Bollybet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Bollybet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Bollybet Bollybet is a new company that provides sports betting in India. Using the services of the organisation clients may take advantage of the online and live modes of placing bets. Customers can start betting with the Bollybet app. It is available for operating systems such as Android and iOS. The mobile app is a great opportunity for advanced people. Welcome bonus +100% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Bollybet

Bollybet App Short Overview of General Points

Using the Bollybet India app allows customers to bet with great convenience. Our overview will help users find out more information about the company's app.

The current version of application 1.0 Bollybet apk filesize 260 Kb Installed client size 16.2 Mb Supported operating systems Android / iOS Cost of loading Absolutely free License Curacao E-Gaming Commission no. 8048/JAZ 2018-075 Welcome bonus +100% on the first deposit up to INR 50,000 Hindi language support Supported Deposit / Withdrawal methods PayTM, UPI, PhonePe, Astropay, GPay, Net Banking, Cryptocurrencies.

The Bollybet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Bollybet App

Bollybet offers customers a pleasant and smooth interface. To make sure the client doesn't get tired while using the application, the developers have chosen several main colours in the design: purple, yellow and white. This combination is the most user-friendly and doesn't bore customers.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Bollybet is a relatively new participant in the sports betting market in India, but it provides many features. However, the app can already offer customers more advantages than disadvantages.

Advantages Disadvantages Big welcome bonus of up to INR 50,000;

Communication with support in the app (Live chat);

The most convenient payment methods for INRs (UPI, PayTM, Astropay, Phone Pe, etc.)

The app and support are available in English and Hindi;

Bollywood Bet app downloading and signing up in 3 minutes. The app is still young (developed in 2021);

Only 7 payment methods are available.

The Bollybet App Functionality and Design

Bollybet's smartphone app for Android and iOS operating systems allows customers to take advantage of a wide range of features. Clients can place bets and play casino games after installing the app on their devices.

Some of the features Bollybet offers are:

The ability to create an account;

Conducting deposit and withdrawal transactions;

Receiving bonuses and participating in various promotions;

Using Live and Online modes of betting on sports;

Different types of gambling, and other features.

Bollybet APK Download for Android

To install the app on your Android device, you need to do the Bollybet apk downloading. This is the compressed code of the software, which has to be unpacked. The apk is necessary because it is not possible to find the app in the official Play Store due to Google's policy. To do this, you will need to do a few easy steps.

Please follow the instructions below to get the Android app.

1 Download Bollybet App Download the apk file to install the Android app from the official site. Use this link to the Bollybet webpage to get it done. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App To get the app on the device, the user must provide access allowing the installation from an unauthorised source. Do this in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Start unpacking the Bollybet apk file (installing the app) by pressing the relevant button on your Android device. 4 Confirm the File Installation Please agree to install the Bollybet app on your device and wait for the upload process completion. The app will automatically appear on your phone's desktop. You can now sign up for your account. Download the app

Bollybet App for Android

After installing the app and registering, customers can make a deposit, receive a bonus and start betting on sports or playing casino games. After winning, the users are guaranteed to withdraw funds from the Bollybet balance.

System Requirements

To use an app for Android devices, your smartphone must meet certain requirements. They are low enough so almost anyone from India can use the application.

Supported Android Devices

These installation requirements make the app available for many smartphone brands. Many phone models can provide the customer with smooth operation and convenience. Bollybet has been tested on these devices:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra;

Realme X50 Pro 5G;

OnePlus 7T Pro;

OPPO A83 3/32GB;

Honor 9i;

Huawei P20 lite;

Micromax In 1;

Vivo Y53;

LG V60 ThinQ, and other models.

Download Bollybet App for iOS

Downloading the iOS app is also very easy. For iPhone and iPad users, there is a short but useful guide for installing the app on their devices.

1 Visit the Official Website To download the iOS app, the client needs to find the appropriate page on the company's official website. Or you can go directly to this page right from these instructions. Go to website 2 Create New Account Click on the software installation button on the website. You will be redirected to the registration page. Complete it. 3 Download the App After registering, you can start the installation process of the Bollybet official app for iOS. To do this, click on the relevant button. Download the App

Bollybet App for iOS

The Bollybet app for iOS is no different from the Android version. You will be able to log in to your account and start using all of Bollybet's services. Play casino games or bet on sports, win and withdraw.

System Requirements

The Bollybet app is available for many iOS devices, as the installation requirements are quite low. To use the app, customers can own almost all models of Apple smartphones.

Supported iOS Devices

The Bollybet app has been tested on the most well-known iOS smartphone models. Smooth operation can be achieved on these devices Apple:

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Pro, etc.

