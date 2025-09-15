Top Cricket Franchises in the World

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overtook Mumbai Indians to become the biggest cricket franchise globally in 2025. The team’s strong fan loyalty, steady performances on the field, and the lasting influence of MS Dhoni helped it rise. CSK is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was one of the first eight teams when the IPL began in 2008.

The team is known for its consistent success and a massive fanbase called the "Yellove" community, which spans across continents. Home matches happen at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also called Chepauk. This stadium draws large crowds and contributes significantly to the franchise’s income. Chennai Super Kings remains one of the most successful and popular teams in IPL history.