Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction GLA 56 % Chance of Winning WOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group of the T20 Blast is about to feature an intense game for the cricket fans, as it will be Glamorgan going against Worcestershire. This match is all set to be played on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan will be taking the home-ground advantage in this game, eager to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Worcestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 46 runs.

Who will win? Glamorgan Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire, losing just one.

Matthew Waite, from Worcestershire, has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.92.

Kiran Carlson, from Glamorgan, has scored 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Worcestershire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 122 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 27.02. On the other hand, Worcestershire will also aim to extend its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 215 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.83, and Matthew Waite, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.92.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 56%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 44%

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has managed to showcase some of the best performances in this tournament. Having secured more wins than losses this season, the team now aims to extend its winning momentum in the upcoming match. With the match being against Worcestershire, they will be taking home-ground advantage and also have been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 1848 runs in 79 innings at an average of 32.42, and Will Smale, who has scored 677 runs in 34 innings at an average of 19.91. Mason Crane has secured 144 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 22.45.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has not been able to continue its winning momentum. The team holds 4 wins and 4 losses in the 8 games it has played, and now aims to continue its winning momentum. Now in the next game against Glamorgan, they will be eager to continue their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Adam Hose, who has scored 174 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.75, and Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 149 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.28. Usama Mir has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.16.

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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which means Glamorgan takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 12 T20Is, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Worcestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 72% 15° - 22° C 21 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 72% 15° - 22° C 21 kmph

Glamorgan and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has shown strong form in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who holds 86 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 25.70, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 1209 runs in 53 innings at an average of 27.47.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has managed to regain its winning momentum in the previous game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.57, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 152 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.

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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1956 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.01.

Sikandar Raza is the leading run-scorer for Worcestershire in this season. He has managed to score 215 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 35.83.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the next game. He has managed to take 122 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 27.02.

Matthew Waite is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take 13 wickets in just 7 innings at an average of 18.92.