How to Install Bollybet App?

Downloading the app for iOS and Android is very easy. It only takes a couple of steps. Check them out below.

Go to Bollybet's official website - you can do this using the link in the article; Find the button inviting you to download the app and click it; On the page that opens, find the link to download the software file. Click it and confirm your wish to get the application; Find the downloaded program file on your smartphone and open it; Agree to install the application on your device; Wait. The app will appear on your smartphone once the installation process is complete.

How to Register in Bollybet App?

A mandatory step to play in the Bollybet app is the process of registration of an account. In order to sign up, a new user needs to do a few basic actions.

Go to the newly installed Bollybet club app. Use the icon that appears on the desktop of your smartphone to do this; Find the account registration button - open the menu on the left and you will see "Register Now". Click on it; You can register in two ways: Via Google, Facebook or Astropay. Click on the desired option and enter the required data; Enter the information in the appropriate fields. You are required to provide an email address and come up with a username and password to log into the account; Proceed to the second stage by clicking on the "Next Step" button at the bottom of the registration panel; Enter your personal details: name, surname, country of residence, phone number, year of birth and sex; Please note that the box "I accept Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy. I also confirm that I am over 18 years of age" is checked in the account creation form; Complete the account creation process by clicking on the yellow button at the bottom of the "Submit & Finish" panel.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The first post-deposit bonus is the most widespread among users from India. Such offers exist for both sections of Bollybet: the casino and the bookmaker.

Betting Bonus

The welcome bonus for online sports betting at Bollybet is additional funds on the user's balance immediately after the first deposit. The customer can even withdraw these funds if all the conditions for wagering the bonus offer are met within 15 days.

Deposited sum Bonus amount Total balance Wagering requirements Rs.200 Rs.200 Rs.400 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 15 Rs.500 Rs.500 Rs.1,000 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 15 Rs.1,000 Rs.1,000 Rs.2,000 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 15 Rs.5,000 Rs.5,000 Rs.10,000 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 15 Rs.15,000 Rs.15,000 Rs.30,000 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 20 Rs.25,000 Rs.25,000 Rs.50,000 2Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 25 Rs.50,000 Rs.50,000 Rs.100,000 Place bets at odds of 1.5 and above. The wagering will be carried out after multiplying the bonus by a factor of 25

Casino Bonus

Also in the Bollybet app you can find welcome bonus offers for casinos and live casinos. Their maximum is also 50,000 INR, but there are a couple of differences.

Deposited sum Bonus amount Total balance Wagering requirements Rs.200 Rs.200 Rs.400 x15 for online casino games and x30 for live casino games Rs.500 Rs.500 Rs.1,000 x15 for online casino games and x30 for live casino games Rs.1,000 Rs.1,000 Rs.2,000 x15 for online casino games and x30 for live casino games Rs.5,000 Rs.5,000 Rs.10,000 x15 for online casino games and x30 for live casino games Rs.15,000 Rs.15,000 Rs.30,000 x20 for online casino games and x40 for live casino games Rs.25,000 Rs.25,000 Rs.50,000 x25 for online casino games and x50 for live casino games Rs.50,000 Rs.50,000 Rs.100,000 x25 for online casino games and x50 for live casino games

How to Get a Bonus in Bollybet App?

Getting a welcome bonus for casino, live casino or online betting at Bollybet is so simple. To receive the registration offer client can use convenient payment methods. Do the following:

Login to your account in the Bollybet mibile app; Verify your user email; Deposit with INR and enter the bonus code from the bonus you want; Once the deposit is credited to your balance, you will also receive the bonus.

Payment Methods

It is very important for customers from India to be able to take advantage of convenient payment options. You can make deposits and withdrawals from your Bollybet account using 4 payment methods that are suitable for INR.

Payment method Min deposit Withdrawal time Fees UPI INR 200 Absolutely free Astropay INR 200 Up to 5 hours Absolutely free JET cryptocurrency INR 500 Absolutely free NetBanking Up to 24 hours Absolutely free

How to Update Bollybet App to the Latest Version?

The Bollybet app can be updated to the latest version on the company's official website. The application Bollybet has many regular updates to introduce different features and innovations. Customers can go to the official website of the company and download the new version of the application from there.

Login

An important feature in the app's functionality is logging into your account. This option is useful for every user even after registration. Signing in to your existing account is easy enough - check the instructions below.

Open the Bollybet app on your smartphone screen;

In the top right corner, find the button that allows you to start the account login procedure;

Enter the required details: your username and password - you made them up during registration;

Complete the sign-in process by clicking on the button at the bottom of the page.

