Hampshire vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 55 % Chance of Winning ESS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The group stages of the T20 Blast have ended and now it will be Hampshire going against Essex in Quarter Final 1. This match will be played on 15 July at 9:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Essex is heading to this game after winning their previous match by 8 wickets against Surrey. Which one of these two teams marks its place in the semi-final stages?

Who will win? Hampshire Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Essex, losing the other two.

Joe Weatherley, from Hampshire, has scored 382 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.20.

Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.

Hampshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win the game. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 382 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.20, and Scott Currie, who holds 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 14.90. On the other hand, Essex will aim to turn the tables and advance to the next stage. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum, which could help them to secure a win in the upcoming match. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 372 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.20, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Essex Chances of Winning: 45%

Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire finished the group stages of the T20 Blast on a strong note. The team finished at the top spot in the South Group, having secured 8 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches. With the quarter final game being against Essex, it comes as an opportunity for them to advance to the next stage. Their record against Essex has been strong, and Hampshire also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as James Vince, who has scored 310 runs in 11 innings at an average of 28.18, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 278 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.33. Chris Wood has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 23.58.

On the other hand, Essex has also been one of the key performers in the South Group. The team finished at the third spot with 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 games, as they even defeated Hampshire in the recent game. But it will be quite challenging for them to come out victorious in the next game at Hampshire’s home-ground. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 302 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.14, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 355 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.27. Matt Critchley has taken 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.92.

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Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Essex will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 17 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final match between Hampshire and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Essex Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has managed to regain their winning momentum before the knockout stages. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sonny Baker, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.40, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 269 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44.83.

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Simon Harmer, who holds 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.58, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 220 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.

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Hampshire vs Essex Top Batters

Joe Weatherley is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire this season. He has managed to score 382 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 38.20.

Paul Walter is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score 372 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 37.20.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 14.90.

Charlie Bennett is still standing as the leading wicket-taker for Essex this season. He has managed to take 16 wickets in just 10 innings at an average of 18.