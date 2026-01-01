Bons Bet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Bons App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Download APP Bons Bons Bet app for Android and iOS was developed by one of the best representatives of bookmakers. We will tell you how to download and install it correctly, how to bet on sports and play online casinos, what payment systems the platform supports, what security methods it uses and much more. Download the Bons Bet app and get a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to INR 200,000! Welcome bonus 200% up to 200,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Bons

Bons Bet App Short Overview of General Points

The Bons Bet app for sports betting and online casino games is a completely new offering on the betting market worldwide, including India. The representative launched the app in 2022, but it is already known all over the world and is in great demand among Indian players. It is fully compliant with all standards, is high-tech and works without stuttering. Here you will find a wide range of sports disciplines for sports betting and a large selection of betting entertainment in the online casino section. Generous bonuses, promotions and more await you. You can find even more information about the application in the table below:

Current version of application 1.2.0 APK filesize 137 MB Installed client size 50,2 MB Supported operating systems Android (4.1 or later) / iOS (9.0 and higher) Cost of loading (for free download) Free License License Curacao (license 8048/JAZ 2019-055) Welcome bonus 200% to INR ,000 Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, AstroPay, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, WebMoney, Qiwi, Bitcoin and others!

The Bons Bet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, top kabaddi online betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Bons Bet App

In the following screenshots, you can see how the design of the application Bons Bet looks like. The black and gray shades add restraint, elegance and modernity to it. The functionality of the application allows you to quickly find the necessary information and makes it easy to use.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Studying the functionality of the application and testing its operation, we have identified several strong advantages of the Bons Bet application, which clearly distinguish it from the competitive offers offered on the betting services market. We also noted some minor shortcomings, which will soon be corrected by the developers. Read carefully the information presented in the table:

Advantages Disadvantages Line and Live mode No hotline phone Having a VIP-section No Virtual Sports section Popular payment methods (Visa, AstroPay, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, WebMoney) A large number of options for sports betting and hundreds of casino entertainment Fast Deposit and Withdrawal 24/7 customer support

The Bons Bet App Functionality and Design

When analyzing the performance of the Bones Bet app, we noted several key distinctive features. We gave a few examples that provide maximum comfort of use and allow you to spend your time with pleasure:

The presence of two operating modes Live and Line;

Intuitive customizable interface;

Instant registration;

Modern and aesthetically pleasing design;

Fast loading of all graphic elements;

Welcome bonuses for every new user and much more!

The Bons Bet App has everything you need to be comfortable using it, from the entertainment sections to the section with nice bonus offers!

Bons Bet APK Download for Android

In order to install the application on your device, you only need access to the Internet and 5 minutes of your time. The installation process is quick and easy, and using our pre-prepared download instructions, you won't have any difficulty at all. Follow the instructions step by step:

1 Download Bons Bet App Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker from your mobile device. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings on your Android device, then in the "Security" tab allow access to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process After accessing the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker, go to the section "Mobile Applications". Then select the desired type of Android device and start the process of downloading the application. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Go to "Downloads" from your device, then locate the downloaded apk files and start the application installation process.

After successfully installing the app, the Bons Bet icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen.

Bons Bet App for Android

The Bons Bet app for Android provides fast and smooth operation on almost any Android device. It is designed in such a way that even a novice can quickly figure out how to use it. Here you will find the full range of entertainment offered by the platform. With the application you will be able to bet anywhere and anytime, absolutely at any time of the day!

System Requirements

Since the application is developed by highly qualified experts and supported by the best and most renowned software representatives in the world, it requires minimal system specifications from your device. In the table you can see the basic technical requirements for Android devices to download Bons Bet App:

Android Available Versions Android 4.1 or later APK File Size, memory space 137 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

We have prepared a list of Android devices on which Bons Bet has been tested. All of these devices guarantee the smooth operation of the application, if you found your device in the list, you can not worry about the process of downloading and using.

The list of supporting devices of the application:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54, Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4 and higher.