Bollybet App Video Review

Download the Bollybet app for Android and iOS from the company's official website and you will be able to enjoy betting and gambling online.

Sports Betting

Bollybet offers customers betting on 12 sports. Good odds will be available for pre-match and in-play bets. In the app, the user can find the following sports:

Cricket;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Baseball and other sports.

Cricket App

Bookmaker Bollybet offers in-app betting on India's most popular sport. Cricket is the national sport in the country. It also hosts the biggest cricket tournament in India - the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tennis App

Tennis is one of the most popular sports for betting around the world. This is because one game of tennis usually lasts about 15-20 minutes.

Basketball App

Basketball is extremely famous all over the world. Users from India also often bet on the sport and watch exciting matches of different countries and Leagues.

Baseball App

Baseball is very similar to the most popular sport in India - cricket. That's why baseball also attracts a lot of attention in this country like its analogue.

Esports Betting at the App

In recent years, betting on computer game championships has started to develop strongly. In India, many users also prefer to bet on e-sports. The most popular bets on the Bollybet website are:

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

League of Legends.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Virtual sports represent matches that do not exist in real life. They are created using a random number generator. Players can try to calculate the chances of a team winning based on raw data.

The Bollybet mobile app offers virtual sports games such as:

Football Glory;

Football Fortunes;

Virtual Football Pro;

Dashing Derby;

Ice Hockey;

Keno, etc.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Bollybet App?

Betting in the Bollybet app is a standard option that allows the customer to bet online wherever and whenever it is convenient. To place your first bet in the app, follow the instructions below.

Open the app; Log in to your account; Visit the "Sports" tab; Select a sport; Choose the mode (Live or Upcoming); Check the odds of the matches; Click on the odds of the desired bet; Enter the amount; Confirm your bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App

In the Bollybet app, users can place bets in several ways. Among them, you can find:

Single. A bet that is placed on a single outcome. The customer's winnings are calculated as the amount of the bet multiplied by the odds;

Multi. Supposes a bet on several events. If one of the outcomes is not guessed, the bet is lost. Winning is calculated as the sum of bet multiplied by the odds 1 * odds 2 * ... * odds n.

Betting Options at the App

In the Bollybet app, customers can take advantage of some features that will be very useful and convenient for betting. Among them you can find:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Live Casino;

Online Casino Games;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

Using the Bollybet app, users can take advantage of the special live streaming feature. On the website, it is possible to watch real-time sporting events.

Push Notifications

When using the Bollybet app, the client has the option of enabling push notifications. It is a useful function for those who want to keep up to date with Bollybet's bookmaker.

Online Casino Games

Using Bollybet's online app, customers can play many popular casino games remotely. The most popular ones as well as the lesser-known ones can be found here. The most famous games in the Bollybet app are:

Slots;

Bingo;

Blackjack;

Virtual football;

Roulette and other games.

Live Casino

The Live Casino category of the Bollybet app offers Indian users widely-known dealer games. The customer can even chat with the presenter and other players. The most popular live games are examples such as:

Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

Sweet Bonanza CandyLand;

Dice Duel;

Speedy 7 and other games.

Cash-Out

A great feature of the Bollybet app is cash-out. It allows customers to withdraw their bets and receive a part of the money back.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting allows users from India to start having more excitement. Fans of the sport can monitor live sporting events directly on the website.

Esports Betting

The development of high technology has made computer games extremely popular in today's world. There are many tournaments organised for famous games like Dota 2, CS:GO, LOL and many others. Many users from India like to bet on e-sports.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Play the app and get the chance to bet on virtual sports events. They are created using a random number generator and do not exist in the real world.

Pre-Match Betting

The most standard type of sports betting is betting on upcoming matches. Customers most often use this feature in the Bollybet app.

Lucrative Offers

After registering with the app, customers can receive welcome bonuses. Clients can also subsequently take part in other lucrative promotions, which are regularly updated.

Multi-Betting

Bollybet customers are able to place Multi bets on sports. This gives users the chance to win huge amounts of money and feel a strong sense of excitement.

Live Match Statistics

Use the sports betting live stats feature and check out the match analysis. This can help many bettors in their decisions and lead to more wins.

Bollybet Casino App

The Bollybet app also offers Indian users to play casino games in online and live modes. Many popular games can be found here. Among the types of games available on the website are:

Slots;

Table games;

Lotteries;

Virtual sports and others.

Entertainment at the Casino App

A casino is primarily a form of entertainment. The Bollybet app will make customers feel comfortable and play with interest. The most popular games in the app are:

Video slots;

Roulette;

Poker;

Bingo;

Baccarat, etc.

