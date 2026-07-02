Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
GLA
56%
Chance of Winning
WOR
44%
Parimatch
T20
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- Glamorgan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire, losing just one.
- Matthew Waite, from Worcestershire, has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.92.
- Kiran Carlson, from Glamorgan, has scored 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01.
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Glamorgan will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 122 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 27.02. On the other hand, Worcestershire will also aim to extend its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 215 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.83, and Matthew Waite, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.92.
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 56%
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 44%
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Glamorgan has managed to showcase some of the best performances in this tournament. Having secured more wins than losses this season, the team now aims to extend its winning momentum in the upcoming match. With the match being against Worcestershire, they will be taking home-ground advantage and also have been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 1848 runs in 79 innings at an average of 32.42, and Will Smale, who has scored 677 runs in 34 innings at an average of 19.91. Mason Crane has secured 144 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 22.45.
On the other hand, Worcestershire has not been able to continue its winning momentum. The team holds 4 wins and 4 losses in the 8 games it has played, and now aims to continue its winning momentum. Now in the next game against Glamorgan, they will be eager to continue their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Adam Hose, who has scored 174 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.75, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 149 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.28. Usama Mir has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.16.
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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which means Glamorgan takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 12 T20Is, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Glamorgan and Worcestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Smale William
wicket keeper
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Dickson Sean
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Neesham James
all rounder
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Crane Mason
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Team Form
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has shown strong form in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who holds 86 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 25.70, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 1209 runs in 53 innings at an average of 27.47.
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has managed to regain its winning momentum in the previous game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.57, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 152 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan
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Worcestershire
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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Kiran Carlson will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01.
Sikandar Raza is the leading run-scorer for Worcestershire in this season. He has managed to score 215 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 35.83.
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the next game. He has managed to take 122 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 27.02.
Matthew Waite is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take 13 wickets in just 7 innings at an average of 18.92.
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