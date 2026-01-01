Pinnacle Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Pinnacle App: 2.8 ★★★★★ Download APP Pinnacle Pinnacle is a reputable bookie in India, providing online betting services since 1998. The company has an official gambling license obtained in Curacao. Pinnacle is filled with thousands of sports events and a variety of casino entertainment every day and is available from any Android or iOS device. If you're interested in mobile betting, we suggest you explore our review in more detail. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 8,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Pinnacle

Pinnacle App Short Overview of General Points

The Pinnacle app for Android and iOS is currently under development. It is being designed to give players a great betting experience anywhere without being tethered to a computer. The software is sure to please any Indian user, as it will replicate the interface and offer all the same features as its desktop version of the site. Once the Pinnacle mobile app eventually launches, you can find out from our review. But if you're still wondering how to play Pinnacle on a mobile device, we have a solution for you. By going to the official site of the bookie through the browser on your smartphone, you can choose the mobile version of the site.

Explore the highlights of the upcoming Pinnacle app in the table below:

The current version of the application The information will become available after the launch APK filesize The information will become available after the launch Installed client size The information will become available after the launch Supported operating systems Android and iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao gaming license № 8048/JAZ2013-013 Welcome bonus 25$ Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, AstroPay, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer

The Pinnacle app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Once the Pinnacle app is released, you won't be disappointed with its benefits. The software will have distinctive options and features over other apps. The main advantages and disadvantages of the Pinnacle app are reflected below:

Advantages Disadvantages A large selection of sports and cyber-sports disciplines for betting Android and iOS apps under development High odds for cricket bets No live streaming Detailed statistics during live betting Play against real dealers at an online casino Convenient ways to make transactions in INR

The Pinnacle App Functionality and Design

The application takes all of Pinnacle's functionality and puts it in a high-tech wrapper. This means that you'll have all the tools you need for a comfortable mobile betting experience. Here are the main functions you get to use with the Pinnacle app:

Quick registration process;

Automatically log in to your account;

Full access to Pinnacle at any time and from anywhere;

LINE and LIVE betting;

Access to Virtual Sports and eSports;

Online casino with live dealers;

Safe deposits and withdrawals;

Cashback and more.

Pinnacle APK Download for Android

In the near future the Pinnacle app for Android will be released and available for installation from the official website. Use our detailed instructions to complete Pinnacle apk free download:

1 Download Pinnacle App Open the official Pinnacle website or use our link for a one-click installation. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your Android device and provide access to download files from unknown sites. After that, the Pinnacle apk can be downloaded successfully. 3 Complete the Download Process Find and click the appropriate link to download the Pinnacle apk file for Android. Make sure the download is successful and go to the next step. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Find the apk file in the notification window or storage of your device and unzip it to start the Pinnacle India app download process. Within a few seconds, the installation will be completed and you will get a notification about it.

Pinnacle App for Android

As previously mentioned, you cannot currently download and install the Pinnacle app for Android. This is due to the fact that the developers are still working on the functionality and other aspects of the software. The Pinnacle app will provide the same user experience as the desktop site. At the same time, its system requirements are very low, so even an older device will be able to run it. Android users can still place mobile bets through the convenient mobile version of the Pinnacle site.

System Requirements

Although the Pinnacle app is developed to provide a gaming experience for all mobile players, it will still have its own system requirements that must be met for the app to work. However, they are low, and your Android device can probably handle them. Check out the basic specifications below:

Android Available Versions Android 5.0 + APK File Size, memory space - RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

To give you a better idea of whether the Pinnacle app will run on your Android device, we have compiled a sample list of devices. It includes those smartphones on which the application has been tested and on which there are no problems with performance:

Samsung A50, A52, Galaxy s7/s8/s9/s10/s20, M31, etc;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8,9,10, Real mi 8i, 11 lite, mi 10 etc;

Google Pixel 3, 4, etc.;

Huawei P8, P20, P20 Lite, Mate, Nova, Nexus, Ascend, etc;

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro,8,9,10 etc;

Realme GT 2 Pro;

LG G Series, K Series, V Series, Q Series.

