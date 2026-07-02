Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction YOR 53 % Chance of Winning LEI 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast will be having an intense game, as it will be Yorkshire going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 5 July at 7:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire will be heading to this game eager to grab a win at their home ground and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be looking at this game as their chance to regain their winning momentum in this season.

Who will win? Yorkshire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 242 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.33.

Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6656 runs in 255 innings at an average of 30.67, and Hasan Ali, who holds 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its recent form against Yorkshire, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 242 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.33, and Ben Green, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.50.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 47%

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has given mixed performances in the current season of the tournament. The team has secured almost equal wins and losses in the games it has played, as it now aims to get back on a winning momentum. In the next game against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as William Luxton, who has scored 571 runs in 27 innings at an average of 21.96, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 555 runs in 38 innings at an average of 19.13. Jafer Chohan has taken 51 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 26.76.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has regained its form for a short while. Due to this reason, the team holds 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum once again. Against Yorkshire, they have a strong record, which could help them to turn the tables to some extent. They have batsmen such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 213 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.42, and Ben Cox, who has scored 140 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.33. Alex Green has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.60.

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 1 game has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Cloudy 75% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 75% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to get back on a winning momentum. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who has taken 287 wickets in 361 innings at an average of 24.87, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 5154 runs in 216 innings at an average of 24.54.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire is now looking for ways through which it could regain its winning momentum. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, aiming to get back on track. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.77, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 139 runs in 8 innings at an average of 17.37.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 6656 runs in 255 innings at an average of 30.67.

Nick Kelly is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire this season. He has managed to score 242 runs in just 8 innings at an average of 40.33.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47.

Ben Green is leading the wicket-taking charts for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 28.50.