Raza Ali Dar

Raza Ali Dar

batsman

Full name:Raza Ali Dar
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Michigan Cricket Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches698545
Innings737633
Overs333.4524.1100.2
Balls---
Maidens56121
Runs10432686645
Wickets197828
Avg54.8934.4323.03
SR105.3640.3221.5
Eco3.125.126.42
BB243
4w030
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches698545
Innings1167832
Not outs8136
Runs29762244487
Balls Faced68042869471
Avg27.5534.5218.73
SR43.7378.21103.39
Fours33916341
Fifties17150
Sixies182811
Highest18311745
Hundreds210

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