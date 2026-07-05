Raza Ali Dar
batsman
|Full name:
|Raza Ali Dar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|85
|45
|Innings
|73
|76
|33
|Overs
|333.4
|524.1
|100.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|56
|12
|1
|Runs
|1043
|2686
|645
|Wickets
|19
|78
|28
|Avg
|54.89
|34.43
|23.03
|SR
|105.36
|40.32
|21.5
|Eco
|3.12
|5.12
|6.42
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|85
|45
|Innings
|116
|78
|32
|Not outs
|8
|13
|6
|Runs
|2976
|2244
|487
|Balls Faced
|6804
|2869
|471
|Avg
|27.55
|34.52
|18.73
|SR
|43.73
|78.21
|103.39
|Fours
|339
|163
|41
|Fifties
|17
|15
|0
|Sixies
|18
|28
|11
|Highest
|183
|117
|45
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0