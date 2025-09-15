First-Class Crickets Greatest Run Scorers

Sunil Gavaskar, known as the Little Master, stands first on the list of India’s first-class cricket run scorers with over 25,000 runs in 348 matches. His long career showed how steady and patient batting can bring great success in this format. Many players in the future would look up to his way of building innings and staying at the crease for long hours.

Gavaskar was born on 10 July 1949. He played for both the Indian national team and Mumbai from 1971 until 1987. Many cricket followers see him as one of the best opening batters of all time. His strong technique helped him face the fast bowlers of his era, and his record against the West Indies shows this well. He reached an average of 65.45 against them. Some of his hundreds came when the West Indies’ strongest fast bowlers were not playing together, but his overall performances against them stayed at a high level.

His time as captain changed the Indian team’s style. India won the 1984 Asia Cup and the 1985 World Championship of Cricket under his leadership. Still, there were periods when the captaincy shifted between Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. One of these changes happened only six months before Kapil led India to the 1983 World Cup title.

Outside cricket, Gavaskar was once the Sheriff of Mumbai. His work and skill on the cricket field were honoured with awards like the Arjuna Award and the Padma Bhushan. In 2009, his name was added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, and in 2012, he received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the highest recognition from the BCCI for former players. Fans and cricket experts often called him Sunny, and that name is still linked to him today.