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 19.45.
On the other hand, Somerset has also been one of the strongest teams in the Central & West Group. The team finished 2nd in the standings with 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 games, as it aims to advance to the semis. With a four match winning streak, the team has boosted confidence levels which could help them to secure the win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 324 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.50, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 250 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25. Jake Ball has taken 13 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 25.23.
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Yorkshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Somerset will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match has been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The quarter final clash between Yorkshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Yorkshire and Somerset Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Luxton William
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Hill George
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Tye Andrew
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Banton Tom
batsman
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Meredith Riley
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has regained its winning momentum ahead of the knockout clash. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning momentum. They have players such as Jafer Chohan, who holds 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19, and William Luxton, who has scored 243 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.25.
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak further. They have players such as Craig Overton, who holds 11 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.63, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 105 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.
Yorkshire vs Somerset
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Yorkshire vs Somerset Top Batters
Adam Lyth is leading the run-scoring charts for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18.
James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset this season. He has managed to score 426 runs in just 10 innings for the team at an average of 53.25.
Yorkshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali stands tall as the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to take 25 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.92.
Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in just 12 innings at an average of 19.64.
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