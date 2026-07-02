Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
YOR
53%
Chance of Winning
LEI
47%
Parimatch
T20
Headingley
Who will win?
Facts:
- Leicestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.
- Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 242 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.33.
- Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6656 runs in 255 innings at an average of 30.67, and Hasan Ali, who holds 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its recent form against Yorkshire, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 242 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.33, and Ben Green, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.50.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 53%
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 47%
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire has given mixed performances in the current season of the tournament. The team has secured almost equal wins and losses in the games it has played, as it now aims to get back on a winning momentum. In the next game against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as William Luxton, who has scored 571 runs in 27 innings at an average of 21.96, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 555 runs in 38 innings at an average of 19.13. Jafer Chohan has taken 51 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 26.76.
On the other hand, Leicestershire has regained its form for a short while. Due to this reason, the team holds 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum once again. Against Yorkshire, they have a strong record, which could help them to turn the tables to some extent. They have batsmen such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 213 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.42, and Ben Cox, who has scored 140 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.33. Alex Green has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.60.
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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 1 game has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 173, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.
Yorkshire and Leicestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Patel Rishi
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Turner Ashton
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Green Ben
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Ali Hasan
bowler
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Davey Josh
all rounder
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Hull Josh
bowler
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Green Alex M
no information yet
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to get back on a winning momentum. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who has taken 287 wickets in 361 innings at an average of 24.87, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 5154 runs in 216 innings at an average of 24.54.
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire is now looking for ways through which it could regain its winning momentum. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, aiming to get back on track. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.77, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 139 runs in 8 innings at an average of 17.37.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire
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Leicestershire
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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Jonny Bairstow will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 6656 runs in 255 innings at an average of 30.67.
Nick Kelly is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire this season. He has managed to score 242 runs in just 8 innings at an average of 40.33.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Hasan Ali will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 357 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 20.47.
Ben Green is leading the wicket-taking charts for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 28.50.
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