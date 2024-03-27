From Crease to Castle: Inside the Homes of Cricket Superstars

(Virat Kohli’s house in Mumbai)

Cricket is not just a sport, it has been a living for various players for a long time. Beyond the cricket world, there is also a highly lavish lifestyle that the cricketers love to follow, with the earnings they make from the sport. Their lavish lifestyle also shows the fans how much these cricketers are dedicated to the game and what they have made out of the same. After the series or tournaments, the cricket legends spend time with their beloved families at these lavish residences.

The fame and cricketing prowess of these cricket legends allow them to make wealth with the help of endorsements, business ventures, sponsorships, and many more. This shows that the financial allure of cricket is not just the match winnings and the player contracts, it also includes various other factors like endorsements, brand promotions, appearances in the T20 leagues, and domestic leagues, which definitely add great figures to their bank accounts. But ever since the evolution of social media, the cricketers have also been influencers, opening more ways for them to generate wealth.

But it is not just about generating wealth, as the cricketers even spend it on their lavish lifestyle. Here we will be having a look at the most luxurious residences, owned by the Indian cricketers.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain cool, is also known for his lavish lifestyle, ranked at the top in the list of the most luxurious residences owned by Indian cricket legends. MS Dhoni owns a 7-acre farmhouse in Ranchi, where he lives with his family and pets. Although Mahendra Singh Dhoni is less active on social media, this farmhouse makes frequent appearances on his wife, Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram account, which makes the fans go “WOW!”.

(MS Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi)

MS Dhoni has been living with his family in this farmhouse since 2017 and has named it Kailashpati. Along with that, this farmhouse is located just a few minutes away from the previous home of Captain Cool, at Harmu Road. This modern farmhouse just resembles the features of our Captain Cool, from both exterior and interior. It has a generous space for landscaping, a gym, a swimming pool, and even spaces for different indoor games. The light shades used in both the interior and exterior of MS Dhoni's residence make it an even more calming place to stay in. Also, it has a huge garage that contains the extensive bike collection of MS Dhoni, along with some luxurious cars and other antiques. It has been speculated that MS Dhoni's farmhouse could be over 100 crores in Indian rupees.

Virat Kohli

Also known as the King all over the world, Virat Kohli shifted to Mumbai during the year 2016, where he bought a new home which is situated in the Omkar Building 1973, on the 35th floor. Virat’s new home is expected to be around 34 crores, but it comes nowhere close to the old bungalow where Virat Kohli lived before shifting to Kohli. It should also be noted that Virat’s home in Mumbai offers an impressive view of the Arabian Sea, making it a delight for everyone.

Virat Kohli makes wealth through various popular companies, along with his own business ventures, which has helped him hold second place on the list of the most luxurious residences owned by Indian cricket legends. Before living in Mumbai, King Kohli lived in a bungalow in Gurugram. His bungalow is spread over an area of 500 square feet and holds a spectacular structure which is located in the DLF Phase 1 of the Gurugram City in Haryana. King Kohli has an extraordinary-sized drawing room, a spacious living room, wooden furniture, a glass wall, and a bar. Overall, Virat Kohli’s bungalow spreads over an area of 1000 square feet with interlocking boxes, estimated to be 80 crores.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, the iconic all-rounder who is known for smashing six sixes against Stuart Broad in an over, is also known for his lavish lifestyle since his playing days. Now living in Mumbai, Yuvraj Singh owns two flats, which are 16,000-foot apartments in Worli, which he purchased all the way back in 2013 and is estimated to be 64 crores. The best part about Yuvraj Singh's flat is that it is on the 29th floor of the Omkar Towers 1973, the same tower where Virat Kohli lives.

(Yivraj Singh’s home in Mumbai)

Yuvraj Singh's apartment has various artistic paintings, which shows that Yuvraj also has a passion for collecting paintings. Additionally, the warm light setups and quiet places make Yuvraj’s apartment a great place for leisure and work. His balcony also offers a glorious view of the Arabian Sea. Yuvraj Singh also has a holiday home in Goa, which he bought a few years ago, which helps him spend his leisure time with his family.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of the game, is also popular among Indian cricket fans for his lavish lifestyle and his stretched-out bungalow located in Bandra. Sachin owns a massive 6,000-square-foot mansion that originally belonged to a Parsi family and was built in 1926. Earlier, the mansion owned by Sachin Tendulkar was called “Dorab Villa,” and Sachin bought it in 2007. Some reports even claim that it took almost four years for the property to be renovated after Sachin had purchased it.

Therefore, Sachin Tendulkar shifted to the Dorab Villa in 2011 with his family. Sachin's mansion is a five-storey building with two basements, three floors, and a terrace. His living room is spectacular, with earthly plus couches and cream-coloured marble flooring. It also includes ivory lamps and a big leather armchair leading to the Tendulkar family's dining area. Sachin's house also has a backyard that can be visited through the back door, with tropical plants, palm trees, succulents, and leafy shrubs. Master Blaster’s favourite place is the terrace, which gives a full luxurious feeling with its textured grey walls. Sachin's mansion is estimated to be worth 38 crores.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also has a luxurious residence in the Ahuja Towers, which spreads over 6,000 square feet and is situated in Worli, Mumbai. His house is also located on the 29th floor, where he lives with his family, and his apartment has an emphasizing 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea along with four bedrooms. The Hitman bought this apartment in the Ahuja Towers in 2015 (following his engagement to Ritika Sajdeh) and is now estimated to be worth 30 crores. Rohit's living room is spectacular, with the height of the ceiling being 13 feet high and the balcony having timber wood.

(Rohit Sharma with his wife in his house during Diwali)

Rohit Sharma has separate rooms for business meetings and creative works, which are very different from his apartment's standard rooms. Along with that, the walk to the Hitman’s wardrobe shows his lavish lifestyle. Rohit also has made the lighting of his house automated, which allows him and Ritika to control the lighting of the entire apartment, along with the temperature gadgets, and even give voice commands and operate things with the help of the touch panel.