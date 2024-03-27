Unforgettable Bowler Reactions on Taking Wickets

(Mohammad Shami making a funny reaction after taking a wicket)

When a batter reaches his century, the celebrations are often energetic and shows that he is elated to earn this record. They have the chance to celebrate accordingly and hence it makes the game an amazing one for them. But for the bowlers, it is said that their aggressive celebrations are not much allowed due to the ICC laws being strict for them. This is where the bowlers have now found the idea of coming up with funny celebrations that often bring out the humour and laughter among the fans. By infusing humour into their celebrations, bowlers inject a sense of fun and light-heartedness into the game, enhancing the overall entertainment value for fans. Let's explore some of the most entertaining and memorable bowler celebrations that have captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

List of the best celebrations done by the bowlers

Bowlers bring excitement to cricket with their celebrations after taking a wicket. These moments entertain fans and add drama to the game. Let's explore five instances of bowlers and their funny wicket celebrations, showing the fun side of cricket. From silly dances to playful gestures, these moments highlight the camaraderie between players and bring smiles to everyone watching. They remind us that cricket is not just about competition but also about having fun and enjoying the game together.

1. Tabraiz Shamsi - Shoe phone call

In the game of cricket, Tabraiz Shamsi has introduced a new type of celebration and it has been entertaining for the fans who love to see something new. The left-arm bowler has been one of the best spinners for the South African team and has made his impact felt on the slow and turning pitches of the Asian countries. Tabraiz Shamsi, a left-arm spinner from South Africa, has introduced a unique celebration ritual when taking a wicket: using his shoe as a phone. Similar to how Daniel Ricciardo celebrates F1 race wins by drinking champagne from his race boot, Shamsi removes his shoe and pretends to make a call with it.

(Tabraiz Shamsi with Shoe phone call celebration against India)

This quirky celebration has made headlines, sometimes overshadowing the wicket itself. Shamsi has employed this celebration on various occasions, including during a match against India in 2019 after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, and against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL 2017, where he took an important catch on the boundary. Despite the fun antics, Shamsi is a skilled bowler known for his guile and accuracy, regularly representing South Africa in ODIs and T20s.

2. Brett Lee - High Jump

One of the most feared bowlers and a loved Australian cricketer, Brett Lee was the player who used to bowl really fast and his bowling was enough to scare opponents. With the pace and accuracy that he had, it was always a tough time for the batters out there. Facing him was like facing a fast train! But off the field, fans loved him for his friendly nature. He was always smiling and having fun. Despite scaring batters on the pitch, he was a kind person. People admired him for his passion for cricket. Throughout his career, Lee entertained fans with his amazing performances. He left a big mark on cricket history and inspired many young players.

(Brett Lee marking his jumping celebration)

However, the best thing about him which was loved by everyone was his funny celebration where he used to jump in excitement after picking a wicket. His jump used to be so perfect and was loved by the fans who used to copy it. Beyond being a great bowler, Lee's energetic celebrations brought joy to fans everywhere. His antics made cricket even more fun to watch, creating memories that fans will always cherish. Whether he was bowling fast or celebrating a wicket, Lee's presence on the field always brought smiles to faces.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - Side Pose

The funniest cricketer who has got a big fanbase with him is Yuzvendra Chahal who has the knack of making people laugh through his amazing words and poses. His pose lying on his side has turned into a viral meme, even inspiring players like Jos Buttler to copy it in social media videos. Chahal, known for his competitive spirit on the field, has also made a mark in the social media world. His celebration started when he was a sub for India, caught lying on the side beyond the boundary, and it's been stuck since then.

(Yuzvendra Chahal’s iconic celebration)

Chahal often brings this celebration to IPL matches, especially when playing for teams like RCB and RR. Despite his fun-loving nature, Chahal is a skilled cricketer, delivering strong performances for India in white-ball cricket and the IPL. With this celebration, he has been loved widely by the fans and hence he will be looking to continue it for the fans who have always looked at him as a tough bowler who knows how to pick up the wickets in the big matches.

4. Sreesanth - Banging the pitch

Sreesanth was one of the most animated characters on the cricket field and his celebrations were always a treat to watch. With sublime bowling action and the knack of performing well for the team, he used to provide some of the best moments to the fans. One memorable moment was during the ICC World T20 2007 against Australia. Sreesanth's fiery spell saw him dismiss both Australian openers, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. His energy peaked after getting Hayden out, and he unleashed an unusual celebration by vigorously pounding his palm on the pitch.

(Sreesanth celebrating after getting Hayden out)

This celebration showcased Sreesanth's passion and intensity on the field, leaving a lasting impression on fans. His ability to deliver under pressure and seize key wickets demonstrated his value as a player. Despite occasional controversies, Sreesanth's contributions to the game remain noteworthy. Whether it was his spirited celebrations or crucial performances, Sreesanth left an indelible mark on cricket, earning both admiration and acclaim from fans and fellow players alike.