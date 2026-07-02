Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction DUR 51 % Chance of Winning NOT 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast is about to have another exciting game this weekend, as Durham will be hosting Nottinghamshire in their next match. This match will be played on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham will be heading to this game with the home-ground advantage and eager to come out victorious. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be heading to this game eager to continue its winning streak. Which team comes out victorious in the next game?

Who will win? Durham Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire and Durham have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Alex Lees, from Durham, has scored 2853 runs in 108 innings at an average of 29.71.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 105 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 17.80.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will look forward to coming out victorious. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 2853 runs in 108 innings at an average of 29.71, and Matthew Potts, who holds 102 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 23.23. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be standing as a close contender in this game. The team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 3352 runs in 115 innings at an average of 31.62, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 105 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 17.80.

Durham Chances of Winning: 51%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 49%

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has not been able to display its best performances this season. The team has secured more losses than wins in this tournament, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. Against Nottinghamshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 1657 runs in 85 innings at an average of 23.67, and Graham Clark, who has scored 3791 runs in 156 innings at an average of 25.96. Kasey Aldridge has taken 20 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 22.25.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has been on a solid run in North Group this season. Even though they didn't have a good start, they were able to regain their winning momentum at its best and make it to the top of the table. Using the same winning momentum, the team will now be looking forward to beating Durham in the next game. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 3110 runs in 162 innings at an average of 25.08, and George Linde, who has scored 2920 runs in 198 innings at an average of 19.59. Mohammad Amir has taken 429 wickets in 359 innings at an average of 22.54.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Nottinghamshire will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Nottinghamshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% 16° - 20° C 19 kmph

Light Rain 78% 16° - 20° C 19 kmph

Durham and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham is looking for ways to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to find its rhythm once again. They have players such as Callum Parkinson, who holds 177 wickets in 144 innings at an average of 21.73, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 4815 runs in 217 innings at an average of 25.88.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have become an unstoppable force in the current stages of the tournament. Having a winning streak in their recent games, the team will aim to continue it even in the next game. They have players such as George Linde, who holds 226 wickets in 247 innings at an average of 26.37, and Joe Clarke, who has scored 6180 runs in 252 innings at an average of 25.85.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Alex Lees will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 2853 runs in 108 innings at an average of 29.71.

George Munsey from Nottinghamshire will be a key batter in the next game. He has managed to score 3352 runs in just 115 innings at an average of 31.62.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 102 wickets in 83 innings in his T20 career at an average of 23.23.

Mohammad Ali will be a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has managed to take 105 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 17.80.