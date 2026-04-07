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International career

Arjun Tendulkar was born on 24 September 1999 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He is an Indian cricketer known for his left-handed fast-medium bowling and left-handed batting in the lower order. As the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has built his path in domestic cricket. He currently plays for Goa and has earlier represented Mumbai and its junior teams. Since 2021, he has been associated with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and made his IPL debut in 2023.

Leagues Participation

Arjun Tendulkar has been connected with the Indian Premier League through the Mumbai Indians since 2021. His time in the IPL has had ups and downs, including injury and his first game.

Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar in the 2021 auction for Rs 20 lakhs. But he could not play that season because of an injury. In February 2022, the Mumbai Indians bought him again for Rs 30 lakhs, but he did not play any matches that year.

He made his IPL debut on 16 April 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. In that match, he bowled two overs and gave 17 runs without taking a wicket. Two days later, on 18 April 2023, he got his first IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar from Sunrisers Hyderabad. He took two more wickets during the 2023 season, and the Mumbai Indians kept him for the 2024 season.

In 2024, he was expected to play more but missed one game because of a dog bite. In the 2025 auction, his base price was Rs 30 lakhs, but no team bid for him. Later, the Mumbai Indians signed him again at the base price.

Year Team Notes 2021 Mumbai Indians Bought for Rs 20 lakhs; missed season due to injury 2022 Mumbai Indians Bought for Rs 30 lakhs; did not play any matches 2023 Mumbai Indians Made debut, took first wicket, played some matches 2024 Mumbai Indians Retained; missed a game because of a dog bite 2025 Mumbai Indians No bids in auction; signed by Mumbai Indians again

Domestic career

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket journey started young, with his father, Sachin, enrolling him in a coaching club at age eight. He played his first match in January 2010 at an Under-13 tournament in Pune. By November 2011, while representing his school, Dhirubhai Ambani International, he took 8 wickets for 22 runs. Earlier that year, he played his first national-level match at the Cadence Trophy in Pune. In June 2012, Arjun scored his first century in an Under-14 match for Khar Gymkhana.

He was selected for a BCCI Under-14 West Zone league match in 2014. Arjun made his India Under-19 debut against Sri Lanka in 2018. His professional T20 debut came on 15 January 2021 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 1 wicket for 34 runs in three overs. In September 2021, he joined the Mumbai senior squad and was part of their 22-man Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team.

In August 2022, Arjun switched from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the domestic season. He played for Goa in the 2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On 12 November 2022, he made his List A debut for Goa against Andhra at Alur, and a day later, on 13 December 2022, he made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan. In that match, he scored his maiden century, hitting 120 runs off 207 balls.

Since then, Arjun has played multiple matches for Goa in all formats. His last recorded first-class match was against Arunachal in November 2024, his most recent List A match was against Manipur in December 2024, and his latest T20 game was against Andhra in November 2024.

In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun had a tough start playing for Goa. In the opening match against Mumbai, he gave away 48 runs in four overs without taking a wicket and scored only 9 runs. Goa lost that match by 26 runs.

Records and achievements

Arjun Tendulkar has reached some important moments in his cricket career. His work in domestic cricket and the IPL shows he is improving as a player. Here are his main records and achievements by year:

2022

On December 13, he played his first first-class match in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan and scored 120 runs from 207 balls.

2023

On April 16, he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.



He took his first IPL wicket by getting Bhuvneshwar Kumar out in a match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2024

In the Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat, he took 4 wickets and scored 45 runs from 70 balls, showing strong all-round skills.



During the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, he took 5 wickets in a match against Arunachal Pradesh.



He also scored 120 runs in a game against Rajasthan that season.



In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took 4 wickets for just 10 runs against Hyderabad.



He won the Player of the Match award, which his father Sachin Tendulkar gave him.

Personal life

Arjun Tendulkar was born in Mumbai in 1999 to Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar. He has an older sister named Sara. Growing up in a family that loves cricket, Arjun got a lot of attention for both his life and his career.

Family

His parents are Sachin Tendulkar, a famous former Indian cricketer, and Anjali Tendulkar. He has one sister, Sara. Arjun met Danielle in 2009 at the MCC Cricket Academy in London. She used to bowl to him when he was about 10 years old.

Finance

Arjun’s net worth is about $3 million. He lives with his family in a big house in Bandra West, Mumbai. In 2024, his car collection included a Porsche Cayenne, BMW i8, Nissan GTR, and Ferrari 360 Modena, all worth several million rupees.

Scandals

In 2023, Arjun supported the cricket rule called Mankading, saying it is part of the game’s rules. That year, he was also bitten by a dog during a meeting with player Yudhir Singh. In 2018, he was sent off in his first match for India’s Under-19 team because he did not perform well.

Fans

Arjun has many fans, with more than 580,000 followers on Instagram.