If you don't find your device type on the list, don't worry. Check if your device meets the minimum system requirements and if it does, the app will work just as well on your Android device.

Download Bons Bet App for iOS

The Bons Bet app is also available for download on IOS devices. Check your Internet connection and follow the prepared download instructions.

1 Access to the Official Website Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to download the Bons Bet app. Go to website 2 Go to Registration After clicking on the link, you need to go through the registration process. Click the "Register" button and enter all the necessary data. 3 Downloading the Application After successfully completing the registration process. Go to Mobile Apps, then select the desired IOS device type and start the download process. Download the app

After the successful installation of the application, the Bons Bet icon will automatically appear on your IOS device's desktop screen.

Bons Bet App for iOS

The Bons team cares about its customers and fully tries to meet their needs. That's why the app is also available for Iphone and Ipad owners. You can take advantage of a full package of services using the app on your IOS device. From sports betting to a huge range in the online casino section. Using apps you can make big money wherever and whenever you want!

System Requirements

In order to install the application on the IOS device it must also have a minimum system characteristics to ensure high speed and good performance without freezes and glitches.

The minimum technical specifications required for IOS devices to download the Bons Bet app:

IOS Available Versions iOS 9.0 and higher APK File Size, memory space 137 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

The app has already been tested by top experts on some IOS devices. We have prepared a list of these devices, which guarantee a high speed of the Bons Bet app on your device:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S,5c;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11(Pro, Pro Max), 12(Pro, Pro Max), 13(Pro, Pro Max) and newer.

If you didn't find your device model here, most likely the app will also work well if your device has minimal system characteristics.

How to Install Bons Bet App?

It will take you a couple of minutes to install the app. Make sure you are connected to a stable Internet network and follow the step-by-step instructions:

Access the site. Use the pre-caught direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker; Download process. Under "Mobile apps", select the desired device type and start the process of downloading the app; Complete the installation process. Wait a couple of minutes until the app is fully installed on your device.

After successful installation, the Bons Bet icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen.

How to Register in Bons Bet App?

To gain access to all of the functionality of the application, you must become a platform user. The registration process on the platform is quick and easy. It takes a minimal amount of time and usually does not cause difficulties. Use the instructions on the registration process and save your time:

Log in to the Bons Bet app already downloaded on your device; Start the registration process. Click on the "Register" button, enter all the requested data (first name, last name, country, currency, mail, phone number, etc.); Complete the registration process. After entering all the data, click on the "Done" button.

Please note that all of your personal information must be truthful and correct for further use of the platform you will not have problems with account verification and withdrawal.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The platform has a large number of different bonuses and promotions for its users. But the most profitable and pleasant of them is the Welcome Bonus! It is valid and available for all users of the platform, you can use it in two main sections such as sports betting and online casino. Check out all of the Welcome Bonus rules below and get the chance to increase your winnings!

Deposit Bonus Minimum amount of deposit Bonus terms and conditions First deposit 200% cash bonus 500 INR The maximum amount of the INR 5,000 bonus. Wagering bonus of 25 times. Time of action 720 hours. Second deposit 150% cash bonus 5,000 INR The maximum amount of the INR 30,000 bonus. Wagering bonus of 25 times. Time of action 720 hours. Third deposit 100% cash bonus 50,000 INR The maximum amount of the INR 2,00,000,00 bonus. Wagering bonus of 30 times. Time of action 720 hours.

Betting Bonus

Casino Bonus

How to Get a Bonus in Bons Bet App?

Bons Bet platform offers each user the opportunity to get a bonus immediately during the registration process on the platform. In order to get the bonus you need to follow the prepared instructions:

Get access to the Bons Bet app that has already been downloaded to your device; Enter the registration process; Get your bonus!

Done! You now have the opportunity to increase your winnings with the bonus you receive.

Payment Methods

Bons Bet team offers its customers the most popular options for depositing and withdrawing money. The main advantage of the platform is that all deposits are credited to your account instantly, and withdrawals take only 1 to 3 days.

