Joseph Edward Root was born on December 30, 1990. He plays cricket for England and Yorkshire in domestic competitions. Among all active Test players, Root has scored the most runs. He ranks fifth in the history of Test cricket for total runs and holds the highest number of Test runs for England.

Root stands out as one of the best batsmen of his generation and is widely seen as one of England’s finest ever. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, he scored more runs than any other English player, helping England win the title. By mid-2024, he reached the top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings on nine different occasions.

He began his Test career in 2012 and played his first One Day International the following year. Root also appeared in Twenty20 internationals for England from 2012 until 2019. From early 2017 to 2022, he captained England’s Test side, leading in 64 matches with 27 victories and 26 defeats. When England played their 1,000th Test in 2018, Root was named among the country’s all-time best Test players by the England and Wales Cricket Board. In 2021, he earned awards as the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World.

Root bats right-handed. He started his career opening the innings but mostly bats in the middle order now. His 36 Test centuries and 18 ODI centuries are the most by any English batsman. In June 2022, Root became only the second English player and the 14th in the world to cross 10,000 Test runs. Alongside Harry Brook, he set the world record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership in Tests, scoring 454 runs together—a partnership ranking fourth highest in Test cricket history. With James Anderson, Root also holds England’s record for the highest tenth-wicket partnership at 198 runs. He leads England’s run-scoring in World Cups and is the only English player to surpass 1,000 runs in the tournament. In addition to batting, Root occasionally bowls off-spin.