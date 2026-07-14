Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction YOR 48 % Chance of Winning SOM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is all set for its fourth quarter final, which will be taking place between Yorkshire and Somerset. This match will be played on 15 July at 9:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 18 runs. On the other hand, Somerset is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Worcestershire by 78 runs. Which one of these two teams could advance to the semi-final stages?

Who will win? Yorkshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire and Somerset will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 Blast.

Adam Lyth, from Yorkshire, has scored 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18.

Daniel Sams, from Somerset, has taken 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.64.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak right now, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.25, and Daniel Sams, who holds 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.64. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be eager to win and advance to the next stage. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18, and Hasan Ali, who holds 25 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 12.92.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%

Yorkshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has been one of the best teams in the North Group. The team finished 2nd in the standings with 7 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches, as they are among the few teams to get 30 points this season. But their recent form will cause them some trouble in the quarter final game. Taking the home-ground advantage, Yorkshire will aim to win this game and advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 383 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.81, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 233 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.88. Andrew Tye has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 19.45.

On the other hand, Somerset has also been one of the strongest teams in the Central & West Group. The team finished 2nd in the standings with 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 games, as it aims to advance to the semis. With a four match winning streak, the team has boosted confidence levels which could help them to secure the win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 324 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.50, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 250 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25. Jake Ball has taken 13 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 25.23.

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Yorkshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Somerset will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match has been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final clash between Yorkshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 67% 13° - 23° C 14 kmph

Sunny 67% 13° - 23° C 14 kmph

Yorkshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has regained its winning momentum ahead of the knockout clash. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning momentum. They have players such as Jafer Chohan, who holds 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19, and William Luxton, who has scored 243 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.25.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak further. They have players such as Craig Overton, who holds 11 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.63, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 105 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.

Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Adam Lyth is leading the run-scoring charts for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.18.

James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset this season. He has managed to score 426 runs in just 10 innings for the team at an average of 53.25.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali stands tall as the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to take 25 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 12.92.

Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in just 12 innings at an average of 19.64.