The main payment systems operating in the application Bons Bet:

PayTM;

PayPal;

Bitcoin;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Ecopayz;

PhonePe and others!

Choose your preferred payment system and try your luck with the Bons Bet app!

How to Update Bons Bet App to the Latest Version?

Downloading the application Bons Bet from the link with instructions leading to the official site of the bookmaker, you automatically get its most recent version. Then the application has a fictitious auto-update and performs this process independently. You only need to do two actions:

After successfully installing the application on your device, when there is a new update, you will receive an information notice; You need to sign in to the application from your device and agree to the update.

Done! You now have the latest version of the Bons Bet application installed!

Login

An important point when using the platform is logging in. Without it, you will not be able to use any of the services offered by the platform. Follow the instructions for logging in to the Bons Bet app:

Open the app previously installed on your device; Enter the login and password you made up earlier; Complete the login process by pressing the "Login" button.

Done! You are successfully logged in and the full range of services is available to you.

Bons Bet App Video Review

For a more detailed understanding of the process of downloading and installing the Bons Bet application for Android and iOS devices we have prepared a short video where you can learn everything in detail. Enjoy watching it!

Sports Betting

The sports betting section offers more than 25 different sports disciplines for its Indian customers. Each sport has a separate section on the platform, where you can find all the necessary information about upcoming tournaments and odds.

The main sports disciplines operating in the Bons Bet app:

Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Rugby;

Handball and others.

To find out which of the disciplines have the highest odds and are popular among Indian players, read the information below!

Cricket App

Cricket is the most popular sports discipline among Indian players. This is not surprising since the platform provides the opportunity to bet on the most famous sporting events and tournaments, such as:

Indian Premier League;

SPL;

T20 World Cup;

ICC World Cup;

ODI and others.

Cricket discipline is also available in Live Mode , which allows you to bet in real time and follow the real game.

Basketball App

One of the favorite sports in India. This is confirmed by the fact that the developing events in the game are absolutely unpredictable and this adds even more excitement. Also bets are valid for the biggest sporting events, such as:

NBA;

WNBA;

EuroCup;

Liga ACB;

TBL and much more!

Go to the sports betting section, choose the sport Basketball, place your bet and become part of the world's biggest sporting events!

Football App

Football is a classic sport for betting. But that does not make it any less popular, but on the contrary, it belongs to the most frequently used sports for betting. This is confirmed by the possibility of betting on international events such as:

UEFA Super Cup;

Premier Division;

AFC Champions;

ECS;

Euro 2024;

World Cup;

Ballon dor;

Country Champions and much more!

Also, the Football section supports E-mode, which allows you to bet on such entertainment as Fifa and GT Nations League and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

Ersports is now one of the fastest growing sports disciplines around the world, including India. That's why the Bons Bet platform couldn't help but include this sport in the app's assortment. The most popular cyber games among Indian players are considered to be:

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory and much more!

Be sure to try any of the entertainment available in Esports mode and you'll get unforgettable emotions from the game, and also the opportunity to win a lot of Rupees!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Bons Bet App?

Betting with Bons Bet app on one of the most popular sports disciplines Cricket is very simple and fast. Use our instructions to do it, and you won't have any difficulties at all:

Log in to the app already installed on your device; Enter your login and password to log in; Refill your wallet with at least INR 500; Go to Sports Betting and select Cricket; Explore upcoming matches and odds; Make a bet by depositing the desired amount.

Done! After a successfully played bet, the winning amount will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

In order to use the sports betting section comfortably, the Bons Bet team included not one but several types of bets in the app's assortment. This way you can bet more rationally and win even more Rupees!

The main types of bets active in the Bons Bet app:

Single. The classic type of bet acts on a single outcome of a sporting event. All odds are determined in advance.

Parlay. This type of bet allows you to bet on several independent sporting events. All bets must be played positively in order to win. The loss of one of the results leads to the cancellation of all bets.

