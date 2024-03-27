Cricket's Circus: Strange On-Field Reactions Captured on Camera

(Suryakumar Yadav making a funny expression on camera while eating something)

The game of cricket has always entertained millions of people worldwide. Be it through classy shots, brilliant bowling spells, breathtaking catches, or through funny reactions on the field, the game has got something for everyone. Yes, we are talking about the funny reactions or the incidents that have got the eyes of the fans and the memes that they make through it. With cameras all around, these moments give us a glimpse into the real feelings of the players and the unpredictable nature of the game. Join us as we explore the fun and excitement of cricket's circus, where every match is full of surprises. It's like a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat. So, come on in and experience the magic of cricket's circus – it's a show you won't want to miss!

Top Reactions That Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Now, We are going behind the scenes to see the funniest moments in the game as we have listed the best incidents or the reactions that will be making you laugh. Let’s revisit these unforgettable moments that promise to bring a smile to your face. It's time to kick back, relax, and enjoy the comedic brilliance that unfolds both on and off the pitch.

1. Ishant Sharma’s funny face against Australia

It was day 2 of the Bangalore test between India and Australia in 2017 when Ishant Sharma was caught in a funny act while bowling to the Australian captain Steve Smith. In the 26th over of the game, the Australian captain missed a ball and was mocked by the Indian bowler which agitated him. To this, he defended the next ball in front of Ishant Sharma and made a weird face to which Ishant Sharma replied with this gesture. Steve Smith has the habit of making weird positions and gestures while batting which looks to be quite challenging for the bowler.

(Ishant Sharma mocking Steve Smith during the Bangalore Test)

During the early hours of play, the tall bowler amused the Australian batsmen, including skipper Steve Smith and opener Matt Renshaw, with his funny facial expressions. This lighthearted exchange didn't go unnoticed, as the Aussies playfully responded. India's captain, Virat Kohli, couldn't help but smile at the banter between Ishant and the Australians. Soon, Ishant's antics became a hit on social media, with his pictures going viral. Despite the scorching heat on the field, these humorous interactions added a touch of levity to an otherwise intense day of Test cricket.

2. Pollard coming out with a tape on his mouth

West Indies players have always been at the top of the game with their sense of humour and the same was done by Kieron Pollard during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2015. In the second innings of the game when Bangalore was batting, Kieron Pollard was constantly having a go at his West Indies teammate Chris Gayle by sledging him and hence making sure that Gayle made a mistake by giving away his wicket.

(Kieron Pollard coming out on the field with tape on his mouth)

When asked to keep quiet and maintain distance, Pollard took a humorous approach. He grabbed some tape and stuck it over his mouth, signalling his commitment to silence. Throughout the match, Pollard kept his mouth taped shut, only removing it briefly to communicate with teammates. The sight of him with taped lips had everyone in splits like the Bangalore crowd, commentators, and Mumbai players alike. However, one person didn't find it amusing and he was Gayle.

3. Krunal Pandya making a funny face during the IPL match

Coming to the IPL 2020, Krunal Pandya was the man who took the Internet by blaze as his reaction while coming out to bat against Rajasthan Royals got the people laughing. In the match, Mumbai Indians managed to post a target of 193 runs and bundled out the Royals team for just 136 runs and hence getting the win with them. However, the thing that made it to the new headlines was the facial expression of Krunal Pandya that he made during the game going in the Indian Premier League out there.

(Krunal Pandya’s expression during the game against Rajasthan Royals)

As Krunal faced the spinner helmetless, he couldn't resist pulling a funny face, catching the attention of thousands of fans. His goofy expression brought smiles to the crowd, lightening the mood in the midst of the game's intensity. With this playful act, Krunal not only entertained the spectators but also added a moment of fun to the match. Despite the lack of protective gear, his boldness in pulling off such a stunt left everyone impressed.

4. Funny banter between Kieron Pollard and David Warner

Indian Premier League has always been at the top of the list in entertaining the crowd and the banter between Kieron Pollard along with David Warner was the one that all cricketing fans enjoyed. Coming to the matter, it was an IPL match in 2013 when Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians and coming to the bowling, Kieron Pollard bowled a straight delivery to David Warner which was missed by the batter and hence the crowd erupted for the reaction between both the players.

(David Warner and Kieron Pollard were involved in a funny incident)

During a memorable moment, Kieron Pollard approached the batter, but before any words were exchanged, David Warner surprised him with a flying kiss. Pollard, in jest, responded with an exaggerated "Ewww" gesture, much to the amusement of everyone in the stadium. The playful interaction between the two players quickly became a highlight of the match, eliciting laughter from fans all around. This lighthearted exchange showcased the camaraderie and fun that can be found amidst the competitive atmosphere of cricket.

5. Virat Kohli’s reaction to Mukesh Kumar’s delivery

On the field of cricket, Virat Kohli has always been an animated character and has made full use of opportunities to show his funny side to the public. In the test series against South Africa in 2023-24, India was bowling and the over was being done by Mukesh Kumar when he bowled a delivery to Tristan Stubbs and it went below the bat as the pitch wasn’t offering any bounce to the bowlers and hence the batting was getting difficult for the batters here.

(Virat Kohli’s reaction to the delivery of Mukesh Kumar against South Africa)

In a widely shared video online, Virat Kohli provided a funny moment during a cricket match. Kohli, seen removing his sunglasses, couldn't resist making a funny face, causing laughter among fans and commentators. Even Kohli himself chuckled when his reaction appeared on the stadium's big screen. His playful response was triggered by the unpredictable bounce of the ball on the pitch, with one delivery surprisingly staying low. Bowlers from both teams relished the favourable conditions throughout the match, resulting in a day of enjoyable cricket filled with light-hearted moments.