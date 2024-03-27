An Exclusive Dinner Invitation: Dine with Cricket Stars at Their Exclusive Restaurants

(Sachin Tendulkar having lunch at his restaurant)

What if you get a chance to have dinner with your favourite cricket star at their restaurant? Sounds interesting na! Yes, you have the chance to get one such night as there are many cricketers who own restaurants in the city where they live. After earning well from the game of cricket, the cricketers have invested their money by building up the restaurants and hence it allows the fans to have a closer look at their favourite stars. The sport's immense popularity propels cricketers to national stardom, making them the highest-earning athletes in their homelands. With fame and fortune at their disposal, many cricketers pursue their passions beyond the field.

List of cricketers who have their own restaurants

Some cricketers, known for their love of food, venture into the restaurant business. This move allows them to share their culinary delights with food enthusiasts while diversifying their portfolios. From fine dining establishments to cozy eateries, these restaurants offer patrons a taste of both delicious cuisines and cricketing greatness. By leveraging their fame and resources, cricketers-turned-restaurateurs contribute to the vibrant culinary scene of their countries. Below, we have listed down the players who are running their own restaurants and have invested their money wisely.

1. Kapil Dev’s restaurant in Patna

The winning captain of the 1983 World Cup and the player who inspired the upcoming generations to take up this sport, Kapil Dev has been the man who is a foodie and loves to spend his money on food. Following retirement, Kapil Dev found new avenues in coaching and commentary. Today, he shares his insights as a cricket expert for a popular news channel. Beyond the screen, Kapil Dev's love for the game extends to his ownership of Elevens, a cricket-themed restaurant nestled in Patna. Established in 2008, Elevens serves up a delectable blend of Indian, Pan-Asian, and continental cuisines.

(Kapil Dev’s restaurant in Patna)

With a refined bar and lounge, the restaurant provides the perfect setting for family gatherings and social gatherings, earning accolades as one of Patna's beloved hotspots. Through Elevens, Kapil Dev continues to bridge his passion for cricket with hospitality, welcoming guests to savour good food and great company. His enduring presence in the cricketing world and commitment to community make Kapil Dev a revered figure both on and off the field.

2. Suresh Raina’s restaurant in Amsterdam

Suresh Raina, also known as "Mr. IPL," has ventured into the restaurant business by investing in a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Inspired by his love for cricket and food, Raina fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening his own restaurant. This new venture represents a significant milestone for Raina, allowing him to explore his interests beyond the cricket field. Located in the bustling city of Amsterdam, the restaurant aims to offer patrons a unique dining experience that blends Raina's passion for cricket with diverse culinary flavours.

(Suresh Raina’s restaurant in Amsterdam)

Raina's eatery boasts an extensive menu featuring mouthwatering Indian delicacies such as hot samosas, dahi bhalla, pani puri, soups, jeera rice, and veg biryani. With his restaurant, Raina aims to bring the authentic flavours of India to Amsterdam, catering to both locals and tourists alike. His dedication to providing top-quality Indian cuisine reflects his passion for food and hospitality.

3. MS Dhoni’s restaurant in Bangalore

India’s former captain and the man who is referred to as “Captain Cool”, MS Dhoni is one such name who has been at the top of the Indian cricketing history. After retiring from International cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni started looking for investing opportunities and it was a restaurant that gathered his attention. Dhoni's endorsement helped Shaka Harry gain popularity, especially among travellers passing through Bangalore airport. With Dhoni's backing, the restaurant attracted a steady stream of customers eager to try its plant-based meat offerings.

(MS Dhoni during the launch of his restaurant)

Shaka Harry's focus on providing delicious and sustainable vegan options struck a chord with health-conscious individuals across India. As more people seek healthier and more environmentally friendly dining choices, the restaurant's presence has become increasingly influential in promoting a plant-based lifestyle. Through its collaboration with Dhoni, Shaka Harry continues to inspire individuals to embrace veganism and make conscious dietary choices.

4. Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot

India has been blessed to have some of the best players in their team and Ravindra Jadeja is one such player who made his debut for the Indian team in 2009 and since then he has been rated highly. In 2012, Ravindra Jadeja launched the restaurant named “Jaddu’s Food Field” and it offers a diverse range of cuisines and has garnered a reputation among cricket enthusiasts in the city. The restaurant underwent a significant overhaul in 2018 to address the issues raised during the inspection.

(Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot)

Since then, it has been operating smoothly, maintaining high standards of hygiene and quality. In a 2018 interview with Sportstar, Naina Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's sister, revealed an interesting tradition at the restaurant. She shared that whenever the Indian all-rounder performs exceptionally well in matches, customers are treated to complimentary desserts as a token of appreciation.

5. Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Juhu

The King of cricket and one of the best batters of this decade, Virat Kohli has made his name in the cricketing world and he is the player who has always taken his team to the top of the games. Just like his career on the field, he has made sure that he invests in some of the best possible ways to generate revenue and hence he has opened One8 Commune which is a chain of restaurants. In 2022, One8 Commune made its debut in Mumbai by opening its first restaurant at the iconic Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Juhu.

(Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Juhu)

Since then, the popular restaurant brand has expanded its presence to Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, becoming a go-to destination for food lovers across India. Focusing on catering to vegetarians, One8 Commune offers a wide array of delicious vegetarian dishes, complemented by a diverse selection of beverages. The restaurant prides itself on its extensive menu featuring a variety of global cuisines, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.