If you didn't find your Android device in the list above, but it meets the minimum technical requirements, rest assured that your smartphone will cope with the Pinnacle app.

Download Pinnacle App for iOS

As soon as the Pinnacle iOS app is released, you'll be able to use it for free. To download Pinnacle, follow the step-by-step guide below:

1 Go to the Official Website Go to the official Pinnacle mobile site and download the iOS version of the program. Use our Pinnacle download link to save time. Go to website 2 Start Registering Select the "Join" option and fill in all the required information to create a new account if you don't already have one. With an account, you can manage your balance. 3 Download the App Once your registration is complete, you will be redirected to your apps page. Find the link to download the Pinnacle iOS app and click on it. Within seconds, the installation will occur and the Pinnacle icon will appear on your device's menu. Download the app

Pinnacle App for iOS

For now, Pinnacle's technical team is actively working on creating the software for iPhone and iPad users. The Pinnacle iOS app is being developed as a high-tech mobile resource for quick access to all of the bookie's products and exclusive bonus offers. At the moment, you can still place bets at Pinnacle using your iOS device by opening the mobile version of the site.

System Requirements

The Pinnacle app is compatible with most iOS smartphones since it has low system requirements. To use the app without crashes, it is important to check the basic technical requirements, which are listed in the table below:

IOS Available Versions iOS 8.0 or higher APK File Size, memory space - RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

During the development of the Pinnacle app, it was tested on dozens of iOS devices. Here's a list of devices on which the application could guarantee smooth operation:

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6 plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7, 7 plus;

iPhone 8, 8 plus;

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max;

iPhone 11, 11+, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 +;

iPhone 13;

iPad Mini 2, 3, 4;

iPad Pro, Pro 2, etc.

If you found your iPhone or iPad on our list or it belongs to the same generation, you won't have any trouble running the Pinnacle iOS app.

How to Install Pinnacle App?

Use our step-by-step guide, to successfully install the Pinnacle app. Keep in mind, that it assumes that you have previously downloaded the program. Follow the steps below:

Locate the loaded Pinnacle apk file in the download folder on your smartphone. Launch the program and give permission to install the application. Wait for the Pinnacle app to fully install, then launch it.

Everything is ready! Now you can run the software anytime, anywhere, to place a bet and earn some rupees.

How to Register in Pinnacle App?

All Indian users over the age of 18 can bet and play casino games on Pinnacle only after creating an account. Once you have downloaded the software, you can quickly register your gaming profile through the app. To join the Pinnacle club, follow the simple steps:

Start the app. Click on the Pinnacle icon in the menu of your mobile device to launch the application. Press the register button. At the top right corner of your screen, you will find a "Join" button and click on it. Enter your country of residence, and email address, and come up with your account password. Fill out the registration form. Enter your first and last name, date of birth, the exact address of residence and contact phone number. It's important to provide accurate information that matches the information on your identification document. Protect your account. The last step involves thinking up a security question and answer to it so that if you lose your password, you can restore your account. Complete the sign-up process. Choose your marketing preferences, and how you would like to receive notifications from Pinnacle and confirm your acceptance of the platform's Terms of Use. Click the "Join" button to complete registration.

Once you have done everything correctly, you will be able to successfully register your Pinnacle account!

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players

Unlike other representatives on the betting market, Pinnacle does not feature standard welcome offers and promotions, so you won't find a separate section in the app dedicated to bonuses. Instead, the bookie's success lies in providing bettors with the best odds and reduced margins. This model makes Pinnacle very successful and profitable for Indian bettors. Thus, players will save money every time they place a bet, which brings more value than any bonuses.