System. Allows you to make a set of bets of the same size on several sporting events simultaneously. If at least one bet is unsuccessful, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Choose the type of betting that's right for you and start earning even more rupees betting on the most popular sports events!

Betting Options at the App

The Bons Bet app includes a huge number of different options. All this in order to fully meet the emerging needs of its users. We have compiled a list of all the available functional options on the platform so that you know and can take advantage of each one:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Below we will tell you about each option offered in the app, study the information carefully so you know how to use any of them.

Live Streaming

Gives you the opportunity to bet on sports in real time of the sporting event. It gives even more excitement and unforgettable emotions. Fill up your cats and bet on any of the sports disciplines that support Live Mode.

Push Notifications

Sends notifications about upcoming matches, current bonuses and promotions, and any changes to the platform.

Online Casino Games

Has more than a hundred different gambling activities. is supported by the most famous providers. Offers a wide range of Slots and jackpot games. Fill your wallet and go to the section online casinos to earn a lot of Rupees!

Live Casino

The possibility of playing with a live dealer. You will feel all the realism and the game and plunge into the atmosphere of the big money. Here you can win the biggest amount of money and get unforgettable emotions. Refill your wallet and go to the Live Casino section to experience it for yourself.

Cash-out

Allows you to accumulate winnings and withdraw funds when the odds are not quite favorable in your opinion. In simple words, you can withdraw your betting money even before the event starts.

Live Cricket Betting

Gives you the opportunity to bet on Cricket in real time tournaments. You can watch all the changes in the game and make bets based on the analysis of the current outcome of the match. Fill up your wallet and bet on Cricket in the sports betting section.

Esports Betting

Having a section with Esports allows you to bet on one of the fastest growing sports in sports betting. Fill up your wallet and bet on Esports to increase your winnings.

Pre-Match Betting

Allow you to bet strictly before the match that is already known in advance the odds on a particular outcome.

Multi-Betting

With this option you will be able to bet on several independent sports events. In this case, the odds are multiplied with each other and give you the opportunity in case of losing one or more bets. get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

The application has a whole section with statistics of sports events. Here you can observe the tournament tables, see all the odds and outcomes. This will help you to bet rationally and earn even more on bets.

Bons Bet Casino App

For users who are bored with the usual sports betting the platform offers to use the section Online Casino. Here you can feel the atmosphere of the big money and get great pleasure from the game process. The online casino section includes two main areas:

Slots. Each slot is unique in its own way, has its own design and conditions for free spins.

Live Casino. Gives the opportunity to play with a live dealer.

To learn about the most popular entertainment in India operating in the Online Casino section, read on.

Entertainment at the Casino App

Here you will find more than a hundred options for entertainment for all tastes. The platform has more than 25 top providers and offers the most popular gambling games all over the world. The most popular entertainment in the online casino section among Indian players:

Gold Express;

Lucky Fridays;

Light Night;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Black Jack and much more!

Go to the section online casinos, choose entertainment to your liking and earn more money now!

Bons Bet Mobile Version (Website version)

Bons Bet platform also has a Mobile version of the application, which allows users who can't download the application to their device to take advantage of it. The mobile version provides almost the same range of services as the app itself. It is accessible from any browser installed on your device and does not require any free space or technical specifications.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Each version of the platform is good in its own way to use, but still there are differences between them and they are significant. In the table below you can see how the Mobile version of the app and the app itself differ from each other:

Bons Bet Mobile website Bons Bet App Accessible from any browser Requires installation No ability to send notifications Ability to send notifications Needs longer loading of graphic elements Requires no loading of individual platform elements Does not require installation and loading Requires minimum system requirements from the device

Download Bons Bet for PC

Unfortunately, at the moment the bookmaker does not provide a separate application for PC devices. But the Bons platform has a browser version. You can use it from absolutely any browser installed on your computer. The browser version does not require your PC device to have free memory or any special technical characteristics. You get access to all available entertainment, and the intuitive interface is automatically adjusted to the display of your computer.

