Mitchell Santner News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Mitchell Santner, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his past cricket matches ended, what's in store for him in the future and what tournaments he plans to participate in. Mumbai Indians Concussion Substitute Decision Triggers Debate Mumbai Indians have once again found themselves in a controversy over the concussion sub rule. Mitchell Santner was benched in the middle of the game after suffering a concussion. As he replaced Shardul Thakur, Santner was noticed having his shoulder bandage Mitchell Santner DC vs MI | Twitter Erupts as Two Teams Clash in IPL Double Header Mitchell Santner AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Conway anchors steady chase as New Zealand level T20I series Mitchell Santner South Africa cricket team Target Revenge on New Zealand After T20 World Cup Semi-final Mitchell Santner AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Neesham powers late surge as New Zealand chase down South Africa at Bay Oval

International career

Mitchell Josef Santner was born on 5 February 1992. He plays international cricket for New Zealand and is the current captain of the national team in one-day and T20 matches.

2015

Named in New Zealand’s squad for the England tour in April.

Made ODI debut on June 9 vs England at Birmingham. Took his first international wicket – Sam Billings.

Hit 28 runs in one over off Adil Rashid during the 4th ODI.

Made T20I debut on June 23 vs England at Manchester.

Played the first Test match on November 27 vs Australia in Adelaide – the first-ever day/night Test. Hit a four off his first ball.

2016

Picked for the T20 World Cup in India.

Took 4 wickets for 11 runs against India and was named Man of the Match.

Named in the Team of the Tournament by ICC, ESPNcricinfo, and Cricbuzz.

Along with Jeetan Patel, he opened the bowling as a spin pair in an ODI match.

2017

Continued to play regularly in all formats, especially in white-ball cricket.

2018

Bowled Fakhar Zaman with a carrom ball on January 16.

Missed Test series vs England in March due to knee injury; ruled out for 6–9 months.

Could not play IPL and English county season due to injury.

In May, got a national contract for 2018–19.

2019

Returned in January vs Sri Lanka (T20I) and later played ODIs vs India and Bangladesh.

Included in New Zealand’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In November, scored his first Test hundred vs England at Bay Oval.

Shared a 261-run partnership with BJ Watling – highest for New Zealand’s 7th wicket in Tests.

Took 3 wickets in the second innings of the same match.

2020

On November 30, captained New Zealand in a T20I vs West Indies at Bay Oval.

2021

Selected for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad in August.

2022

Led New Zealand in an ODI vs Scotland in Edinburgh, becoming the 24th ODI captain.

2023

Took 5 wickets vs Netherlands in the World Cup group stage – first 5-wicket haul by a New Zealand spinner in a World Cup match.

2024

Captained New Zealand in T20Is vs Australia in February.

Named in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in May.

In October, helped New Zealand win a Test series in India for the first time. Took 7 for 53 and 6 for 104 in the second Test at Pune.

In December, announced as New Zealand's full-time white-ball captain at age 32, replacing Kane Williamson. His first series in charge was against Sri Lanka. Tom Latham continued as Test captain.

2025

On January 2, played the latest T20I vs Sri Lanka at Nelson.

On March 9, played the last ODI vs India in Dubai (DICS).

Led New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where the team finished second after losing to India in the final.

On December 17, played the most recent Test vs England at Hamilton.

Leagues Participation

Mitchell Santner has played in different T20 leagues around the world. He joined the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and played several seasons with them. In England, he took part in The Hundred. He also played in the Caribbean Premier League and Major League Cricket in the USA.

Indian Premier League

Mitchell Santner was picked by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 for ₹50 lakhs but didn’t play that year due to a knee injury that needed surgery. He made his debut in 2019 and played several seasons for CSK, including the title-winning campaign in 2023. In the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore. For the 2026 season, he has been retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore. He enters the tournament as a freshly crowned runner-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Year Team Notes 2018 Chennai Super Kings Bought for ₹50 lakhs but missed the season due to injury 2019 Chennai Super Kings Made IPL debut, hit a winning six vs the Rajasthan Royals 2020 Chennai Super Kings Retained 2021 Chennai Super Kings Retained 2022 Chennai Super Kings Bought again at auction 2023 Chennai Super Kings Part of the IPL-winning squad 2024 Chennai Super Kings Continued with the team 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for ₹2 crore in the IPL Mega Auction 2026 Mumbai Indians Retained for ₹2.00 Crore

Men's Hundred

Mitchell Santner, a cricketer from New Zealand, played in the Hundred competition in England. In the 2024 season, he represented Northern Superchargers. Earlier reports had linked him with Southern Brave, but he officially featured for the Superchargers in that edition.