Casino Bonus

Although bonuses are not an area of strength at Pinnacle, periodically the platform offers some benefits to online casino lovers in the form of cashback or free spins. Currently, new players can count on the only welcome bonus from Pinnacle of $25. If you want to take advantage of the offer, you need to familiarize yourself with its terms and conditions:

You must have a valid Pinnacle account;

The offer is only valid for the first deposit;

The deposit amount must be at least $50;

The bonus is only applicable at Pinnacle live casino;

Place at least $50 in five or more bets;

The maximum bonus amount is $25;

Winnings must be wagered 40 times on any casino game at Pinnacle.

The nice reward from Pinnacle will help you settle into the live casino and earn more rupees.

How to Get a Bonus in Pinnacle App?

Anyone who has not yet created an account on Pinnacle can claim a sign-up offer. If you have never played on this platform before, you can get the reward after making your first deposit. Follow the instructions below:

Launch the Pinnacle apps from your smartphone menu. Create an account by filling out the registration form. Make your first deposit of at least $50 in one transaction. Place five or more bets in the live casino section of PInnacle. The welcome offer bonus will be credited within 48 hours.

Now you can start wagering the Pinnacle bonus to make your profit even bigger!

Payment Methods

Pinnacle accepts a variety of payment methods, which are widely used in India. At the same time, their list is quite extensive, so each player may choose a convenient one for themselves. The rupee is among the main currencies of the account, so you do not have to spend extra time on currency conversion. Here is the list of payment methods that are available on Pinnacle:

AstroPay;

ecoPayz;

Neteller;

Skrill;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Bank Transfer;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin.

One thing worth noting is that Pinnacle doesn't charge a fee for money transactions. Deposits are made instantly while withdrawal time can take up to 5 business days.

How to Update Pinnacle App to the Latest Version?

For the smooth and stable operation of the Pinnacle betting app, you should periodically update it to the latest version. With each update, the developers introduce new features and innovations for greater user comfort. To get a new version of the software, simply follow the steps below:

Launch the Pinnacle app. Accept the update when you receive a notification about it. Wait for the new version to fully download. Restart the application and log in again.

The Pinnacle app also has an auto-update feature that you can turn on in the settings. This way, you won't have to spend extra time downloading files.

Login

If you are already registered on Pinnacle, you can log into your existing account through the mobile app to continue playing. To sign in to your game profile, follow these steps:

Open the installed Pinnacle app through the menu on your smartphone. Click on the "Login" button in the top corner of the screen. Enter your email address or customer ID and password. Click the "Log In" button.

To automate the login process, you can use the "Keep me signed in" feature.

Sports Betting

One of the reasons to consider Pinnacle is the quality and quantity of betting markets offered on over 20 sports. The bookie's sports coverage ranges from the popular cricket and football to less popular options on the market, like table tennis and handball. At Pinnacle, you can place bets on the following sports disciplines:

Cricket;

Football;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Horse Racing;

Hockey;

Golf;

MMA/Boxing;

Rugby and more!

Each sports discipline has its own page with information about upcoming tournaments and matches. Due to the huge number of sports events, players will be able to bet several types of bets. So even the most sophisticated bettor will find new ways to place bets on Pinnacle!

Cricket App

Since Pinnacle focuses on Indian players, you will find spectacular cricket matches in the list of markets. Plenty of LINE and LIVE betting options are available to you. The bookie covers a great number of matches from various popular and less popular cricket leagues, including:

Indian Premier League;

Cricket World Cup League;

The Hundred;

The Ashes;

One Day International and many more.

For the biggest events, you can bet on more than 10 types of outcomes, including the winner of the match, handicap, total runs, total wickets, top batsman, individual totals, and more. The overall variety ensures that every Indian bettor can choose an interesting cricket betting option and win at Pinnacle.

Tennis App

Tennis is another popular game, where every action is mesmerizing. That's why, along with other sports, Pinnacle provides the opportunity to place tennis bets with excellent odds and a wide selection of sports matches and tournaments.

Pinnacle covers almost all upcoming tennis tournaments, including:

ATP Challenger;

WTA;

ITF.

Players can bet on a wide variety of markets, including outright winners, to win a match, set betting, betting on the game over and under, and more. With the release of the Pinnacle app for Android and iOS, you can even place LINE and LIVE tennis bets while on the go.

