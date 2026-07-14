Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction NOT 46 % Chance of Winning SUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third quarter final of the T20 Blast is all set to take place, as Nottinghamshire prepares to go against Surrey. This match will take place on 15 July at 9:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Yorkshire by 18 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Essex by 8 wickets. Which one of these two teams gets to make its place in the semi-final stages?

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won both of the head-to-head matches against Surrey.

George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 397 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.70, and Reece Topley, who holds 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure another win in the next game and advance to the next stage. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 19 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire finished as the strongest team in the North Group. The team managed to secure 8 wins and just 4 losses in 12 games, as it now aims to advance to the semi-final stages. Nottinghamshire has been unbeaten against Surrey and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out strong in the next game. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 295 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.50, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 301 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.08. George Linde has taken 15 wickets in 11 innings for the team at an average of 20.46.

On the other hand, Surrey has also been one of the key performers this season. In the South Group, the team finished second in the standings with 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 matches. With the quarter final match being against Nottinghamshire, it comes as an opportunity for the team to advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 212 runs in 6 innings at an average of 53, and Dan Lawrence, who has scored 237 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.50. Tom Lawes has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.40.

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Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 6 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% 14° - 25° C 8 kmph

Sunny 62% 14° - 25° C 8 kmph

Nottinghamshire and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire just got its winning momentum affected before the knockout stages. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, eager to regain its form. They have players such as Liam Patterson-White, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 12.75, and George Linde, who has scored 244 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.50.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey also got its winning momentum affected before the crucial match. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next. They have players such as Dan Lawrence, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.12, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 215 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.87.

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Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Top Batters

George Munsey is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 397 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 39.70.

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali is standing tall as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey this season. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.

Reece Topley is holding his place as the highest wicket-taker for Surrey this season. He has also managed to take 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31.