Bollybet Mobile Version (Website version)

Another option to use Bollybet on your smartphone is the mobile version of the company's website. It offers all the same features as the app.

The mobile website is usually used by clients who have problems downloading the app, or who do not want to install additional software.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Each user decides whether to use the mobile version of the website or the app. There are several differences that may affect your choice.

Criteria Bollybet app Mobile Website Need installation + - Regular updates + - Breaks for technical work - + Speed of use + - Need memory + - System requirements for use + -

Download Bollybet for PC

It is not possible to download the software for use on a computer at the moment. It is currently under development. However, customers can now download the application for Android and iOS smartphones.

If you use a computer or laptop, you can use Bollybet's official website to play and bet on sports online.

Features of Bollybet App

Using Bollybet's smartphone app, customers will get many conveniences. The most basic ones include a few of the most significant features.

1. Variety of games and bets

There are plenty of interesting casino and live casino games. The app also offers the customer a wide range of sports to bet on.

2. Fast and convenient payment options for INR

Make deposits and withdrawals in convenient payment methods using Indian rupees. A deposit transaction usually takes less than a minute and a withdrawal will take no more than 24 hours.

3. Notifications

Use the pop-up notification function to keep informed about events. Receive notifications about new bonuses and promotions.

How to Use a Bollybet App?

There are some requirements for users who want to use the Bollybet betting and gambling app. The client must:

Be over 18 years of age. Gambling activities for users under this age are prohibited to avoid the development of addiction among young people;

Install the application on the smartphone;

Have access to the Internet with an uninterrupted connection;

Register in the app (if you are not already registered - it is not allowed to have two or more accounts) or login to an existing account;

Provide data that is true and can be verified.

Security of the App

For Indian customers, it is crucial that the gambling or betting company is reliable and safe. Bollybet is one of those service providers. There are a number of reasons for this:

Legitimacy. Bollybet's legality is confirmed by its worldwide Curaçao license number 8048/JAZ 2018-075;

Customer feedback. Users who are already familiar with Bollybet give good feedback, which proves the fairness of the company;

Protection of personal data. Bollybet is committed to keeping users' personal information inaccessible to third parties who have no connection with gambling or betting.

Customer Support Service on the Bollybet Mobile App

Support service is very important to any customer. Bollybet customers can get help from the support team via the app and mobile site. Technical support is available 24/7 and offers several ways to contact them.

The ways to contact Details Live chat Use the chat button in the Bollybet app and contact a support assistant. E-Mail Fill in the form in the Bollybet app and get an answer straight to your email.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Bollybet App

The conclusion about Bollybet's gambling and betting app in India is positive. The software developed meets the requirements set by sportscafe.

The final words about Bollybet are very good - the company has all the advantages of a good online casino and bookmaker. In addition, the organisation combines many useful features and is actively developing its mobile app.

The Most Common Questions about the Bollybet App

We have compiled the most popular questions about Bollybet in India and answered them. Study them below and you can avoid some of the difficulties.

Is Bollybet App Free to Download in India?

Yes, the app can be downloaded for free. Go to the official website of the company and find the link to install the Bollybet mobile app for your device.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Bollybet APK?

You can find and download the latest version of the application on the organisation's official website. Customers can also use the auto-update function when they need it. This will not waste time looking for the latest version of Bollybet.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you have problems with downloading and installing the Bollybet app on your smartphone, there is a solution. You can use the mobile version of the company's website with the same functionality. If this doesn't suit you, then contact technical support.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

The customer is not allowed to create a second Bollybet account. Even if you have registered on the website long before, creating a new account in the app is prohibited. Having two or more accounts with the same person violates the principles of fair play. Bollybet is careful to ensure that this does not happen.

I Can't Manage to Install the Bollybet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Check that you have done all the steps correctly. If you have made sure, contact Bollybet's technical support on the official website via live chat or email. Give details of your problem and wait for a reply. Follow the suggested instructions.

What Should I Do If the Bollybet App Doesn't Work?

Try reinstalling the Bollybet app on your device. If you have done this and the problem continues, contact technical support on the official website or in the app itself. Indicate which problem you have faced in your request to the assistant. Wait for a reply and check the proposed solution. Follow the instructions for solving the problem.

Remember that you can also use the mobile version of the website for smartphones. This allows you to get the same functionality without the Bollybet app downloading.

How to Update Bollybet App?

It is possible to get the latest Bollybet app update from the Bollybet website. Go to the website and find the link to download the app. Reinstall it. However, users can also set the app to auto-update and never have to worry about constantly downloading the latest version of the software again.