Football App

Football is one of the most popular options for sports betting, and this is evidenced by the wealth of markets and offers available at Pinnacle. You can place on football events taking place all over the world, including:

Champion League;

UEFA European Championship;

UEFA Europa League;

FIFA World Cup;

Bundesliga;

La Liga and others.

The variety of markets that Pinnacle offers is one of the reasons why the bookie has an advantage over many competitors. For example, they include total, handicap, exact score, and many more.

Esports Betting at the App

The popularity of esports has increased in recent years. This is due to the development of digital technology and the popularization of computer games. For this reason, Pinnacle is trying to provide esports betting fans with a good set of tools. The bookie covers all the most popular esports disciplines, among them:

Dota 2;

CS:GO;

League of Legends;

StarCraft 2;

Varorant;

Quake;

Rainbow Six and others.

At Pinnacle you will always have a great selection of tournaments and markets on esports, as well as the most favorable odds for big winnings.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Betting on virtual sports is a little different from betting on regular sports, but it can still be interesting and profitable. Matches in virtual sports are simulations of real sporting events. The actions and results of the game are based on the results produced by a random number generator. Consequently, virtual sports bets are more difficult to predict and more like a casino game, where the winnings depend on luck.

Here is the list of available virtual competitions in the Pinnacle mobile app:

Virtual Tennis;

World Hockey League;

Instant Football;

Virtual Tennis;

Dashing Derby;

Motor Racing and others.

In virtual, just like in classic sports, you are given a wide range of betting options. It should also be noted that virtual bets are made much faster. This is because the action takes place in just a few minutes, so you will be able to find out if your bet is lost or won almost immediately after it is placed.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Pinnacle App?

With the release of the Pinnacle app, you can place a mobile bet and win rupees in a couple of clicks. The process of placing cricket bets in the app is similar to that of the website. To make a prediction, you need to perform a few actions:

Launch the installed Pinnacle app and log in with your email address and password. Go to your personal profile and fund your account by choosing your desired deposit method. Move to the sports section and select cricket from the available sports disciplines. Choose a match and a market with odds you want to place a bet on. Fill in the coupon with the bet amount and confirm your choice.

After that, your cricket bet will be successfully placed. Wait until the match is over and if it is successful, your winnings will be credited automatically. It will be shown on the balance of your playing account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

When it comes to sports betting, Pinnacle tries to provide variety throughout. Players are given a choice of several types of bets. To maximize your winnings, you can choose from the following options:

Single. It is a bet on one outcome in one sporting event. The payout in this case is the product of the investment and the market odds. This type of bet is suitable for beginner bettors, as they can focus on one match and make the most specific decision.

Express. It is a bet on several unrelated events in the same betting coupon at once. The odds of the events included in the express are multiplied by each other to form the total odds. The bet is risky if one of the outcomes turns out to be a loser, the player loses the face value of the bet.

Teaser. It is a type of betting with the ability to adjust the correct number of points for a handicap or total. The teaser increases the probability of winning, but all changes are accompanied by a reduced payout.

Betting Options at the App

Pinnacle offers many sports products and features that make it a great choice for betting on cricket and beyond. Here are a few of the betting options you will encounter in the Pinnacle app:

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Push Notifications

In the Pinnacle application settings, you can allow push notifications and promotional messages to keep you informed about the latest news and upcoming matches.

Online Casino Games

The Pinnacle app doesn't just focus on sports betting, it's also meant for casino lovers. Major game categories include slots, jackpots, table games, TV games, live dealer games, bingo and more. The variety of casino entertainment can please even the most demanding player.

Live Casino

Pinnacle offers plenty of tables and live games. You can find classic casino entertainment like roulette, blackjack, baccarat and many others. You can play against a live dealer and get the thrill of the action. All games of the live casino feature outstanding streaming quality and friendly dealers.

