Hampshire vs Kent T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction HAM 53 % Chance of Winning KEN 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is set for a rematch between two classy teams in the South Group, as it will be Hampshire going against Kent. This match will be played on 5 July at 8:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kent by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Kent will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win over Hampshire.

Who will win? Hampshire Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.

Scott Currie, from Hampshire, has taken 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.60.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 8073 runs in 389 innings at an average of 24.76.

Hampshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 243 runs in 8 innings at an average of 34.71, and Scott Currie, who holds 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.60. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to secure another win over Hampshire. Their record over them has been strong, which could help them to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 8073 runs in 389 innings at an average of 24.76, and Matt Milnes, who holds 69 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 27.56.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Kent Chances of Winning: 47%

Hampshire vs Kent Prediction 5 Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has been one of the best performing teams in the South Group. The team has played eight games till now, out of which they have managed to win six and lost the remaining two. With a strong record in this season and taking the home-ground advantage in the next game, the team will be a contender to win the next game. They have batsmen such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 211 runs in 6 innings at an average of 70.33, and James Vince, who has scored 222 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.71. Chris Wood has taken 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.75.

On the other hand, Kent has not been able to perform well in this season. The team has lost the majority of the matches it has played this season, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Noting its record against Hampshire, they will be heading to the game as a close contender. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 757 runs in 39 innings at an average of 25.23, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 2553 runs in 102 innings at an average of 27.15. Grant Stewart has taken 95 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 26.63.

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Hampshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Kent will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 54% 15° - 28° C 16 kmph

Partly Sunny 54% 15° - 28° C 16 kmph

Hampshire and Kent Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire just got its winning momentum affected with the recent game. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Fuller, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 40.85, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 183 runs in 8 innings at an average of 45.75.

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 59 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 22, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 5272 runs in 185 innings at an average of 30.29.

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Hampshire vs Kent Top Batters

Joe Weatherley is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this season. He has managed to score 243 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 34.71.

Sam Billings will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 8073 runs in the shortest format of the game in 389 innings at an average of 24.76.

Hampshire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 13.60.

Matt Milnes is the key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 69 wickets in 64 T20 innings at an average of 27.56.