Features of Bons Bet App

The Bons Bet app includes a number of distinctive features that allow you to use the platform with even more comfort. We have selected the most unusual features of the platform and will tell you a little about them, read carefully.

24-hour Customer Service

Gives you the opportunity to ask any question and get an immediate response at any time of day! Also, the platform offers not one but several warrants for communication and you can choose any suitable for you!

High Work Speed

The application installed by you on any device does not need additional loading of individual graphic elements. This allows it to work at the fastest speed without glitches or freezes.

Notifications

Receiving notifications is the most advantageous feature, because you get to be the first to know about any changes on the platform. You will be the first to be notified of upcoming matches and tournaments, the highest odds, bonuses and promotions!

How to Use a Bons Bet App?

Since Bons Bet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker it has its own usage policy and some rules. Study carefully the information provided about the rules of using the platform:

Your age must be strictly over 18 years old; The app must be downloaded and installed on your device; You must be a registered user; You must have only one valid account; All data you have entered must be true and correct; You must have access to the Internet in order for the application to work.

Knowing and following all of these rules, you will have no problems using the platform.

Security of the App

The Bons Bet team did a great job in developing the platform's security system. Today, the platform is one of the safest and most legal in India. Here are a few facts that fully confirm it:

SSL security connectivity;

Certification from the Secure Server GoDaddy center;

All personal information provided; by the platform is stored on encrypted hard disks.

With the Bons Bet platform you can have peace of mind and confidence in your security.

Customer Support Service on the Bons Bet Mobile App

The main advantage of the platform is its 24-hour support service. The application has several options for communicating with its customers, this helps to fully meet all the difficulties that arise when using it.

Valid options for contacting Bons Bet's support team:

The ways to contact Details E-mail en_support@bons.com Live Chat Switching to live chat, you can find in the application itself Instagram @bons_india https://instagram.com/bons_india?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Telegram for Casino @Bons Official_IN https://t.me/Bons_Casino Telegram for Sports Betting @Bons India https://t.me/bons_bets_india

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Bons Bet App

In conclusion, we would like to note that when analyzing all the functionalities of the Bons Bet application, it has proved its high rating. The application guarantees fast operation and provides complete security for its users. Therefore, we confidently give the platform the Sportscafe badge!

The Most Common Questions about the Bons Bet App

Especially for Indian users, we have collected the most popular frequently asked questions and answered them. Study carefully and you won't have any difficulty using the platform.

Is Bons Bet App Free to Download in India?

Bons Bet application is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates on the betting market absolutely legally, so everyone can download it absolutely free anywhere in the world, including India.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Bons Bet APK?

By downloading the application from any of the direct links provided in the overview in the installation instructions sections, you get the latest version right away. Further, the application has a self-updating feature.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Verify that the applications have been installed correctly. To do this, refer to the overview section "How to Install Bons Bet App?" to double-check all steps. An important point is the source from which you are downloading applications. In the overview you will find all the links leading to the official download source.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

The Bons Bet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it does not need a separate registration. If you are already a user of the platform, you only need to enter your username and password. If you are a new user, use the review section "How to Register in Bons Bet App?" for a successful registration.

I Can't Manage to Install the Bons Bet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Make sure that the application installation process was performed correctly. Check that your device meets the minimum system specifications. Refer to the overview section "How to Install Bons Bet App?" and follow the instructions provided.

What Should I Do If the Bons Bet App Doesn't Work?

First, try to fix the problem yourself. To do this, double-check the link from which you downloaded the application, it should not be third-party, but correct. All the correct download links can be found in any of the instructions in this review. If you can't fix the problem yourself, contact the 24-hour support team.

How to Update Bons Bet App?

Bones Bet app is developed by highly qualified professionals and supports the automatic update function. Please refer to the section in the overview "How to Update Bons Bet App to the Latest Version?" to enable the function yourself.