Cash-Out

Pinnacle cash out is a feature that allows you to withdraw money from an unpaid bet. If the odds are no longer favorable, players can cancel their bet before it ends to minimize losses.

Live Cricket Betting

The live betting option at Pinnacle is the most interesting feature. Thus, players can place bets on events in real-time. The choice of outcomes in live betting is really huge. In addition, the odds change as the match progresses and you can keep track of them in order to place a successful bet in time and increase your payout.

Esports Betting

Pinnacle has introduced esports betting options in the form of an entire section with popular online games, including CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends. Each sports discipline has its own page with upcoming tournaments and markets on which you can place a bet.

Virtual Betting

In the Pinnacle app, you can visit the virtual sports section and place a bet on simulated matches in football, tennis, horse racing and more. Matches are played every 5 minutes, so the outcome of the game can be quickly established.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting involves a player betting money on the outcome of a match that will take place in the near future. With them, a bettor can catch high odds on the favorite and get a high payout. Pre-match betting at Pinnacle covers all sports disciplines, so you will always have something to choose from.

Multi-Betting

You can place a multi-bet on Pinnacle by combining two or more live events in it. The odds will be multiplied and you can get a great potential payout. However, the risks are also high since if the prediction of any of these events didn't come true, you lose.

Live Match Statistics

Among the extra features of live betting is convenient and detailed statistics. It includes up-to-date information about both opposing teams. This will help the player to make more reasonable and thoroughly analyzed bets in real-time.

Pinnacle Casino App

The app is perfectly optimized for playing at Pinnacle online casino.If you want to relax and win money instantly, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. Real money slots, jackpots, live casino games ( roulette, blackjack, baccarat), game shows and more can be played. There are several variations of different types of games in the app, which will allow diversifying the player’s gameplay.

Entertainment at the Casino App

The great thing about Pinnacle online casino is the large selection of games, which reaches over a thousand. All of them are unique solutions from reputable software providers like NetEnt, PlayNGo, Ezugi, Microgaming, etc. Here's a list of the entertainment that Indian players at the Pinnacle casino app enjoy playing:

Lightning Roulette;

Gold Blackjack;

Andar Bahar;

Dragon Tiger;

Craps;

Crazy Time.

These are the most popular casino games that most players bet on. Pinnacle is constantly updating the gaming lobby to provide the best gaming experience to gamblers.

Pinnacle Mobile Version (Website version)

While the Pinnacle app is under construction, players can still bet on sports through the mobile version of the site. If you decide to use Pinnacle's mobile site, it only requires your mobile browser and Internet access. The functionality of the mobile version is no different from the desktop one. You can create an account and log in, make deposits, place bets and withdraw money. Thanks to the adaptive design, pages adjust to any screen size.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Pinnacle is a cross-platform bookie, which means you can use its services both via mobile browsers and mobile devices. In the table below, we've highlighted the main differences between the mobile site and the application, which, in our opinion, affect the quality of the gaming experience on Pinnacle:

Pinnacle Mobile App Pinnacle Mobile Website Need to download and install. Opens through any mobile browser and does not require installation Smartphones must meet the minimum technical specifications Works from any device, as there is no connection to the operating system Convenient navigation system Lower convenience level One-click access You need to log in every time with a password and email Ability to receive notifications of upcoming matches You can’t be notified through a browser

Download Pinnacle for PC

Pinnacle has no separate application for the PC. At the moment, you can use the bookie's services through a handy browser-based version. It contains all the functions and features of the platform. The exceptional convenience of the PC version of the site guarantees a stable gaming experience for absolutely every user.

Features of Pinnacle App

The needs of regular users are taken into consideration during the development of the Pinnacle app for Android and iOS. When the software is released, Indian users will be pleased with its functionality. Here are a few features of the Pinnacle app that might interest you:

Full Account Management

With the Pinnacle app, you get unlimited access to your account with a single tap. Manage your account and track bets right from a mobile device, no matter where you are.

Notifications

The ability to permit the Pinnacle app to send you notifications of upcoming matches and product innovations. You will never miss new updates and the latest promotions offered by the bookie.

