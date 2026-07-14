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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction

NOR

57%

Chance of Winning

GLO

43%

Parimatch

1.63
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T20

County Ground

One of the most intense quarter final clashes is locked and loaded in the T20 Blast, as it will be Northamptonshire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 15 July at 9:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Warwickshire by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Gloucestershire is heading to this game after losing their previous match against Glamorgan by 50 runs. Which team gets the last spot in the semi-final stages?

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
  • Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 457 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.77.
  • Marchant de Lange, from Gloucestershire, has taken 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 26.84.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Gloucestershire this season and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 457 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.77, and James Sales, who holds 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.65. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be eager to take revenge of its previous losses. To take a revenge, the team will have to rely on its player performances in the upcoming match. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 429 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 26.84.

  • Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 57%
  • Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 43%

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire finished the group stages as the most dominant team in Central & West Group. The team secured 9 wins and 3 losses in 12 matches, which helped them to finish at the top spot. With the quarter final match being against Gloucestershire, it is an opportunity for them to come out victorious. Northants have defeated them in both games this season and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 338 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.72, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 294 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.50. Calvin Harrison has taken 18 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.50.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also been one of the key performing teams in the Central and West Group. Finishing third in the group, the team secured 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 games. Their upcoming match against Northamptonshire will be a challenge, as they have not won any game against them this season. Still, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous losses. They have batsmen such as Dawid Malan, who has scored 202 runs in 5 innings at an average of 50.50, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 246 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.33. D'Arcy Short has managed to take 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.70.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final clash between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which serves as the home-ground to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls down to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
60% Humidity
14° - 26° C Temperature
18 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
60% Humidity
14° - 26° C Temperature
18 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire Player List

Playing

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Lynn Chris

batsman

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Bracey James

wicket keeper

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been on a losing streak before the knockout games. The team holds three losses and just two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the quarter finals. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 26.91, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 252 runs in 11 innings at an average of 28.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire just got its winning momentum affected in its recent game. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they aim to regain their form in the upcoming match. They have players such as James Hayes, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.50, and Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 229 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.44.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

T20

County Ground, null

Icon

Northamptonshire

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1.63
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Gloucestershire

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2.20

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to score 457 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 50.77.

D'Arcy Short is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to score 429 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 39.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 16.65.

Marchant de Lange is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 26.84.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Northamptonshire will win. Northamptonshire takes the home-ground advantage against Gloucestershire.
Compare Odds:Gloucestershire to Win - 2.20
Northamptonshire to Win - 1.63
Best Bet
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