Year Team Notes 2024 Northern Superchargers Played in The Hundred as an overseas player

Major League Cricket

Mitchell Santner joined the Texas Super Kings in June 2023 for the first season of Major League Cricket. During a match against SFU, he took a remarkable catch near the boundary in the final over. In the 2024 season, he remained with the Texas Super Kings and hit a six onto the roof of Grand Prairie Stadium during a match against the Seattle Orcas.

Year Team Notes 2023 Texas Super Kings Took a stunning boundary catch vs SFU in the 20th over 2024 Texas Super Kings Hit a six onto the roof vs Seattle Orcas at Grand Prairie Stadium

Caribbean Premier League

Mitchell Santner played for the Barbados Tridents in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. In one match, he earned the Player of the Match award after taking two wickets and scoring 20 runs off 18 balls.

Year Team Notes 2020 Barbados Tridents Player of the Match for 2 wickets and 20 runs off 18 balls

Domestic career

Mitchell Santner plays domestic cricket mainly for Northern Districts. He is a bowling all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm spin. He started playing first-class cricket in November 2011 and made his List A debut in March 2014. After a strong 2014–15 season, he was picked for New Zealand’s one-day team during their England tour. At that time, he had only played 19 List A matches but impressed with a score of 94 against Somerset and made his ODI debut at Edgbaston.

Besides the Northern Districts, Santner has played for several teams in different leagues. He joined Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Worcestershire in England, Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League, Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, and Southern Brave in The Hundred. In 2025, he played in the Vitality Blast for Surrey and was expected to participate in many group matches and the playoffs if the team qualified. This shows how he has adapted to different formats and teams around the world.

Records and achievements

Mitchell Santner is a New Zealand cricketer who plays Tests and ODIs. He made his Test debut in November 2015 against India and scored a boundary off the very first ball he faced. In 2018, he was part of New Zealand’s squad for the ICC World Cup in England. He has played domestic cricket mainly for Central Districts and Auckland, and signed with Hampshire County Cricket Club in 2018, scoring 145 not out in a List A match that year. Here are some of his key achievements:

In 2015, hit a boundary on the first ball he faced in Test cricket.

In 2016, he was named in the Team of the Tournament for the T20 World Cup by ICC, ESPNcricinfo, and Cricbuzz.

In 2018, scored 145 not out in a List A game for Hampshire, with a batting average of 52.68 between 2016 and 2018.

In 2023, took the first five-wicket haul by a New Zealand spinner in a World Cup match.

Has scored more than 1000 runs and taken 100 wickets in ODIs.

Holds the 6th highest number of wickets in T20 International cricket with 111 wickets.

These records show how important Santner has been for New Zealand as an all-round player.

Personal life

Mitchell Santner lives in Hamilton, New Zealand. He went to Hamilton Boys' High School before starting his cricket career. Alongside his sports life, he has built a personal life with family and other interests.

Family

Santner got engaged in 2021 and now has a daughter named Izzie Esme Santner. He keeps his family life private but sometimes shares moments with fans.

Finance

By the end of 2023, Santner’s net worth was around 7 million US dollars. This comes from his IPL salary, endorsements, and other income. He is also active on social media and gained attention as a team captain.

Cars and House

Santner owns a Lexus NX SUV from a Japanese car maker and has ties with Lexus of Hamilton. He lives in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Scandals

In 2019, some talked about a catch Santner made to get Jos Buttler out in a Test match, but replays showed he was outside the playing area because he went into the crowd for autographs. In 2024, Santner said he was surprised after dismissing Virat Kohli in a Test because Kohli missed a full ball he didn’t expect to miss.

Fans

Santner has around 430,000 followers on Instagram.