Smooth Operation

All graphic elements are built into the Pinnacle app's internal system and don't require any download time. That's why the software provides high performance and smooth operation on almost any Android or iOS device.

How to Use a Pinnacle App?

By downloading and installing the Pinnacle app for Android and iOS, you can get to use all of the bookie's services from a mobile device. However, you must meet the following requirements in order to benefit from the application:

You must be at least 18 years old;

You must have a registered Pinnacle account;

Your account should be verified with personal information;

According to company terms and conditions, you cannot register more than one account;

The latest version of the mobile app has been downloaded to your device;

You have stable Internet access.

Security of the App

When it comes to security, Pinnacle has taken steps to ensure that there are no problems in this area. The bookie has established itself as a safe place to bet on sports and here are some arguments to prove it:

Having a Curacao license means that the app is legal and safe in India. It also gives a guarantee the platform conducts only fair play;

128-bit SSL encryption keeps all players' personal data safe. The same can be said for financial transactions;

A mandatory verification procedure for each Pinnacle customer guarantees full protection of the account and personal information from fraudsters.

All these factors ensure the highest level of security and reliability of the Pinnacle app for Indian players.

Customer Support Service on the Pinnacle Mobile App

In the Pinnacle app, players will always have the option to contact an efficient support team. It's available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which means you'll get help anytime you need it. If you suddenly encounter any difficulties or don't understand how a particular feature works, don't hesitate to ask your question to the support specialists.

At the moment you won't find a contact number to get in touch with an expert directly, but there are several ways to get in touch with Pinnacle customer support via your mobile device:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Available 24/7 through the Pinnacle app and mobile website Email customerservice@pinnacle.com Facebook @PinnacleSports (https://m.facebook.com/pinnaclesports) Twitter @PinnacleSports (https://twitter.com/pinnaclesports)

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Pinnacle App

In conclusion, the Pinnacle app for Android and iOS will soon become accessible to the general public, and you can find out from our review. The developers are focused on putting a number of worthwhile features into the application. You could use it to bet on sporting events in LINE and LIVE modes. A large collection of hundreds of casino games, secure deposit methods and excellent customer support are also worth noting. We didn't find any major comments and for that reason, we gave Pinnacle the Sportscafe seal of approval. All in all, once the Pinnacle app is completed, it will be an excellent choice for Indian bettors.

The Most Common Questions about the Pinnacle App

In the section below, we've provided answers to frequently posted questions about the Pinnacle India app. Check them out:

Is Pinnacle App Free to Download in India?

Yes, the Pinnacle app for Android and iOS is a free mobile resource for players from India. You will be able to access the program from the bookie's official website in the near future.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Pinnacle APK?

Once the app is released, you could install it from Pinnacle's official website. To make things easier, follow our link to get the latest version of the Pinnacle apk in one click.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If the app doesn't install, check if your device has enough memory space to download the software. Also make sure that your smartphone meets the minimum technical requirements of an Android or iOS app, which you can find out in our review.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, you don't. If you have an active Pinnacle account, you may log in through the mobile app with your email address and password. According to the conditions and rules of Pinnacle, it is forbidden to have more than one gaming account. Otherwise, all accounts may be blocked.

I Can't Manage to Install the Pinnacle App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

If an error warning appears when you try to download a Pinnacle apk file, make sure that you have enabled third-party downloads in device settings. Be sure your Internet connection is stable and try the installation again. Follow the detailed guide in our article to avoid any difficulties.

What Should I Do If the Pinnacle App Doesn't Work?

If the Pinnacle app is not working properly, you should uninstall and download it again. Before you do this, make sure that your smartphone meets the minimum specifications for the correct operation of the program. Then install the app using our detailed instructions in this overview.

How to Update Pinnacle App?

The Pinnacle app itself checks if you need to download updates at startup. If it asks for an update, click the appropriate button and everything will happen automatically. If necessary, you can uninstall the old client and download the new one instead.