Indian Cricketers and Their Million-Dollar Car Collection

(Virat Kohli in his Audi R8 car)

Since the start of the Indian Premier League, Indian cricket has grown to new heights in terms of skill, money, and fame. Cricketers have been able to get some of the expensive things for their families with the money earned through the league as it offers lucrative contracts to them. From gleaming sports cars to sleek SUVs, these cricket superstars have spared no expense in curating their dream car collections and the IPL changed cricket for many players, making them famous and rich. These cars aren't just for driving as they're symbols of success and they show how hard these players worked to get where they are. Behind the wheel of their fancy rides, Indian cricketers feel proud and successful. Their cars are a reminder of how far they've come and how much they've achieved.

List of the Players with the most expensive cars

Talking about expensive cars, we will be taking the list that will have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and many more who have been brilliant on the field. These players have not only achieved remarkable success in cricket but have also indulged in luxury off the field, with their impressive car collections. Let’s take a closer look at the impressive fleet of cars owned by these cricketing legends, offering a glimpse into their off-field pursuits and extravagant lifestyles.

1. Hardik Pandya has a Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The star all-rounder of the Indian team and the captain of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya is the player who has been one of the most prolific players of the game. However, off the field too, he has been at the top of the game as among his car collection, he has a Lamborghini Huracan Evo which is a sleek car with a powerful 5.2-liter V10 engine that pumps out 631 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. This car is a dream for many car enthusiasts because of its striking design and impressive performance. Apart from the Huracan Evo, Pandya has other cool cars in his collection too. Each car represents a milestone in his cricketing journey and shows his love for luxury and style.

(Hardik Pandya with his Lamborghini Huracan Evo)

Pandya often shares pictures of his cars on social media, giving fans a peek into his glamorous lifestyle off the cricket field. His fondness for luxury cars isn't just about owning them; it's also about enjoying the thrill of driving them. Whether he's cruising down the streets or revving up the engine on the open road, Pandya's passion for cars shines through. His collection reflects his success in cricket and his desire to live life to the fullest.

2. Suresh Raina has a Bentley Continental GT

India’s most reliable middle order batter who was the reason why India had success in the 2011 ODI World Cup was Suresh Raina who is known to have some of the best cars with him in his collection. owns a fancy Bentley Continental GT. This car is all about luxury and performance, with a powerful 6.0-litre W12 engine that churns out 626 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. Its sleek design and plush interior make it a symbol of prestige, matching Raina's status as a cricket star. Besides the Bentley, Raina has a few other cool cars in his collection.

(Suresh Raina in his Bentley Continental GT)

Each one shows his love for luxury and style. Whether he's driving around town or attending events, Raina's cars reflect his taste for the finer things in life. His collection isn't just about owning fancy cars as it's about enjoying life's luxuries. Beyond the cricket field, Raina's passion for cars adds excitement to his life. With each ride, he embraces the thrill of the open road and the joy of experiencing the best that life has to offer.

3. Virat Kohli has an Audi R8 V10 LMX

India’s best batter and a player who is called King on the cricket field, Virat Kohli is one such cricketer who has been fond of cars. With the net worth he has, Virat Kohli has made his car collection with some of the best pieces available. Kohli proudly owns an Audi R8 V10 which is a stylish car equipped with a powerful 5.7-liter V10 engine, delivering 570 horsepower and 540 Nm of torque.

(Virat Kohli with his Audi R8 V10 LMX)

Beyond its performance, the Audi R8 V10 reflects Kohli's taste for sophistication and elegance, mirroring his status as a cricket superstar. Kohli's association with luxury brands extends beyond cars, including endorsements with top sportswear and watch brands. His influence transcends cricket, establishing him as a global icon synonymous with excellence.

4. Ravindra Jadeja has an Audi Q7

A man who has a celebration of riding a horse during his batting, Ravindra Jadeja is the player who is just brilliant on the field. However, his collection of cars is even more amazing and hence the cricketer loves to have the best options with him. This luxurious SUV, Audi Q7 offers a spacious and comfortable interior, packed with advanced safety and entertainment features. With its smooth ride and stylish design, the Audi Q7 is the perfect vehicle for Jadeja's on-the-go lifestyle.

(Ravindra Jadeja with his Audi Q7)

Under the hood, the Q7 comes with different engine options, including a powerful 3.0-liter V6 TDI diesel engine. Known for its performance and fuel efficiency, this engine ensures a smooth and efficient drive for Jadeja wherever he goes. Jadeja's choice of the Audi Q7 reflects his taste for quality and style. As a versatile cricketer and a lover of luxury, the Q7 suits Jadeja's needs both on and off the field.

5. Rohit Sharma has a Lamborghini Urus

The dashing opener and India’s current captain, Rohit Sharma is the player who is loved by everyone who follows the game. To fuel his adventures, Sharma recently added a customized Lamborghini Urus to his collection. This sleek SUV boasts a striking Ross Alala (Cherry Red) and Nero (Black) dual-tone combination, reflecting Sharma's impeccable taste. Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus packs a powerful 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine.

(Rohit Sharma in his Lamborghini Urus)

With 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque, it offers both style and performance. Sharma's choice of the Lamborghini Urus showcases his love for luxury and thrilling experiences. Whether cruising through city streets or embarking on spontaneous road trips, the Urus provides Sharma with the perfect blend of power, style, and sophistication.