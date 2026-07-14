Nottinghamshire vs Surrey T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
NOT
46%
Chance of Winning
SUR
54%
Parimatch
T20
Trent Bridge
Who will win?
Facts:
- Nottinghamshire has won both of the head-to-head matches against Surrey.
- George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.
- Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31.
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 397 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.70, and Reece Topley, who holds 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure another win in the next game and advance to the next stage. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 19 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.
- Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 46%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Nottinghamshire finished as the strongest team in the North Group. The team managed to secure 8 wins and just 4 losses in 12 games, as it now aims to advance to the semi-final stages. Nottinghamshire has been unbeaten against Surrey and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out strong in the next game. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 295 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.50, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 301 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.08. George Linde has taken 15 wickets in 11 innings for the team at an average of 20.46.
On the other hand, Surrey has also been one of the key performers this season. In the South Group, the team finished second in the standings with 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 matches. With the quarter final match being against Nottinghamshire, it comes as an opportunity for the team to advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 212 runs in 6 innings at an average of 53, and Dan Lawrence, who has scored 237 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.50. Tom Lawes has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.40.
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Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 6 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Nottinghamshire and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Roy Jason
batsman
Munsey George
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Haynes Jack
batsman
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Pope Ollie
batsman
Linde George
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Howell Benny
all rounder
Sykes Ollie
no information yet
Patterson-White Liam
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Pocklington Joe
no information yet
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Stone Olly
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Jordan Chris
bowler
Fernando Binura
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
McCann Freddie
batsman
Team Form
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire just got its winning momentum affected before the knockout stages. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, eager to regain its form. They have players such as Liam Patterson-White, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 12.75, and George Linde, who has scored 244 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.50.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey also got its winning momentum affected before the crucial match. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next. They have players such as Dan Lawrence, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.12, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 215 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.87.
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire
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Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Top Batters
George Munsey is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.
Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 397 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 39.70.
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Mohammad Ali is standing tall as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey this season. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.
Reece Topley is holding his place as the highest wicket-taker for Surrey this season. He has also managed to take 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.31.
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