Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction NOR 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group of the T20 Blast is set for a clash of the two powerhouse teams, as it will be Northamptonshire going against Somerset. This match will be played on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Gloucestershire by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Somerset is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Worcestershire by 36 runs.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 342 runs in 6 innings at an average of 85.50.

James Sales, from Northamptonshire, has taken 18 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.44.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 320 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.33, and James Sales, who holds 18 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.44. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to regain its winning momentum. For this, the team takes advantage of its recent record against Northamptonshire, which could help them to win. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 342 runs in 6 innings at an average of 85.50, and Daniel Sams, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.77.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 45%

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire has undoubtedly positioned itself as the most dominant team this season. After playing a total of 8 games till now, the team has managed to secure wins in all of them, staying at the top of the table. With the next game being against Somerset, the team will take advantage of its winning streak and home-ground to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 309 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.14, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 204 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.50. Calvin Harrison has taken 13 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 14.69.

On the other hand, Somerset has not been able to stay at its best this season. The team started this campaign well, but it now has just 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 matches. In the next game against Northamptonshire, they will be having advantage of a strong record over them in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 238 runs in 8 innings at an average of 29.75, and Craig Overton, who has scored 77 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.66. Riley Meredith has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.75.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is till now, and shockingly, all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 55% 16° - 27° C 18 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 55% 16° - 27° C 18 kmph

Northamptonshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a strong run throughout the tournament. The team has won all of the five games it has played this season, as the team now aims to continue its winning streak. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 24.33, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 199 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.80.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has not been able to perform well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Ball, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 29, and Will Smeed, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.25.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 320 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.33.

James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this season. He has been able to score 342 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 85.50.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 13.44.

Daniel Sams is holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.77.